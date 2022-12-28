9 Best Conference Calling Services of 2023

As remote and hybrid work becomes increasingly common, conference calling services have become necessary tools for effective collaboration in many organizations. Options abound, but not all offer the essential features employees need to work efficiently, such as screen sharing, messaging and call recording.

To help you choose the best conference call service for your company, we’ve compiled a list of the top options that provide essential features as well as advanced tools for larger enterprises. If you need help managing your team remotely, you’re sure to find a solution on this list.

Read on for our reviews of the best conference calling services of 2023.

Our Top Picks for the Best Conference Calling Services

Best Conference Calling Services Reviews

In this section, we review the best conference calling services of 2023, considering the best use case for each option. You’ll find both free and paid services for companies of any size.

Pros

Accommodates an unlimited number of participants in most plans

User interface is easy to navigate

Flexible plans for all business types

Cons

Basic plans lack some valuable features

Several one-time fees increase the start-up cost for first-time subscribers

Why we chose it: RingCentral is among the most feature-packed conference call services on the market today. Benefits include unlimited audio meetings with unlimited participants, making it ideal for large enterprises. It also boasts features like whiteboards, break rooms, participant reactions, automatic recording and more.

RingCentral isn’t just for large companies. It has flexible plans with varying features to choose from for small and medium businesses as well. Its Essentials plan comes at $19.99/month, with other plans ranging from $27.99 to $49.99/month.

If you’re a new subscriber to RingCentral, it offers a free trial that allows up to 5 participants with 50 minutes of free domestic calls for every user. However, you must return any hardware received during the free trial within 21 days of canceling to avoid being charged a fee.

Features

Unlimited number of callers on most plans.

End-to-end encryption for phone and messaging.

Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) to deploy new conference calling hardware with lower upfront costs.

Advanced meeting insights like meeting recordings with transcripts available in English and German and details on who is speaking.

Price per month Max callers Max meeting time Free trial RingCentral Video Pro – $0 ( video meetings only) 100 participants 24 hours Already free Essentials – $19.99 20 participants No limit 14 days Standard – $27.99 No limit No limit 14 days Premium – $34.99 No limit No limit 14 days Ultimate – $49.99 No limit No limit N/A

Pros

Free for up to 1,000 participants

A pay-what-you-can pricing scheme for upgrades

Free unlimited calls of unlimited duration

Cons

Only Chromebooks have full functionality in the web viewer

Only 1 GB of free storage and up to 40 GB of paid storage

Why we chose it: FreeConferenceCall.com has a pay-what-you-can pricing structure, which means you can also use it for free. The service comes with most of the standard features of other conference calling software, but you can also purchase add-ons and other premium features.

FreeConferenceCall.com works in 78 countries, making it an excellent choice for companies with remote international teams working across time zones. Its mobile app includes most of its essential features, reducing the need for access codes via email or text.

FreeConferenceCall.com can host up to 1,000 participants, allows users to record calls and has breakout rooms that allow participants to form separate smaller groups for brainstorming sessions. It also integrates with popular tools such as Google Calendar, Slack and Evernote.

Features

100% free service with no strings attached.

Unlimited number of conference calls.

No time limit on calls.

Offers most of the desirable features of paid conference calling services.

Price per month Max callers Max meeting time Free trial Free (pay what you can) 1,000 participants Unlimited Already free

Pros

Reliable conference experts available for consultations

Fully cloud-based

Cons

Basic plan is limited to 10 participants

Toll-free numbers can be expensive

Why we chose it: Vast Conference offers administrator tools that allow subscribers to review features and service plans and access usage and billing reports. One of the standout features of Vast Conference is its strong customer service, which provides access to conferencing experts via phone, chat and email to help you make the most of your time using the service.

Vast Conference is a cloud-based conferencing software that offers operator-assisted calls — ideal for important business events — and a live streaming feature that allows users to connect to audiences through a webcast platform in real time. Supported in over 70 countries, Vast Conference can be used on almost any device, making it a solid fit for companies with international operations.

Features

Professionally managed, operator-led calls for important business events.

Live streaming to engage larger audiences.

Great international coverage.

Unlimited webinars and unlimited cloud recording on most plans.

