9 Best Background Check Sites of 2023

If you’re hiring new employees, working through a legal case, or just want to find out about a new person in your life, you may wonder where to turn when you need background details on someone.

It’s possible to perform a background check by yourself using search engines and public records requests. But if you need more information, or don’t have the time to seek it all out by yourself, obtaining the services of a background check site can help you in your search.

Read on for more details on choosing the best background check sites.

It’s important to note that only some background check providers are consumer reporting agencies, which means they gather consumer information like credit history, employment history, and more in compliance with the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). Services that aren’t FCRA-compliant legally can’t be used for employment, credit or tenant screenings. Background check services for employers normally call for consumer reporting agency reports. Landlords looking for tenants also need to make sure the landlord background check services they choose are also consumer reporting agencies.

Pros

Searches wide variety of public databases

Offers unlimited number of searches

Cons

No option to buy a single report

Uses frequent push notifications

Not a consumer reporting agency

Why we chose it: Instant Checkmate searches a huge number of publicly accessible databases to provide fairly accurate information.

Its standard reports contain details including date of birth, addresses, contact information, criminal convictions and other public information. Upgrading to a premium report at $19.99 per report will get you additional info like weapons or hunting permits, properties owned and foreclosures or tax liens.

The sheer quantity of data Instant Checkmate searches through makes the service useful for checking up on your neighbors, searching for nearby sex offenders, researching online sellers or simply seeing what information is out there about yourself. However, since it’s not a consumer reporting agency, it can’t be used for employment screenings, tenant screenings or to verify creditworthiness.

Instant Checkmate charges for its reports using a subscription plan. It’s $35.12 for one month or $28.09 per month if bought in three-month blocks. Upgrades are available for additional fees.

Pros

Allows fine-tuning of results

Includes dark web search

Offers customer support over the phone

Cons

Only covers people in the U.S.

Costs more to download reports

Not a consumer reporting agency

Why we chose it: TruthFinder searches through more than just public records. It also scours the deep web, making it possible to find details that may not turn up on basic searches. It’s aimed at people looking to research new partners, find old friends, or learn more about their neighbors. Since it’s not FCRA-compliant, it can’t be used for hiring purposes.

TruthFinder also offers a reverse phone lookup service so you can find out who’s been calling you. Combine that with their people search, and you can get a complete picture of potential scammers or stalkers.

TruthFinder’s standard monthly memberships include unlimited people searches for a monthly fee of $28.05, reverse phone lookup for $4.99 or reverse email searches for $29.73. For an extra $2.99 a month, TruthFinder will monitor for your own information on the dark web, making sure your personal data isn’t floating around where someone else can use it.

Pros

Provides info from around the world

Customizes reports based on company requirements

FCRA-compliant

Cons

Difficult to contact customer support

Focuses only on businesses

Why we chose it: First Advantage is aimed at business clients, offering extensive screenings that include criminal background, licenses and credentials, driving records, social media accounts and more. As a one-stop-shop for HR departments, it also offers services beyond professional background check services like drug screening and FBI fingerprinting.

While some services only have access to U.S. records, First Advantage has a global reach, making it useful for companies looking to hire workers from other countries. It can also do post-employment monitoring to make sure your hires remain trustworthy.

First Advantage’s basic check costs $25 and includes identity verification, a sex offender registry check and a national criminal record search. The standard check runs for $40 and includes all that plus a single-country international criminal check. The $60 pro check includes all of the above and adds a multiple-country criminal search and watch list scan.

Pros

Extended customer service hours

Consumer-focused services

Several details provided for one price

Cons

Limited to 100 searches a month

Searches draw only from available public records

Not a consumer reporting agency

Why we chose it: The consumer-focused BeenVerified aims to provide cheap background check services and simple search capabilities to people looking for more information on those they come into contact with.

It’s very mobile-friendly, and its specialized apps are available for Android as well as iPhones, iPads and even Apple Watches. The apps allow you to access reports collected on other mobile devices or your desktop.

