9 Best Index Funds for 2022

An index fund is a type of mutual fund that either buys all or a representative sample of securities in a specific index, such as the S&P 500. Instead of being actively managed by fund managers, index funds are passively managed. This style of management helps lower fees and expenses.

Like all mutual funds, index funds can add diversification to your portfolio because they invest in many different stocks, often across a wide range of industries.

What Are the Best Index Funds for 2022?

Hundreds of index funds are available to investors these days, from several different brokerage firms. Here are nine of the top funds to consider and what you need to know to start investing in the best index funds. The ranking is based on minimum investment required, five-year returns and fees — both the net expense ratio and the management fee, which is part of the expense ratio.

1. Vanguard 500 Index Fund Admiral Shares (VFIAX)

The goal of the Vanguard 500 Index Fund is to track the performance of the S&P 500, which includes stocks with large market capitalizations. As such, it invests most of its assets in stocks that appear in the index.

Minimum investment: $2,500

Expense ratio: 0.04%

Management fees: 0.04%

Five-year average return: 13.62%

2. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund (FNCMX)

This fund tracks the performance of the Nasdaq Composite Index and includes major positions in several technology stocks. It carries a higher-than-average risk but has delivered strong returns over the years.

Minimum investment: $0

Expense ratio: 0.29%

Management fees: 0.24%

Five-year average return: 16.21%

3. Fidelity 500 Index Fund (FXAIX)

Fidelity may be an ideal choice for those looking for the best index funds for beginners, thanks to the resources it provides customers, including tools that offer investment advice and research. Founded in 1988, its 500 Index fund is a balanced fund that invests at least 80% of assets in S&P 500 stocks.

Minimum investment: $0

Expense ratio: 0.015%

Management fees: 0.02%

Five-year average return: 13.65%

4. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Admiral Shares (VTSAX)

The aim of Vanguard’s Total Stock Market Index Fund is to give investors exposure to all U.S. equities, including small-, mid- and large-cap growth and value stocks. This is an excellent fund if you want a diversified investment in a broad range of companies and markets.

Minimum investment: $2,500

Expense ratio: 0.04%

Management fees: 0.04%

Five-year average return: 12.96%

5. Schwab S&P 500 Index Fund (SWPPX)

Designed to compete directly with Vanguard and Fidelity index funds, the Schwab S&P 500 Index is a low-cost fund with no investment minimum. It invests in 500 of the leading U.S. companies and has exposure to about 80% of U.S. market capitalization.

Minimum investment: $2,500

Expense ratio: 0.02%

Management fees: 0.02%

Five-year average return: 13.63%

6. Schwab Total Stock Market Index Fund (SWTSX)

The Schwab Total Stock Market Index fund tracks the total return of the U.S. stock market based on the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index. It’s a balanced fund with shares of large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap U.S. securities.

Minimum investment: $2,500

Expense ratio: 0.03%

Management fees: 0.03%

Five-year average return: 12.88%

7. Schwab Fundamental US Large Company Index Fund (SFLNX)

Schwab’s Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index Fund aims to achieve results that track the Russell RAFI U.S. Large Company Index. This is a high-return fund with low expenses and a risk level that’s just slightly above average.

Minimum investment: $2,500

Expense ratio: 0.25%

Management fees: 0.25%

Five-year average return: 12.85%

8. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Admiral Shares (VIMAX)

The original Vanguard Mid-Cap Index is closed to new investors, but an Admiral Shares mutual fund and ETF are available. The fund tracks stocks with more volatility than larger companies, making it better suited to already diversified portfolios.

Minimum investment: $2,500

Expense ratio: 0.05%

Management fees: 0.05%

Five-year average return: 10.86%

9. Fidelity Total Bond Fund (FTBFX)

Fidelity’s Total Bond fund is a diversified fund that uses the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Universal Bond Index as a guide. Its assets are invested in high-yield and emerging market classes, which increases both the risk and potential return.

Minimum investment: $0

Expense ratio: 0.45%

Management fees: 0.30%

Five-year average return: 2.06%

Can You Get Rich Off Index Funds?

For most people, index funds are a good long-term investment choice. Investing in index funds is less risky than investing in individual stocks because index funds are designed to track the overall market. As long as the market goes up, so does the index fund. And because the stock market typically increases over time, so do most index funds.

Index funds tend to be balanced in such a way that if one stock in the fund performs poorly, the rest of the stocks can buffer the loss. The downside is, less risk also means less growth potential. You might miss drops in an individual stock’s value, but you also miss out on dramatic increases. This makes it challenging to get rich off of index funds unless you pour a lot of money into them.

How To Invest In Index Funds

When you’re ready to invest, you’ll need to open a brokerage account. Here’s how.

Choose a Brokerage

Most investors now buy index funds online from brokerages like Charles Schwab, Fidelity and Vanguard, though a few traditional brokerages and financial firms are still around that might require an in-person visit. Look for a company with a proven track record and positive reputation. Also, consider what kinds of tools are available to provide advice and resources for managing your portfolio.

Compare Index Funds

There are hundreds of index funds that track different indices and sectors. As you browse the available funds, choose the ones that interest you and compare them.

Here are some metrics to consider when comparing the funds:

Asset allocation

Average returns

Expense ratio

Index

Minimum investment

Management fees

Risk level

Look for funds that align with your financial goals. Index funds are typically less risky than individual stocks, but they’re not risk-free. Make sure you understand the risk level of the funds before you buy them.

Check Costs and Fees

It does cost money to invest in index funds. The expense ratio indicates how much you will pay to own the fund. The greater the expense ratio, the greater the cost in terms of management and other fees. You might also face separate service fees.

But cost shouldn’t be the only factor to consider. It’s also important to research the fund’s performance history and tax efficiency. Note how closely the fund mirrors the index it’s supposed to track. Consider pretax and after-tax returns.

Is Now a Good Time To Buy Index Funds?

It’s a good time to buy index funds if they fit with your financial goals. Since they track specific market indices, they are affected by the volatility of the stock market.

Most investors choose the best index funds for long-term growth. A financial advisor can help you define your financial goals and decide whether index funds are right for you.

Daria Uhlig contributed to the reporting for this article.

Data is accurate as of May 19, 2022, and is subject to change. Five-year trailing returns are calculated from the final day of the previous month.

This article has been updated with additional reporting since its original publication.

