Personal Finance

9 Most Valuable Home Styles in the US

April 30, 2025 — 02:02 pm EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates->

The style of your home can greatly affect your home’s value — certain styles are in high demand, while others seem to have fallen out of favor.

Find Out: Real Estate Agents Explain Why You Should Never Invest in These 7 Home Features

Read Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

To determine the most valuable home styles in the U.S., furniture brand Sicotas analyzed data from Zillow and Realtor, searching for home listings across more than 20 different styles and calculated an average for each style in each state. Based on this analysis, these styles are the most in-demand.

Transitional

  • Number of states where this style topped the list: 10
  • States: Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Washington, Wisconsin

Explore More: 3 Best States To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According To Experts

Mediterranean

  • Number of states where this style topped the list: 9
  • States: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Virginia

French Provincial

  • Number of states where this style topped the list: 6
  • States: California, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio, Texas

Tuscan

  • Number of states where this style topped the list: 4
  • States: Delaware, Kansas, Louisiana, Oregon

Gothic

  • Number of states where this style topped the list: 3
  • States: North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina

Contemporary

  • Number of states where this style topped the list: 3
  • States: Iowa, New Mexico, Utah

Cottage House

  • Number of states where this style topped the list: 2
  • States: Maine, West Virginia

Neoclassical

  • Number of states where this style topped the list: 2
  • States: Florida, New York

Prairie

  • Number of states where this style topped the list: 2
  • States: Georgia, Vermont

More From GOBankingRates

Source

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Most Valuable Home Styles in the US

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.