BeenVerified allows for multiple searches and gives clear instructions on what you can and can’t do with the information it collects. Its focus is on gathering details for personal matters such as tracking down biological parents, relatives or long-lost friends.

The information BeenVerified provides includes publicly available records such as contact details, names and aliases, social media details, criminal history, and tax records. It also provides reverse phone, address and email lookup services as well as an unclaimed money search.

BeenVerified fees range from $26.89 per month or $52.44 for three months with a limit of 100 reports per month.

Pros

Affordable plans

Contact information easily available

Cons

Sometimes returns reports with inconsistencies

Trial plans auto-renew

Not a consumer reporting agency

Why we chose it: Completing searches with Verispy can take as little as a minute. It runs comprehensive background checks using publicly available records that include contact information, court and criminal records, bankruptcies and civil actions, and more. You can search by name, email, phone number, or vehicle identification number.

Any background checks you run through Verispy are accessible through its member dashboard for 30 days. If you want to keep your report, you’ll need to download or print it before the 30 days are up. With its 30-day unlimited access option, you could run several reports on an individual to check for updates on details such as criminal records or marriages. Since Verispy isn’t FCRA-compliant, it’s not a good choice for employers or landlords.

A seven-day trial package for Verispy costs $4.95, after which you’ll automatically be charged a monthly subscription price of $19.95. You can also get a single report for $19.95 or a one-week pass for $24.95. Unlimited monthly packages cost $29.95 a month.

Pros

One of the most affordable subscription services

Results returned within a minute or so for most checks

Cons

Only covers U.S.

Not a consumer reporting agency

Why we chose it: Consumer reviews consistently say that Spokeo‘s platform is easy to use. You can run searches based on names, phone numbers, email addresses or social media usernames. Results come in a single report, displayed on an easy-to-read dashboard.

Users who need basic information can obtain a person’s age, family relationships, city and state of residence for free. Details like phone numbers, full addresses, or email addresses require a membership that starts at $19.95 for one month or $14.95 a month for three months.

Spokeo markets itself as a solution for sales teams looking to get more information on their customers. To that end, it offers professional memberships between $60 and $69.95 a month which includes access to all search types (name, email, phone number), advanced search filters and customizable search plans.

Pros

Customer help center available

Accurate, easy-to-read results

FCRA-compliant

Cons

Extra charges for some searches

Charges a set-up fee not listed on its packages

Why we chose it: Recently acquired by Checkr, another background check service, GoodHire does a deep search into an individual’s background, gathering information on credit, education, criminal proceedings, and more.

As a consumer reporting agency, it’s well-suited for background check services for employers in the recruitment process. Businesses can use it to look for industry-relevant information on both potential employees and current workers.

GoodHire offers over 100 employment screening services, including education verification, healthcare sanction checks, identity checks and more. Basic checks offer a Social Security number trace, sex offender registry search, global watchlist records check and national criminal records check for $29.99. Prices are based on single reports.

A professional background check package includes all of these plus an unlimited county criminal search, education and current employment verifications for $79.99 per check. Custom pricing is available for companies that perform over 10 checks a year.

Pros

Many plans to choose from

Data drawn from many public record sources and compiled into one report

Cons

Customer service difficult to reach

Uses push notifications

Even one-time users are automatically subscribed after one use

Difficult to cancel

Not a consumer reporting agency

Why we chose it: Intelius offers several options that suit individuals looking for criminal records, property ownership records, or information on family and friends. Subscription plans are customizable: a two-month people search plan is $42.25 for unlimited searches.

Results include whatever can be found on publicly available records, including email addresses, physical addresses and address history, employment records, property ownership, criminal records, and more. At $34.95 per month, you can get unlimited reverse phone number searches in addition to people search, and for $29.78 per month you can add unlimited address searches.

Intelius offers a six-day trial on its combination packages for $0.95 and charges $3.99 to download reports.

