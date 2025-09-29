9 Best US Cities for Working Past Retirement Age

Whether it’s the rising cost of avocado toast or a simple desire to stay active, more seniors are choosing to work past retirement age. Where they work can greatly affect their finances and lifestyle.

According to AARP, several U.S. cities provide supportive environments and opportunities for older workers. Additionally, GOBankingRates highlights cities with the highest percentage of workers age 65 and older.

Here’s a look at the best places to work after retirement.

1. Alexandria, Virginia

Alexandria leads the nation in the percentage of seniors who continue working after age 65, according to a recent analysis by Maryland Works.

Its proximity to Washington, D.C., provides abundant opportunities in government, consulting and nonprofit fields, making it particularly attractive for older workers. A robust public transit system and a culture that values experience further enhance the city’s appeal.

Seniors here enjoy some of the highest median household incomes in the country, reflecting competitive compensation options.

2. Tallahassee, Florida

Nearly a third of seniors remain in the active workforce, supported by a strong public sector offering jobs suited to older adults, particularly in administration and education. A lower cost of living, mild weather and access to reputable health care make it easier for seniors to continue meaningful employment, according to data from the Chamber of Commerce.

3. Dallas

About 30% of seniors remain employed, with industries such as technology, education, health care, and hospitality offering flexible and part-time opportunities. A growing economy, networking groups, short commutes, and abundant amenities support age-inclusive hiring and help seniors stay productive, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics employment situation summary from August 2025.

4. Columbus, Ohio

About a third of adults aged 50 and over remain employed, reflecting a trend toward extended careers, according to Axios. Opportunities in healthcare, education and retail are complemented by programs like the Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP), which provides paid job training and placement for adults 55 and older, helping ease the transition back into the workforce.

5. Irvine, California

The city has a high rate of employment among residents aged 65 and older, along with elevated median incomes. Its organized layout and emphasis on safety appeal to older adults. Industries such as education, real estate and technology offer a wide range of job opportunities, and local community centers host networking events for seniors, according to the City of Irvine website.

6. Washington, D.C.

In Washington, D.C., senior workers discover abundant roles in advocacy, government, research and nonprofit organizations. The job market prioritizes experience and skill, with many positions flexible enough to accommodate those beyond the standard retirement age, according to AARP. Networking, education and mentorship programs stimulate continued growth, and reliable public transportation supports accessible commuting.

7. Plano, Texas

Plano consistently attracts older workers with its business-friendly environment and corporate headquarters offering roles in management, administration and customer service. According to the City of Plano, extensive health care options and well-established neighborhoods allow seniors to work confidently while maintaining a balanced, secure lifestyle.

8. Denver

More than a quarter of seniors remain employed, driven by a diverse economy that offers opportunities in health care, education and professional services. The city’s higher cost of living is offset by a strong job market and access to world-class medical facilities.

Although living costs are above the national average, Denver remains an attractive choice for older adults who want to combine community living with an active retirement, according to Steller Real Estate.

9. Minneapolis

Approximately 21% of Minnesotans aged 65 and older remain employed, surpassing the national average, according to Axios. The city offers a variety of employment opportunities across sectors such as healthcare, retail and customer service, creating a supportive environment for seniors who want to stay active in the workforce.

