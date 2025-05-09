Bitcoin Magazine



9 of the Best Bitcoin Consultants To Help You Secure Your Bitcoin in 2025

Bitcoin can be intimidating to navigate—whether you’re just starting out, managing significant personal holdings, a high net worth individual or representing a company exploring balance sheet allocation. Its self-sovereign nature is in complete contrast with the modern world, placing full responsibility for asset protection on the individual(s). This makes operational security essential. From configuring secure wallets and eliminating single points of failure to planning for inheritance, professional consultants offer tailored support for a wide range of needs.

In a space grounded in the principle of “don’t trust, verify,” that same skepticism should extend to advisory services. The Bitcoin consultants listed below each bring a unique approach to Bitcoin security and management. Your task is to find the one best aligned with your threat model, comfort level, and goals.

Common services offered by Bitcoin consultants include:

Education and Training : Providing resources and guidance to deepen clients’ understanding of Bitcoin and best practices for its management.

: Providing resources and guidance to deepen clients’ understanding of Bitcoin and best practices for its management. Wallet Setup and Management : Assisting clients in choosing and configuring wallets that align with their security preferences and usage patterns.

: Assisting clients in choosing and configuring wallets that align with their security preferences and usage patterns. Operational Security (OPSEC) : Implementing measures to protect against threats such as hacking, phishing, and physical coercion.

: Implementing measures to protect against threats such as hacking, phishing, and physical coercion. Collaborative Custody Solutions : Utilizing multisignature (multisig) arrangements to distribute control and reduce risks associated with single points of failure.

: Utilizing multisignature (multisig) arrangements to distribute control and reduce risks associated with single points of failure. Estate Planning: Developing strategies to ensure seamless transfer of bitcoin to heirs.

Below is a curated list of reputable Bitcoin consulting services, each offering unique expertise to cater to diverse client requirements.

Bespoke Consultants for Sovereign Self-Custody

Location: Global

Global Website: https://thebitcoinway.com/

https://thebitcoinway.com/ Cost: Not specified

Not specified Primary Services: Multisig (noncollaborative) setup, air-gapped wallets, Bitcoin node installation, cybersecurity (encrypted vaults, DNS, firewalls, VPNs, mesh networks), and Plan B residence acquisition.

Why we chose them: The Bitcoin Way takes a comprehensive approach to Bitcoin security, catering to individuals and businesses alike. Their expertise spans setting up air-gapped wallets, implementing non-collaborative multisig setups, and running Bitcoin nodes to maximize sovereignty. They also provide guidance on advanced cybersecurity measures, ensuring that digital and physical security are tightly integrated. They also offer Plan B residence acquisition (helping clients establish second homes in Bitcoin-friendly jurisdictions), which further differentiates their services. By emphasizing education and actionable steps, The Bitcoin Way empowers clients to confidently take full control of their bitcoin.

Location: Germany / Global

Germany / Global Website: https://www.bitcoinerconsulting.com/

https://www.bitcoinerconsulting.com/ Cost: 500 000 sats per hour

500 000 sats per hour Primary Services: Bitcoin education, personal consulting, product development, business advisory.

Why we chose them: Bitcoiner Consulting, the trading name of Benjamin de Waal, provides strategic guidance to individuals and businesses integrating Bitcoin. Its services include education, one-time consulting sessions, and long-term advisory partnerships. The company also specializes in product development for businesses entering the Bitcoin ecosystem. Known for its extensive expertise and personalized approach, Bitcoiner Consulting tailors solutions to diverse needs — whether educating newcomers or supporting companies in developing Bitcoin-based offerings.

Location: Not specified

Not specified Website: https://www.thebitcoinadviser.com/

https://www.thebitcoinadviser.com/ Cost: Not specified

Not specified Primary Services: Bitcoin security, collaborative custody, estate planning, personalized advisory services.

Why we chose them: The Bitcoin Adviser helps clients secure their bitcoin holdings with services such as collaborative custody, which eliminates single points of failure. Their expertise in estate planning ensures smooth inheritance transfers without compromising security. Unlike product-linked firms, The Bitcoin Adviser offers impartial recommendations based on the client’s unique needs, emphasizing education, and empowerment. Their hands-on approach and tailored advice make them a valuable resource for both beginners and experienced holders.

Location: UK/Ireland

UK/Ireland Website: https://www.emerge21.com/

https://www.emerge21.com/ Cost: Not specified

Not specified Primary Services: Bitcoin education, custody solutions, estate planning.

Why we chose them: Emerge21 specializes in saving individuals and businesses time by accelerating their understanding of Bitcoin. With hundreds of hours of tailored content, they provide concise, personalized guidance to help clients grasp Bitcoin concepts quickly. Their services include 1-to-1 consultations, group seminars for small businesses, and a monthly “Bitcoin Breakthrough” event designed to teach Bitcoin basics.