Pros

Easy to use

Occasional promotional offers

Good customer support

No additional fees

Cons

Inaccuracies reported by some users

Subscription only

Not a consumer reporting agency

Why we chose it: US Search offers unlimited searches each month for a flat fee with no additional charges, great if you’re looking for cheap background check services.

Using publicly available records from across the U.S., the company provides background information along with financial information (such as assets and real estate holdings), bankruptcies, civil actions, and criminal and traffic records. The user interface for its individual accounts is a little clunky, but the results are easy to read. And its cost of $19.86 per month for unlimited searches is the cheapest we found.

U.S. Search also offers a professional service aimed at legal professionals who need to do background research for cases. For $59 per month or $599 per year, you can get unlimited reports and unlimited PDF downloads. However, it’s not a consumer reporting agency, so it can’t be used for employment or landlord background check services.

Other background check sites we considered

Pros

Quick turnaround

Candidates can use mobile phones to complete forms

FCRA-compliant

Cons

Somewhat expensive

Doesn't always deliver notifications about completed checks

As a consumer reporting agency, Checkr is an option for small enterprises looking to do pre-hire background checks. It also has access to global watchlist records and can provide international background checks along with education and employment verification.

Prices begin at $29.99 for a single basic check. Volume discounts are available.

Pros

Easy to contact customer service

Offers data useful for sales, marketing and recruiting

Built to plug into platforms like Gmail, Hubspot and Salesforce

Cons

Coverage limited to people in the U.S.

Not a consumer reporting agency

Desktop version provides less functionality than mobile app

This app-based service is able to conduct six types of checks, including people search, reverse phone lookup, and business-to-business information for sales teams.

A one-month subscription costs $22.86 and three months are $54.83 with a limit of 100 searches per month.

Pros

Updates data daily

Separate business division

Extended customer service hours

Cons

Searches limited to people in the U.S.

No social media searches

Not a consumer reporting agency

Requires a cancellation fee

PeopleFinders provides searches based on public records for individuals and businesses. As far as legit background check sites go, its results are fast and have a high accuracy rate.

Memberships begin at $24.95 a month with more detailed plans beginning at $29.95 a month. There is a $0.95 three-day trial, but canceling after the time is up will cost you $2.95.

Background Check Guide

When a business, organization or individual wants information on someone before entering into a professional or personal relationship, background check services are an easy and convenient tool for the purpose. The following guide explains exactly what a background check is, how it works and the types of information it can find.

What is a background check?

Background check services deliver details on a person’s past and present. Both individuals and companies use background checks to gather information that can provide a fuller picture of a person’s life.

Professional background check services are limited by the federal government in what they can report and how they do it. Extensive checks require the background service to comply with the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA).

The FCRA applies to employers, landlords, and other businesses looking for information pertaining to hiring, tenancy, creditworthiness, and other sensitive information. It protects individuals by only allowing the information to be used for specific purposes as outlined in the FCRA.

Running a background check to investigate a potential hire, whether for temporary workers, volunteers, or even contractors, requires a consumer reporting agency check. Consumer reporting agencies comply with the FCRA and guarantee the rights and privacy of the individuals being investigated.

Not all background checks need to be FCRA-compliant. Individuals normally use non-FCRA background checks for personal reasons like finding out about friends and family or seeing what information about themselves is publicly available.

How does a background check work?

Individuals can carry out a free background check by doing a basic web search that can often provide background info about a person or business, but it won’t include everything that’s on the public record. That’s where background check sites come in.

Background check services also access government databases to get more in-depth information. Accessing these databases isn’t free, so reliable background check sites often charge a fee.

When you purchase a background check, you normally get a detailed report of an individual’s personal information. However, details that show up vary according to the report requested.

What shows up on a background check?

A background report can reveal an individual’s:

Birthdate

Relatives

Past and present addresses

Social media accounts

Criminal history

Employment history

Driving records

Education

Assets and property owned

Credit history

Some of these details can only be provided by a consumer reporting agency.

Criminal history record

Criminal background checks include offenses committed at the local, state and federal level. Background check services also often search sex offender registries and global watchlists.

