9 Most Valuable Home Styles in the US

The style of your home can greatly affect your home’s value — certain styles are in high demand, while others seem to have fallen out of favor.

To determine the most valuable home styles in the U.S., furniture brand Sicotas analyzed data from Zillow and Realtor, searching for home listings across more than 20 different styles and calculated an average for each style in each state. Based on this analysis, these styles are the most in-demand.

Transitional

Number of states where this style topped the list: 10

10 States: Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Washington, Wisconsin

Mediterranean

Number of states where this style topped the list: 9

9 States: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Virginia

French Provincial

Number of states where this style topped the list: 6

6 States: California, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio, Texas

Tuscan

Number of states where this style topped the list: 4

4 States: Delaware, Kansas, Louisiana, Oregon

Gothic

Number of states where this style topped the list: 3

3 States: North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina

Contemporary

Number of states where this style topped the list: 3

3 States: Iowa, New Mexico, Utah

Cottage House

Number of states where this style topped the list: 2

2 States: Maine, West Virginia

Neoclassical

Number of states where this style topped the list: 2

2 States: Florida, New York

Prairie

Number of states where this style topped the list: 2

2 States: Georgia, Vermont

