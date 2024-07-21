9 Kinds of Items To Sell Online at the End of Summer

Summer is a great time for yard sales, whether they are in person or the 21st century version: online. The best time to clean out your garage, closets, spare bedroom and other storage spots is typically at the end of summer, when you might be looking at packed closets and an overflowing garage.

GOBankingRates researched the best items to sell online at the end of summer and compiled a list to get you started.

Summer Clothing

People like to clear out their closets to make room for fall clothes. Some things you might consider selling when summer wanes:

Shorts

T-shirts

Sundresses

Sandals

Gently used swimwear

Beach cover-ups

Sunhats

To make the most money, clean everything well and take good photos. Brand-name items usually sell faster and for more money, but unique pieces will catch views if they’re taken care of.

Outdoor Gear

As the weather cools, folks are packing away their summer gear. Try selling:

Camping equipment (tents, sleeping bags, portable stoves)

Beach stuff (umbrellas, chairs, towels)

Coolers

Outdoor games (volleyball sets, frisbees, badminton sets)

Hiking gear (backpacks, water bottles, hiking poles)

Some people like to buy this stuff cheap now to use next summer. Others might be planning fall camping trips and looking for good deals.

Gardening Tools

Gardening slows down in fall, so you might sell:

Lawnmowers

Weed trimmers

Garden hoses

Plant pots

Gardening gloves

Seed spreaders

Pruning shears

Even though gardening season is ending, some people might buy these items now to prepare for next spring.

Sports Equipment

Summer sports are ending, so people might want to sell:

Baseball gear (bats, gloves, cleats)

Soccer stuff (balls, shin guards, goals)

Tennis rackets and balls

Bicycles and helmets

Golf clubs

Roller skates or rollerblades

Surfboards or paddleboards

Fall sports are starting too, so keep an eye out for equipment you can sell for those sports as well.

Patio Furniture

People are getting ready to spend less time outside. You could sell:

Outdoor tables and chairs

Patio umbrellas

Fire pits

Outdoor cushions and pillows

Hammocks

Outdoor rugs

Porch swings

Some folks might be looking to upgrade their outdoor space for next year, so don’t assume no one wants these items.

Summer Toys

Kids are going back to school, so parents might want to clear out:

Pool toys (floats, pool noodles, diving rings)

Water guns

Bubble machines

Sidewalk chalk

Slip ‘n slides

Sprinklers

Sand toys

These items can be great for people planning end-of-summer parties or those in warmer climates where summer lasts longer.

Textbooks

With school starting at the end of summer, there’s always a need for textbooks. If you have old ones, now’s the time to sell them. College textbooks especially can fetch good prices. Just make sure they’re not too outdated.

Air Conditioners and Fans

Some people wait until the end of summer to buy these on sale. You might find buyers looking for deals. This includes:

Window air conditioning units

Portable air conditioners

Standing fans

Ceiling fans

Desk fans

Grills and BBQ Stuff

As people have their last cookouts, they might want to upgrade their gear. You could sell:

Grills (gas, charcoal, or electric)

Grill tools (tongs, spatulas, cleaning brushes)

BBQ seasonings and sauces

Grill covers

Charcoal or wood chips

Outdoor dining sets