Employment history

Background check services for employers are often used during the hiring process. Human resource departments normally make these checks, but individuals may want to review potential workers’ employment records when enlisting the services of a contractor, childcare worker or personal aide.

Driving records

If your organization requires a driver, you’ll probably want to investigate their driving records. Since this information is covered under the FCRA, you’ll need to get the individual’s written permission before running this type of background check.

Education verification

Education verification is often part of a basic hiring investigation. You may be able to verify this information by contacting schools directly, but a background check service makes the process easier.

Credit history

Credit history includes bill payment history, level of debt, loans, bankruptcies and legal actions taken. If you’re applying for a loan or a credit card, the issuing institution will check your credit history. You may also be subject to a credit check for employment, when purchasing insurance or renting a property.

Primary Reasons for Conducting a Background Check

Reasons for conducting a background check include:

Pre-employment screening

Litigation purposes

Due diligence

Personal relationships

Pre-employment screening for job applicants

An employment background check is often a standard part of hiring a new employee. Background check services can give an employer a wealth of information that can help them decide whether or not a candidate is fit for a position. Types of checks commonly performed for applicants include:

Criminal history checks

Education verification

Online activity and social media screenings

Credit checks

Litigation purposes

Background checks may be made for legal reasons such as finding out information about parties in a lawsuit, checking the accuracy of financial claims, or ensuring your own background is free of legal actions.

Due diligence

A due diligence check attempts to find all the available information on a person or business. When a company performs due diligence in its background checks, it’s taking steps to prevent fraud or to protect itself from possible liability.

Financial due diligence checks investigate assets and liabilities, cash flow, debt and earnings. Legal due diligence looks at all available information on contracts, intellectual property, loans, securities and any pending litigation.

Relationships

You may want to perform a background check before becoming involved in a relationship, whether that relationship is business-related or personal. People also often use background check services to help find information on biological family members or long-lost friends.

Best Background Check Sites FAQ

How long does a background check take?

As a general rule, expect a background check from an FCRA-compliant provider to take between one to three business days. However, many services can provide reports in minutes depending on the depth of information requested.

How do you get a background check?

You can find a lot of background information about someone with a simple web search. If you need to go deeper, use a reliable background check service -- you'll usually need some initial information like a name, address, email address, or phone number.

How far back does a background check go?

The FCRA sets rules for consumer reporting agencies about how far back a search can go. Additionally, states may have their own rules. The time period covered by background checks varies according to the type of check. On average, the limits are:

Bankruptcy: 10 years

Credit history: seven years

Criminal felonies and misdemeanors: three to seven years

Driving records: up to 10 years

Education: no limit

Employment: no limit

How much is a background check? The cost of a background check depends upon its type. Many of the top background check sites provide several different types at a range of price points. Basic services can run from around $20 up to $60 or more for a monthly subscription. Free or cheap trials are sometimes available, but make sure to cancel before you're charged. How We Chose the Best Background Check Sites We chose nine of the best background check sites as our top picks. To make our choices, we considered the following factors: Accuracy To determine accuracy, we considered how complete and up-to-date the background check reports each site provided were. Wherever possible, 2022 data was used. Efficiency Our efficiency considerations looked at whether the background check services delivered their reports in a timely manner. Costs We looked at costs for each service, including the prices for basic and premium offerings. We also considered whether a service offered prices for individual checks or any extra fees for additional services. User interface and accessibility We based our evaluations for each background check service on the ease of navigating the site and reading the information provided. Extensiveness of background checks To determine extensiveness, we considered what information each service was able to access and how comprehensive its reports were. Summary of the Best Background Check Sites Best for Unlimited Reports: Instant Checkmate



Best for Comprehensive Background Checks: TruthFinder



Best for International Background Checks: First Advantage



Best Mobile Experience: BeenVerified



Best for Quick Checks: Verispy



Best for Ease of Use: Spokeo



Best for Small Businesses: GoodHire



Best for Custom Background Reports: Intelius



Best for Budget: US Search © Copyright 2022 Money Group, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