Price per month Max callers Max meeting time Free trial Essentials – $11.99 per month 10 participants Unlimited 14 days Standard – $15.99 per month 100 participants Unlimited 14 days Professional – $31.99 per month 250 participants Unlimited 14 days Enterprise – custom pricing 250+ participants Unlimited N/A

Pros

Products fit for personal users as well as small and large businesses

Mobile app has all the necessary features to facilitate a conference

Interface and platform are highly secure

Cons

Interface design may be confusing for some users

Automatically launches every time your device is booted up, slowing it down

Why we chose it: Cisco Webex is a comprehensive conferencing solution that provides a single app for calls, meetings, messaging and events for its subscribers. Its flexible and reliable features allow users to work securely from any device, in any location or time zone.

One of the major benefits of Cisco Webex is its ability to host large audiences for webinars and events, with a maximum capacity of up to 100,000 attendees from around the world. It also offers a Communications-Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) solution for enterprises to facilitate customer interaction.

Cisco Webex integrates with a wide range of commonly used software across various industries — including many Google, Apple, Microsoft, Miro and Samsung apps and programs — allowing for seamless operations across platforms.

Features

Host large-scale webinars with up to 100,000 participants.

Integrated polling tool.

Fully programmable enterprise communications platform to transform customer interactions.

A.I. implementation for contact centers.

Price per month Max callers Max meeting time Free trial Basic – $0 per month 100 participants 40 minutes Already free Meet – $14.50 per month 200 participants 24 hours N/A Enterprise – custom pricing 1,000 participants 24 hours N/A

Pros

Supports over 190 countries

Email templates for invites sent via mail

Plenty of customizable features

Cons

Requires strong internet connection to work efficiently

Customer support may be unreliable at times

Limited number of simultaneous callers (only up to 250)

Why we chose it: With support available in over 190 countries, GoTo Meeting provides seamless collaboration for companies with local and global operations. Few other conference call services offer such extensive international support.

With GoToMeeting virtual conferences are secure, as users can lock and unlock meetings to restrict access to verified call participants. It also has a wide range of video and audio conference features, including keyboard and mouse sharing, screen sharing, drawing tools, breakout rooms and a commuter mode for employees who want to join a meeting while on the go.

GoTo Meeting allows users to record conferences in the cloud and enable meeting transcriptions, which are helpful when writing meeting minutes. Additionally, its Call Me feature is especially useful for busy attendees, calling their phone as a conference they’re attending is about to begin.

Features

Commuter mode for callers who are on the go.

Call Me service calls your phone when a meeting is about to start.

Worldwide reach with accessibility in more than 190 countries.

Toll-free phone dial-in available in 50 countries.

Price per month Max callers Max meeting time Free trial Professional – $12/mo/organizer 150 participants Unlimited 14 days Business – $16/mo/organizer 250 participants Unlimited 14 days Enterprise – custom pricing 250 participants Unlimited N/A

Pros

Add-ons available for customizing your desired plan

Extensive list of options based on number of participants and type of meeting

Industry-specific conferencing solutions

Cons

Too many add-ons may result in a very expensive plan

Users must download and install Zoom's software

Why we chose it: Zoom is a widely used conferencing service that offers a range of features for effective collaboration in the workplace. These include team chats, online whiteboards, a VolP phone system and its own calendar for better task and information management.

One of Zoom’s best selling points is its industry-specific conferencing solutions, which offer exclusive features for the educational, governmental and healthcare industries, as well as manufacturing, retail and financial services companies. Can also add additional features to any plan for an even more customized conferencing experience.

Zoom’s basic plan is free to all users and allows conferences of up to 100 participants for up to 40 minutes. Its paid plans start at $149 per year, but enterprises can request a custom-priced plan directly with Zoom’s sales department.

Features

Wide array of integrations (Office 365, Google Calendar and more).

A.I.-powered insights on calls and meetings to help drive sales and revenue.

Industry-specific solutions for education, government, financial services, manufacturing, retail and healthcare.

