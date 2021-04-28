9 Proven Ways to Ensure Your Webinar Generates Appointments

Market research reveals prospects will continue to expect advisors to offer a virtual option for seminars. Thus, advisors should plan on webinars being a mainstay of their customer acquisition toolkit. Mastering this medium is critical to advisors continued success.

Evidence proves there are superior tactics when it comes to effectively converting webinar attendees into actual appointments. At White Glove we’ve noticed that top advisors aren't adding thousands of dollars to their marketing budgets. Instead, they're supplementing their approach with easy, affordable and sometimes free methods. Below are nine consistently proven ways you can host high-converting webinars, too.

1. Start with your power opening and introduction

The ideal first time to highlight the post-webinar consultation is once you've captured attendees' attention and after explaining who you are – this is what we like to call the power opening. This creates an appropriate window to mention how there will be time for a few questions toward the end, but for specific solutions, encourage them to schedule a one-on-one 15 or 20-minute consultation where you can answer their personal questions.

Next, outline the points you will cover during the webinar. This sets the stage for attendees to follow along with clear expectations and enables you to put in trial closes during each topic transition. In fact, advisors with the highest conversion rates use a variety of trial closes for each transition.

For example, we recommend including a heads-up like the one below. It tees up your intermittent reminders about the post-webinar consultation.

“We are covering a lot today. I just want to stress that there is no cost or obligation for the strategy session following this webinar. However, it is likely that you have some questions about what we’ve just covered or about your specific situation…we can be a more thorough resource during this call.”

Now, you're ready to display your calendar link.

2. Allow attendees to book with you during the webinar

Using a calendar link allows attendees to book with you at any point during the presentation. White Glove hosts who currently get the most appointment requests are the ones who mention their calendars three to four times throughout the presentation. Repetition works! Many hosts use Calendly, which allows a link to be posted in the chat or on a pop-up. This directs attendees to your calendar where they can book a session with you. Remember, the optimal length for this initial session is 15-20 minutes. Keeping the timeframe shorter and setting that expectation allows for a low barrier of entry to get them to book.

Common positioning for this would be:

A 15-minute no-cost, no-obligation phone call or virtual discussion.

Position your event as a two-part process. Part one is dedicated to general education while part two is the 15-minute personal consultation to go over specific questions related to a prospect's individual strategy.

As counterintuitive as it sounds, avoid words like "appointment" or "meeting." Prospects don't want another meeting or appointment. Try to give your discussion a specific name that showcases value and aids in conversion. For example: Tax Reduction Strategy Session.

3. Leverage polls

Using a poll during the event subtly encourages attendees to weigh in on a concept or question. This increases engagement, which makes the booking process feel more natural. Asking your attendees questions gets them involved, opens their minds to picture themselves in situations and prepares them to take action in small ways.

4. Use embedding to appeal to emotional and analytical thinkers

In your second transition, consider using the technique of embedding to showcase how that call will go. Use a personal story right before displaying your calendar link for a second time. Here's an example:

“I was wrapping up a webinar just like this a month ago when a woman, let's call her Eleanor, booked a call by following the link. Now, there isn’t always a need for those calls to go further than that 15-minute consultation, but with Eleanor, we uncovered a few strategies that would go on to save her thousands in taxes this year."

The purpose of embedding is to use an example of a benefit from that call and to tactically, yet softly, explain the next steps. Attendees need to know exactly how to book with you and envision themselves having that call. This should be more of an emotional close than an analytical close.

During your third and final topic transition – approaching the close – you'll want to put the calendar link up again and appeal to the analytical thinkers of the group. There are going to be all types of decision-makers at your event. You want to appeal to those who make decisions on emotion without leaving out the analytical thinkers in the group. Some people need a very tactical explanation of next steps in order to move from the research mindset into the action-taking mindset. Clearly and thoroughly refresh their memory on the steps it takes to book a session with you. This is also a great time to mention the concrete topics that can be covered in the meeting.

5. Deliver your social media plug

Another way to bolster engagement among attendees is to suggest following your social media pages. It's easy – simply put your links in the chat or pop-up. If you are sharing great content on social media, encouraging attendees to follow you may keep those leads warm for those who do not immediately convert. If you do not share valuable content via social media (which we highly suggest you do) do not encourage them to follow. You risk losing credibility if you encourage them to visit your pages if nothing of real value or interest is there.

Hint: most prospects will research you on LinkedIn before deciding to do business with you.

6. Tie it all together

You're now at the point of the webinar where you're ready to close! You'll want to deliver a brief summary of what you covered throughout the webinar before transitioning to your close. Acknowledge the action-takers who already booked with you along with those who have yet to do so. It can go like this:

"Quite a few of you have already booked spots on my calendar. I want to make sure those of you who have not booked yet have a chance to get your specific questions answered. We've covered a lot today and you likely have questions about your specific situation. I'm here as a resource and am available for a no-cost, no-obligation 15-minute call/virtual consultation to discuss your situation and address any questions."

7. Take follow-up action immediately

While in-person events typically call for a follow-up call the next day, webinars allow for immediate re-engagement. Aim to reach out right away to all attendees who did not book an appointment. At this point, the attendee is likely available and open to a warm phone call from you or your staff. We see advisors who call immediately after the webinar experience the best results (assuming it ends during acceptable call hours, of course).

8. Innovate the follow-up

Have you considered sending your attendees a follow-up video? It's easy and more refreshing than just a standard email. You don't need fancy equipment – your smartphone should do the trick. Simply record the video and upload it to a video sharing site like Vimeo, YouTube or send something as basic as a link to a Zoom recording. Then, take a screenshot of the recording (selfies work, too) and insert the picture into the email. By right-clicking, you can find the option to link to your video. We see this tactic work best when an advisor sends videos of themselves welcoming the lead to schedule a consultation.

You'll also want to include the link to the recorded webinar in that email follow-up. Many of the advisors we work with generate consultation requests because they allow their no-shows to watch the recording. Interestingly, we're also finding a growing number of registrants who skip past the webinar and go straight to requesting a consultation. Last but not least, make sure your calendar link is included in all follow-up emails!

9. Utilize training resources

Even advisors who are rockstars in person can struggle with delivering a dynamic presentation virtually. Fortunately, there are many coaching and training opportunities available for those determined to master this medium. Naturally, White Glove is biased toward the educational opportunities we provide our advisors, however we encourage every advisor who is not 100% confident that they can deliver an exceptional webinar to seek out training from their favorite advisor resource.

About White Glove

White Glove is a tech-enabled marketing services company that, through its proprietary done-for-you platform, makes it easy for professional advisors such as financial, insurance, estate planning and more to succeed with client-getting strategies, such as educational seminars, webinars, 1:1 Workshops, social impression management, podcasts and other digital media. Backed by Quadruple Guaranteed seminars and webinars, advisors pay only for performance. Not only are White Glove marketing services done-for-advisors, but we get better results! Advisors can grow their business without spending extra time booking venues, setting up webinars, generating leads and appointments, following up with workshop registrants or keeping social media channels updated with great content. White Glove’s tech-enabled done-for-you programs are meant to be an extension or replacement for advisor marketing departments – doing the hard work and aligning on performance and results. Clients benefit from countless freed-up hours that they can spend on other important things – like their own clients, their family and activities they enjoy – all without sacrificing results.

