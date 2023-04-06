9 Kitchen Renovations That Will Increase Your Home’s Value

Among the best investments homeowners can make in their homes are kitchen renovations. Generally, the return on investment exceeds the cost of the renovation. You'll get to make your home feel new and increase its overall value: a win-win for everyone.

From updating outdated appliances to adding storage solutions, it's time to make some kitchen improvements. These nine kitchen renovations will increase your home's value.

Use Timeless Interior Design Elements

A kitchen renovation should be appealing to most, said Kim Pewsey, co-founder of Dream Nest Homes. This means your kitchen renovation should use timeless design elements.

What does this mean? Pewsey used the example of a home that has a somewhat cold and white overall aesthetic. The kitchen might use some light wood cabinets to warm it up.

Homeowners who decide to paint their kitchens should opt for timeless color schemes, said Olivia Mariani, CMO for Curbio.

"Whites, grays and neutral colors will make a home feel cleaner and larger, especially heading into the spring months," Mariani said.

"The goal of any renovation is to appeal to the masses," Pewsey said. "Modern-traditional and more transitional styles have taken over the interior design world."

Invest in a Large Oven Range

Pewsey said large oven ranges are still trending, with so many jobs having now moved to remote and people finding a love for cooking.

"We are even seeing induction burners integrated into the countertops for a clean and effortless look," Pewsey said.

Be Bold With Cabinet Hardware

Pewsey said cabinet hardware is considered "the jewelry of the cabinetry." This is an area where those making kitchen renovations can be bold.

"We are finding a lot of people are enjoying hints of satin brass and the warmth it offers," Pewsey said.

Create Open Flow Between Kitchen and Rest of Home

A popular, enduring design trend in today's homes is an open floor plan.

Satsha Lopez-Jaimes, a designer with Freemodel, recommends removing a wall or opening up a doorway to create an open flow between the kitchen -- if it's closed off -- and the rest of the house.

Install New Countertops

"If your countertops are damaged, outdated or stained, consider installing new ones," Lopez-Jaimes said. "There are many options available, including quartz, granite and marble."

Install a Smart Faucet

There are many options available to homeowners when it comes to faucet upgrades. If homeowners want convenience, Mr. Rooter Plumbing president Doyle James recommends installing a smart faucet.

"This type of faucet senses motion to turn it on and off," James said. "They also manufacture faucets capable of understanding voice commands through smart technology."

Add Storage Solutions

Large spacious drawers, Pewsey said, are a top request in cabinet layout design. These offer more storage and organization opportunities in kitchens.

Lopez-Jaimes recommends adding pull-out drawers, pantry organizers or new shelving. "Any additional storage solutions can make your kitchen more functional and organized, a significant selling point for potential buyers."

Add a Lighting Statement Piece

Pewsey said large-scale pendants over an island have continued into 2023. Homeowners (as well as interested buyers) are still here for it and love a lighting piece that adds to the overall aesthetic of a kitchen.

"We find that adding a light and warm taupe undertone paint to complement keeps the space bright and airy but not stark and cold," Pewsey said. "We have moved away from the gray and white combination and more into warm, earthy tones."

Reface or Replace Cabinets

Kitchens with old or outdated cabinets might need to be refaced or replaced.

Refacing, Lopez-Jaimes said, involves replacing the cabinet doors and drawer fronts while leaving the cabinet boxes in place. This makes it a cost-effective way to give your kitchen a facelift.

If your cabinets are beyond repair, Lopez-Jaimes said to consider replacing them entirely. "New cabinets with a modern design can make a significant impact on the overall look and feel of your kitchen."