Price per month Max callers Max meeting time Free trial Zoom One Basic – Free 100 participants 40 minutes 30 days Zoom One Pro – $14 per month 100 participants Unlimited 30 days Zoom One Business – $19 per month 300 participants Unlimited 30 days Zoom One Enterprise – custom pricing 300 participants Unlimited N/A Zoom Phone U.S. and Canada metered – $10 per month Conference up to three participants Unlimited 30 days Zoom Phone U.S. and Canada unlimited – $15 per month Conference up to three participants Unlimited 30 days Zoom Phone Pro Global Select – $20 per month Conference up to 10 participants Unlimited 30 days Zoom Roms Licenses – $49 per year 1,000 participants Unlimited (book available rooms) 30 days Zoom Rooms Enterprise – $49 per year 1,000 participants Unlimited (book available rooms) 30 days Zoom Webinars 500 attendees – $79 per month 500 attendees 30 hours N/A Zoom Webinars 1,000 attendees – $340 per month 1,000 attendees 30 hours N/A Zoom Webinars 3,000+ attendees – starts at $990 per month 3,000+ attendees 30 hours N/A

Pros

Free conference calling platform

Integration with other platforms for easier operations

Accessible worldwide using Skype Web

Cons

Emergency numbers aren't easily accessible

Call quality may be poor as it's based on bandwidth

Why we chose it: Skype is a leading platform for virtual meetings, with hundreds of millions of users relying on it for high-quality audio and video calling. It offers plenty of valuable features, including smart messaging, screen sharing, call recording with live subtitles, and private conversations. Skype is highly flexible and allows employees to collaborate across a wide range of devices, including mobile phones, tablets, desktop computers, the web, Alexa-enabled devices and Xbox.

One of Skype’s unique features is its ability to reach employees who aren’t already Skype users. With Skype Credit, you can call any landline or mobile number worldwide at a low cost. And with local Skype Numbers (currently available in 25 countries), you can receive unlimited incoming calls on any device for a flat fee.

While Skype is an effective tool for conference calls, it’s no longer a standalone business solution. The subscription-based Skype Business service has been replaced by Microsoft Teams.

Features

Available across many devices, including mobile phones and tablets (Android and iOS), desktop (including Windows, macOS and Linux), Xbox gaming systems and even Amazon Alexa devices.

Live subtitles so you can read what others are saying in real time.

Send SMS messages to any number directly through Skype.

Price per month Max callers Max meeting time Free trial Free Plan 100 callers 24 hours Already free

Pros

Free plan allows 60-minute meetings with up to 100 participants

Serves as a bridge to the metaverse with its Mesh integration

Live captions in over 30 languages on both basic and premium plans

Cons

Limited number of public and private channels per team

Why we chose it: Microsoft Teams is a conference calling platform designed for businesses. It integrates seamlessly with other Microsoft products, making it a powerful choice for companies already using Microsoft’s software. And with plans starting at $4/month, it’s also one of the most affordable options on this list.

With its user-friendly interface, Microsoft Teams is ideal for employees who may not be particularly tech-savvy. Messaging controls are clearly displayed, and since the release of Windows 11, it’s become even easier to use.

One of the standout features of Microsoft Teams is its high-quality screen-sharing function, which performs reliably without lag. The software also allows file sharing during live conferences, making collaboration even more convenient.

Features

Seamless Office 365 Integration makes collaboration more effective and efficient.

One of the quickest ways to communicate thanks to its Instant Chats features.

Integrates with Microsoft Mesh, allowing users to hold conference calls in the metaverse.

Price per month Max callers Max meeting time Free trial Teams Essentials – $4/month 10,000 participants Unlimited group meetings, up to 30 hours 6 months Microsoft 365 Basic – $6/month 10,000 participants Unlimited group meetings, up to 30 hours 6 months Microsoft 365 Standard – $12.50/month 10,000 participants Unlimited group meetings, up to 30 hours 6 months

Pros

Excellent call quality, as reported by users

SoftPhone and click-to-dial features

Virtual receptionist feature

Cons

Additional features cost extra and quickly become expensive

Why we chose it: Vonage is a conference service provider that caters to small businesses and offers flexible options for their communication needs. Its Unified Communications plan provides multiple ways to initiate a conference call and includes a Conference Bridge feature that gives participants access to a dashboard and meeting controls. Users also report excellent audio and video call quality, which isn’t a given with all conference calling services.

