The style of your home can greatly affect your home’s value — certain styles are in high demand, while others seem to have fallen out of favor.
To determine the most valuable home styles in the U.S., furniture brand Sicotas analyzed data from Zillow and Realtor, searching for home listings across more than 20 different styles and calculated an average for each style in each state. Based on this analysis, these styles are the most in-demand.
Transitional
- Number of states where this style topped the list: 10
- States: Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Washington, Wisconsin
Mediterranean
- Number of states where this style topped the list: 9
- States: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Virginia
French Provincial
- Number of states where this style topped the list: 6
- States: California, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio, Texas
Tuscan
- Number of states where this style topped the list: 4
- States: Delaware, Kansas, Louisiana, Oregon
Gothic
- Number of states where this style topped the list: 3
- States: North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina
Contemporary
- Number of states where this style topped the list: 3
- States: Iowa, New Mexico, Utah
Cottage House
- Number of states where this style topped the list: 2
- States: Maine, West Virginia
Neoclassical
- Number of states where this style topped the list: 2
- States: Florida, New York
Prairie
- Number of states where this style topped the list: 2
- States: Georgia, Vermont
Source
- Sicotas (March 6, 2025)
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Most Valuable Home Styles in the US