For businesses, Emerge21 offers strategic advisory services, helping companies integrate Bitcoin as a balance sheet asset and enabling Bitcoin payment solutions. They also contribute to the wider Bitcoin community through their podcast and regular educational blog posts. Emerge21 is an excellent choice for those new to Bitcoin or businesses seeking expert guidance on adoption and implementation.

Location: Not specified

Not specified Website: https://www.sovreign.io/

https://www.sovreign.io/ Cost: Not specified

Not specified Primary Services: Secure storage solutions, Bitcoin strategy consulting.

Why we chose them: Sovreign provides premium advisory services for high-net-worth individuals and businesses. Their focus on bitcoin storage and strategic consulting ensures that clients can securely manage their holdings while optimizing long-term strategies. Sovreign’s independence allows them to tailor recommendations to their clients’ unique needs without being tied to specific products. Their high-touch approach and emphasis on security make them an ideal partner for those seeking bespoke Bitcoin solutions.

Location: Global

Global Website: https://soundmoneysolutions.io/

https://soundmoneysolutions.io/ Cost: $1000 – $12 000

$1000 – $12 000 Primary Services: Multisig non-collaborative setup, air-gapped hardware wallets, Bitcoin node set up, cybersecurity, Bitcoin Consultancy.

Why we chose them:

Sound Money Solutions specializes in advanced Bitcoin self-custody and security services for individuals and businesses seeking true financial sovereignty. They provide tailored solutions that help clients protect their Bitcoin from theft, loss, and surveillance whether that’s through secure wallet setups, inheritance planning, full node deployment, or private payment systems. They offer three pricing tiers, each tier includes one-on-one consulting and two of the three tiers offer custom hardware packages to help clients set up their own non-collaborative custody solution. Their approach ensures clients maintain full control over their assets without relying on centralized exchanges or third parties.

Their hands-on, expert-led service, guided by industry veterans like Max Hillebrand and Jack Minnick. Sound Money solutions build bespoke systems for high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and companies who value privacy, security, and long-term Bitcoin resilience.

Consultancy Firms with Product-Led Solutions

Location: Austin, Texas, USA

Austin, Texas, USA Website: https://unchained.com/

https://unchained.com/ Cost: Not specified

Not specified Primary Services: Collaborative custody solutions, Bitcoin-backed loans, financial services for high-net-worth individuals.

Why we chose them: Unchained Capital is a leading provider of Bitcoin financial services, specializing in collaborative custody, trading, and IRA solutions for individuals and institutions looking to secure their bitcoin holdings. They also offer consultancy and advisory services, with a primary focus on their collaborative custody solutions. Clients are guided through the implementation of a secure multisig setup that eliminates single points of failure. Unchained pairs this service with personalized consultations, ensuring clients understand and maximize the security and functionality of their custody arrangements. Beyond custody, Unchained advises high-net-worth individuals and institutions on financial strategies, including bitcoin-backed loans that provide liquidity without selling bitcoin holdings, inheritance planning to secure generational wealth, and corporate treasury management.

Location: Global

Global Website: https://21stcapital.com/

https://21stcapital.com/ Cost: Not specified

Not specified Primary Services: Smart Vault, inheritance planning, priority support.

Why we chose them: 21st Capital offers a wide range of consultancy and advisory services tailored to diverse client needs, extending beyond their flagship Smart Vault product. Their expertise includes Bitcoin wallet recovery, security and privacy education, and investigative services with specialized support to individuals and institutions. These offerings complement their advanced self-custody solution, which features customizable multisig setups and innovative recovery options like timelocks and Miniscripts. With a focus on personalized guidance and practical solutions, 21st Capital ensures clients can manage their bitcoin securely and effectively.

Location: Dallas, Texas, USA

Dallas, Texas, USA Website: https://onrampbitcoin.com/

https://onrampbitcoin.com/ Cost: $150 per month for balances up to $250,000; contact for higher balances.

$150 per month for balances up to $250,000; contact for higher balances. Primary Services: Multi-institution custody, Bitcoin IRA rollovers, educational services.

Why we chose them: Onramp Bitcoin’s consultancy is centered around their multi-institution custody product, which leverages a 2-of-3 multisig setup involving independent key holders. This approach minimizes single points of failure while maintaining user control. Onramp also supports Bitcoin IRA rollovers, helping clients integrate bitcoin into their retirement planning. Their focus on onboarding and education ensures that new users feel confident managing their bitcoin within a secure framework.

Important disclaimer: Bitcoin Magazine does not specifically endorse or recommend any particular consultant listed here. Readers must exercise their own judgment when selecting a service provider. Additionally, you should NEVER share your seed phrase or private keys with any company, website, or individual—regardless of their credentials or promises. This information must be kept private and secure at all times. The consultants featured here are in the business of teaching you how to properly secure your bitcoin yourself, not taking custody of it for you.