Vonage offers a free Call Conference feature with its Unified Communications plan, which allows users to easily add additional participants to a meeting that’s already in progress without the need to set up a new number and password. Another unique Vonage feature is Virtual Receptionist, which answers calls and automatically directs them to the appropriate recipient or department.

Features

Manage your entire communications system through a single admin portal.

Virtual phone receptionist to automatically route all of your calls.

Quickly flip calls from your desktop to mobile and back again.

Price per month Max callers Max meeting time Free trial Basic – $14.99/month 99 participants Unlimited group meetings, up to 15 hours 14 days Premium – $24.99/month 99 participants Unlimited group meetings, up to 15 hours 14 days Advanced – $34.99/month 99 participants Unlimited group meetings, up to 15 hours 14 days 100–1,000 participants – Contact sales team for a quotation 1,000 participants Unlimited group meetings, up to 15 hours N/A

Other companies we considered

Pros

24/7 customer support with experienced and knowledgeable representatives

Basic plan offers unlimited voice calls within the U.S. and Canada

Frequent promotions and sales on its plans

Cons

Most affordable plan doesn't include voice or video conferencing

Short free trial (7 days)

Nextiva offers a high-quality VolP conference call service with a range of top features, including high-definition voice calls, unlimited VolP calls, call recording, caller I.D. and call forwarding.

Nextiva has also invested heavily in call security — it’s both HIPAA and SOC 2 compliant — and its plans are priced based on the number of participants using the service. Starting at $30.95 per month for companies with four users or less, users also get access to toll-free numbers, unlimited internet fax and voicemail, and integrations with Outlook or Google contacts.

Despite its great features, Nextiva’s Essential plan doesn’t include voice or video conferencing, and its free trial period doesn’t give users much time to get acquainted with the program.

Features

Several useful CRM integrations.

Easily migrate your current phone number from your present carrier to Nextiva.

Turn a regular VoIP call into a group conference with Conference Bridge.

24/7 customer support on all plans.

Price per month Max callers Max meeting time Free trial Essential – $30.95 per month 2 participants Unlimited 7 days Professional – $35.95 per month 40 participants (250 participants for video calls ) Unlimited 7 days Enterprise – $45.95 per month Unlimited Unlimited 7 days

Pros

Comprehensive features for every plan

Integration with other software for easier operations and a seamless user experience across platforms

Allows for the creation of departments to aid in monitoring employees

Cons

Audio quality may be poor at times

Rerouting feature can be faulty at times

Maximum of 150 participants, even on premium plans

Dialpad is an A.I.-powered customer intelligence platform that provides advanced conferencing services for businesses. It offers a highly secure interface for launching locked meeting rooms, an easy-to-navigate admin portal and a web-based support team with multilingual specialists.

In addition to its primary conferencing services for business communication, Dialpad offers plans for video meetings and a Contact Center with live A.I. coaching, real-time sentiment tracking and CRM integrations. The platform also helps prevent participants from missing meetings by sending notifications to their phones before each conference.

Dialpad integrates with several popular workplace productivity platforms such as Salesforce, Okta and Google Workspace, making it easier to connect with other employees and distribute information effectively. Nevertheless, users report poor call quality and rerouting issues, and its premium plans only allow a limited number of participants.

Features

Acts as a productivity app, a real-time coach and a customer experience solution rolled into one.

A virtual receptionist to handle incoming calls.

Free three-way calls.

Call Park features can handle a large number of incoming calls for your team.

Price per month Max callers Max meeting time Free trial Free Plan 10 participants 45 minutes Already Free Standard – $23/month 150 participants Unlimited 14 days Pro – $35/month 150 participants Unlimited 14 days Enterprise – Custom pricing 150 participants Unlimited N/A

Conference calling services guide

If you still need help deciding which service to choose for your company, read on for a complete guide to choosing the best conference call services.

Main things to know before choosing a conference calling service

If you’re looking for the best conference call service, start by assessing your company’s status and needs. Consider, for example, how many people will be participating in each meeting and whether you have employees and operations abroad. This should help you narrow down on the basic features you’ll require.

