9 Best Apps To Make Money Online in 2025

In today’s digital landscape, making money online has never been easier. Whether you’re looking for a side gig, passive income or a full-fledged business venture, there are countless apps designed to help you earn.

From real estate management to investing and marketplace platforms, here are the top apps to make money online in 2025.

Airbnb

For homeowners and renters with extra space, Airbnb remains a top choice for passive income. Whether you are renting out a spare room or managing multiple properties, the app streamlines booking, guest communication and payments.

Robinhood

Robinhood continues to be a popular platform for easy stock and cryptocurrency investing. With no commission fees and a user-friendly interface, it’s ideal for beginners looking to grow their wealth over time.

Etsy

If you have a knack for crafting, Etsy provides a thriving marketplace for handmade and vintage items. With millions of buyers worldwide, creative entrepreneurs can turn their hobbies into a full-fledged business.

Mercari

Declutter your home while making money on Mercari. This peer-to-peer selling platform makes it simple to list and ship items, ensuring a hassle-free experience for sellers.

Turo

Car-sharing apps like Turo allow you to rent out your vehicle when you’re not using it, turning your car into an income-generating asset.

Fundrise

For those interested in real estate but not looking to buy a property outright, Fundrise offers a simple way to invest in real estate projects and earn passive income.

Fiverr

Freelancers can find high-paying gigs on Fiverr, from graphic design to writing and tech services. The app connects skilled professionals with businesses and individuals looking for services.

DoorDash

With the gig economy booming, food delivery apps like DoorDash allow drivers to earn extra cash on a flexible schedule by delivering food to customers.

Acorns

Acorns makes investing effortless by rounding up everyday purchases and investing the spare change. Over time, these small investments can add up to significant savings.

