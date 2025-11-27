9 Little Luxuries From Target That Make Great Stocking Stuffers

You don’t have to go into debt buying this year’s stocking stuffers. Target has hundreds of stocking stuffers all priced low enough to save money that double as little luxuries. From face masks to a nail polish set to DIY your own manis, the nine must-haves we found cost $10 or less.

Check Out: 5 Items With Greater Value at Dollar Tree Than Costco

Explore Next: 9 Low-Effort Ways To Make Passive Income (You Can Start This Week)

Keep reading to see which little luxuries make the best stocking stuffers at Target. And even more gifting inspo can be found in our roundup of the best little luxuries at Target this November.

Olive & June Gingerbread Mini Mani Nail Polish Set

Price: $10

Olive & June’s gingerbread mini mani set comes with everything you need to DIY festive manis at home instead of paying more at a nail salon. Inside every box is a mini Splash of Cran nail polish, a mini One For You, Two For Mini nail polish and a sheet of 30 nail art stickers.

Try This: 7 Trader Joe’s Dinners That Will Feed Your Entire Family for Under $15

Dr. Squatch Men’s Bar Soap (Ninny Scrubbins)

Price: $8

Dudes who love the holiday film “Elf” and the Dr. Squatch brand will be stoked to find Ninny Scrubbins bar soap in their stocking this year. The limited-edition soap is made with marshmallow root extract with a warm, sweet and whimsical scent.

Avatara Face Mask

Price: $3

Refresh and brighten skin in an Avatara face mask. Choose from sugar plum kiss, cheerful & cherry, coconut snowflakes and cozy vanilla vibes — or splurge on all four for easy, affordable stocking stuffers.

Wondershop Men’s Cozy Crew Socks

Price: $5

At just $5 a pair, it’s worth it to stock up on Wondershop men’s cozy crew socks for extra-comfy stocking stuffers. Shop 11 patterns, like plaid, skiers, Santa and many more, while supplies last.

Burt’s Bees Hive Favorites Vanilla Bean Lip Balm Set

Price: $5

You can never go wrong giving the gift of Burt’s Bees! Snag the vanilla bean lip balm and body lotion at the budget-friendly price of $5 before it’s sold out.

Bubble Skincare Polar Pair Mini 2-Step Routine

Price: $10

Treat friends and family members to Bubble Skincare’s polar pair mini two-step routine set. This popular skincare set comes in a limited-edition packaging that doubles as an ornament with a mini gel cleanser and moisturizer inside.

Vitamasques Vanilla Snow Moisturizing Foot Mask

Price: $3

Rave reviews, and the low price sold us on including Vitamasques vanilla snow moisturizing foot mask to this roundup.

Each foot mask is formulated with shea butter, vegan collagen and hyaluronic acid to moisturize heels and feet in a delightful vanilla scent. Plus, it’s beyond cute that the foot mask actually looks like a stocking!

Kitsch Sleep Satin Scrunchies

Price: $9.79

Drift off into slumber knowing your hair will be tangle-free come morning in Kitsch’s sleep satin scrunchies. This five-count set of scrunchies comes in three assorted colors and can be gifted altogether or separately in stockings.

Lindt LINDOR Milk Chocolate Truffle Stick

Price: $1.79

We’re always going to recommend a treat as a stocking stuffer. Lindt LINDOR milk chocolate truffle sticks are affordably priced and easily fit into most stockings for an indulgent Christmas Day sweet everyone will love.

Editor’s note: Prices and availability are accurate as of November 25, 2025, and are subject to change.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Little Luxuries From Target That Make Great Stocking Stuffers

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.