When choosing a conference calling service, it’s also important to consider your budget and how quickly you can access those funds, as prices can vary widely and many companies offer discounts if you commit to annual billing.

What is the average cost of conference calling services?

The cost of a conference call service varies greatly depending on its features and limits. Prices also vary based on the number of users or accounts you need (the size of your team). As a general rule, prices tend to go down as the number of users increases, making conference call services more cost-effective the larger your team is.

With that said, monthly subscription plans cost anywhere from $0 to $50/month per user when billed annually and slightly higher if paid monthly, with an average price of about $20/month per user.

On the other hand, if you go for a per-minute plan, industry standards vary from free to around 10 cents per minute, with most services averaging around two cents per minute.

How do conference calling services work?

Conference calling services allow multiple individuals to connect simultaneously through a common platform, typically using an internet connection. These services are provided by third-party companies that offer software tools for audio conferencing and video conferencing as well as additional collaboration tools such as screen sharing and whiteboards.

Conference calling services typically use Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology to provide their service. They can be accessed either through a program or app installed on a local machine or through software hosted in the cloud and accessed through a web browser.

Why do you need conference calling services?

If you own or manage a business and work with remote or hybrid teams, conference calling services can help team members come together to collaborate and share ideas regardless of where they are in the world. They’re also a great way to monitor the performance of remote units, helping you stay connected if you work from home.

Conference calling services FAQs

What is the best way to conference on the phone?

The best way to conference (or video conference) on the phone is through your chosen conference calling service's dedicated mobile app. Some of the conference calling services on our list, like Skype and Zoom, have dedicated mobile apps optimized for handheld devices, often with the same controls you'll find in their desktop product.

How many people can be connected on a single conference call?

The number of people that can join a single conference call depends on the service you use and the plan your company purchases. Generally, basic conference plans allow anywhere between one to fifty participants on a single conference call, whereas some enterprise-level plans can accommodate 10,000 or more participants.

How can I make a toll-free conference call?

The first step in setting up a toll-free conference call is to purchase a package that allows for toll-free calls. After that, the process varies from service to service. Generally, you'll need to set up an account with your chosen service provider, add the phone number you want the conference call to be forwarded to, and select your toll-free conference call number.

Can I have more than one host on a conference call?

In most cases, you can have multiple hosts on a single conference call. Depending on your conference call package, service providers allow multiple hosts to be a part of one conference call, with host-level controls shared between them.

How do I set up a conference call?

Setting up a conference call is relatively easy regardless of the service you choose:

Select a dedicated dial-in number for your callers.

Choose a specific date and time for the meeting, which will create an invitation.

Send that invitation to the participants via email or text.

Log into the platform on the chosen date and wait for the attendees to join the call.

How we found the best conference calling services

We made our selections for the best conference calling services based on the following criteria:

Monthly price: Choosing a conference calling service that’s too expensive may strain the company’s financial resources and limit its ability to invest in other areas. In contrast, a cheaper service may not provide the features and reliability it needs, leading to additional costs in the long run. Businesses also need to consider whether they prefer a monthly or annual billing model and each option’s potential cost savings and flexibility. Our list includes options for different price ranges, including free conference call services.

Maximum number of callers: For larger companies, accommodating many participants in a single meeting is essential. Some services can only accommodate 50 or 100 people at a time, which may not be enough for medium and large businesses. In those cases, it’s best to invest in conference calling services that cater to your needs, no matter the size of your company. Our reviews outline these and other details, so you know what you’re getting for the price.

Maximum meeting time: Having meetings under stringent time constraints can be stressful and frustrating for attendees, especially when virtual meetings are often prone to connectivity issues. Using conference calling services that offer a generous or unlimited call time allows attendees to focus on the content of the discussion without worrying about the clock ticking down. Several of our top picks offer unlimited meeting time.

Free trial period: Choosing the best conference call service is sometimes a game of trial and error to determine which works best for your needs. However, constantly switching between different services can become costly if you have to pay for each service every month, which is why the availability and duration of free trials was a key factor in our decision-making process.

Summary of the best conference calling services of 2023

