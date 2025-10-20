9 HomeGoods Fall Decor Finds Under $20

Fall is when HomeGoods — and the store’s budget-friendly prices — really shine. The store doesn’t post prices online, so we checked recent in-store displays and used HomeGoods’ Instagram along with seasonal roundups such as Apartment Therapy’s look at Johanna Parker fall mugs, Best Life’s list of new fall decor finds and The Shabby Tree’s HomeGoods fall and Halloween haul for inspiration. Check out nine of the hottest fall decor from HomeGoods below.

Fall Mugs That Pull Double Duty

A good mug can do more than hold coffee. Stack pumpkin-print or fall-themed mugs on open shelves or fill one with cinnamon sticks for an instant café vibe. Seasonal mugs at HomeGoods typically run from $6 to $17 and look as nice on display as in your hand.

Fall Florals That Last Through the Season

Fresh bouquets fade, but faux flowers in warm fall shades like deep red and burnt orange stay vibrant all season. You can mix and match different colors and textures to fit your own style and small bundles are usually between $12 and $20, perfect for mantels, tables and entryways.

Plates and Serving Dishes

Entertaining guests is easier when the table already looks festive, from pumpkin-shaped plates to leaf-patterned platters. Current prices for in-store finds run low –between $10 and $19 — and are sturdy enough for everyday meals and stylish enough for a holiday dinner.

Candles That Smell Like Fall

Nothing sets the mood like a good scent. Light a spiced-pumpkin or apple-cedar candle and your home feels cozy in seconds. Decorative jars and ceramic holders make these $10 to $20 candles double as decor and fresh scents are arriving weekly.

Pumpkin Everything

Pumpkins aren’t just for carving. HomeGoods is the go-to for velvet throw pillows, embroidered hand towels, door mats and candles topped with tiny pumpkin lids. HomeGood shoppers routinely find plenty of options under $20. So it’s easy to carry the signature motif throughout the house.

Festive Pillows

Swapping out a couple of everyday cushions is one of the quickest ways to signal a new season. Most fall-themed pillows fall in the $15 to $20 range, whether you prefer subtle autumn tones or bold patterns.

Spooky Halloween Decor

HomeGoods has a wide selection of Halloween designs for decor. Think ceramic cats, black-and-white pumpkins or quirky figurines. Many of these pieces land between $6 and $20 and bring instant character to shelves and side tables.

Thanksgiving Touches That Last Beyond the Feast

Harvest-hued napkin rings, leaf-patterned platters and neutral table runners create a Thanksgiving table that blends seamlessly into everyday decor after the holiday meal. You can find festive pieces for under $20.

Fall Artwork That Sets the Scene

Sometimes one piece of art is all it takes to change the mood of a room. Swap in a watercolor of falling leaves and it instantly feels like fall. Many art prints and framed pieces are priced from $12 to $19 and give your walls a quick seasonal update.

Pro Tip

HomeGoods doesn’t sell online and inventory changes quickly. Shop early in the week for the best haul and stay flexible. The treasure hunt is part of the fun.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location. HomeGoods does not sell products online.

