9 Classic Side Gigs You Can Start With No Money or Experience

With costs continuing to rise on essentials like housing and groceries, you might be struggling to make ends meet with your regular paycheck. Or maybe you don’t have enough left over to feel like you’re enjoying your hard work.

If that’s the case, one option is to pick up a side hustle, joining the 39% of working Americans who have one, according to Side Hustle Nation.

While a side hustle isn’t a magic solution — many require significant time and other resources — there are plenty of ways to make some extra income while essentially starting from scratch. With that in mind, consider the following nine side gigs, as suggested by experts.

Online Reviewer

“There are so many different types of side gigs that can be launched without a ton of experience or upfront capital. Not all side gigs are created equally, but anything you can do from your phone or computer is a great start,” said Rebecca Henninger, career coach, resume writer and founder of The Job Girl.

While being an online reviewer likely isn’t the most lucrative gig, at least initially, you might be able to make a small commission on online sales by posting reviews of products you’re already buying anyway. Consider applying to programs like Amazon Associates or using a platform like UserTesting.

Rideshare Driver

Another simple yet proven side gig is becoming a rideshare driver, like for Uber or Lyft. However, keep in mind that factors like the wear and tear on your car can dramatically cut into your earnings. But if you have a vehicle that gets good gas mileage, for example and you’re happy to work during peak periods, you can make some good money.

Delivery Driver

Similar to being a rideshare driver, signing up to be a delivery driver for platforms like Uber Eats or Grubhub can provide some nice side income, albeit with putting stress on your vehicle. Or if you don’t have a car and if you live in some areas like New York, you might be able to become a delivery person using other forms of transportation, like a bike.

Virtual Assistant

A virtual assistant can cover a wide range of tasks, such as scheduling appointments, organizing data or writing social media copy. Consider your strengths and pitch accordingly. If you can’t find clients directly, consider working through an agency that places virtual assistants.

Selling Online

Selling products online could be a good side gig if you’re crafty or are good at spotting underpriced items that can be resold for a profit. For example, maybe you have a lot of garage sales in your neighborhood and you can scoop up some items that you can flip for a profit on eBay. While this does require a little investment, you might start by selling old items around your house to generate some extra income without putting any money in at first.

Dog Walker or Pet Sitter

You might need certain licenses to open your own pet-related business, but oftentimes you can pick up side hustle work easily through platforms like Wag. Consider looking on local groups too, like through Facebook or Nextdoor, to see if anyone in your area needs a dog walker or pet sitter.

Content Creator

If you’re creative, you could try becoming a content creator, although this generally has a longer arc before you can start earning money. Still, doing some side work like posting restaurant reviews on TikTok might lead to some new work, like doing social media for another brand. Or if you find success, you can make money through sponsorships, affiliate marketing and other income streams.

Freelance Writer

While it takes skill to earn money as a freelance writer, you don’t need formal experience. Consider self-publishing a few articles on a site like Medium, then pitch your services, like by looking on LinkedIn for companies seeking writers.

Online Tutor

If you have knowledge in a particular subject, like if you majored in English in college and want to tutor kids, you can do so as a side hustle through platforms Wyzant. Or if you’re fluent in another language, you can give online lessons through a platform like Preply.

“When choosing a side gig, start by looking at the intersection of your strengths, interests and current needs. Think about areas where you excel and already have a lot of knowledge. The intersection of your superpowers and passions is the sweet spot for your side gig,” said Sam DeMase, career expert at ZipRecruiter.

