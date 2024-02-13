9 Cities With the Most Expensive Grocery Stores — Is Yours on the List?

According to the latest report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Economic Research Service, grocery prices will continue to rise, increasing by roughly 1.2% in 2024. However, inflation doesn’t matter as much to clientele who shop at the most expensive grocery store in the U.S. In fact, paying more has become a point of pride for those who shop at the high-end, California-based grocery chain Erewhon.

The Erewhon chain is a Certified B Corp, which means it adheres to high social and environmental values, reflected in the quality of goods it carries, its supply chain practices, employee benefits and environmental practices.

Erewhon is also a Certified Organic Retailer, which means that customers know they are getting organically grown and harvested foods, even in the absence of any national standards for organic certification.

Erewhon Prices: Making Whole Foods Seem Like Dollar Tree

Just how much more expensive is Erewhon compared to other high-end grocers, such as Whole Foods?

According to an article at FoodRepublic.com, Erewhon charges $22.50 for a 2.5-pound organic rotisserie chicken. A similar bird at Whole Foods costs roughly half that, at $11.99. That makes Costco’s loss-leader, the three-pound $4.99 rotisserie chicken seem like an even better deal than you may have realized.

A dozen eggs will run roughly $1.50 more at Erewhon than at Whole Foods, but roughly four times the national average of just $2.52, according to recent data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve.

Membership Privileges

Erewhon also offers a membership-based rewards program. Unlike Costco, you don’t need a membership to shop at the grocery store. But a Membership Plus card, which costs $200 per year or $20 per month, with a one-year commitment, delivers 25% savings on most purchases, free delivery with a $150+ order and a free partner account.

The Café Membership costs $10 per month or $100 for the year, with an annual commitment required. Both Café members and Membership Plus account holders gain access to substantial exclusive benefits, including complimentary Tonic drinks from the café, lifestyle perks, and member-only access to special events, promotions, and clothing collections.

Upscale Clientele

In general, Erewhon shoppers — who tend to be in the top 1% of earners in the country — aren’t looking to save money with their membership. If budget were a factor, they’d put that cash toward a Costco membership.

Rather, Erewhon has emerged in recent years as the place to shop for A-list celebrities and social media influencers. The Cut called the store “the most culty grocer in L.A.,” detailing the brand’s history and the grand opening of its Pasadena location, one of nine Southern California locations.

An article on the Style website (SCMP.com) listed Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Leonardo DiCaprio and Hailey Bieber — who has her own strawberry smoothie ($18 for 20 oz.) — amongst the store’s clientele. For a limited time, according to the Erewhon website, you can also enjoy a Hailey Bieber-inspired Strawberry Glaze Soft Serve Sundae for $10.50.

Where Can You Find Erewhon?

For now, Erewhon remains in some of Los Angeles’ most expensive zip codes, including the neighborhoods of Santa Monica and Venice. See the full list below.

Beverly Hills

Calabasas

Culver City

Grove

Palisades

Pasadena

Santa Monica

Silver Lake

Studio City

Venice

If your city doesn’t feature an Erewhon, however, don’t worry. The company ships its non-perishable items to any location in the U.S. via UPS, so that you, too, can sport a $135 tote bag advertising your exquisite taste and vast disposable income.

