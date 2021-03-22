9 Bathroom Remodel Ideas To Consider

A bathroom remodel, or even a simple bathroom update, is a project that can significantly improve the look and feel of your home without significantly reducing the amount of money in your home improvement budget.

Are some bathroom design elements expensive? Absolutely. But no matter how much (or how little) cash you have set aside for this project, you have options that will inspire you to place ‘remodel bathroom’ at the top of your to-do list.

What Is a Bathroom Remodel?

Falling somewhere between ‘refresh’ and ‘complete renovation,’ a bathroom remodel is a process that allows you to make your current bathroom more functional without requiring you to tear down walls and remove all of the cabinets.

Think changing colors, refinishing surfaces, replacing fixtures (like old toilets and tubs) and making sure everything is aligned with current safety standards.

Here are nine ideas to get you started on your bathroom remodel.

1. Install a Freestanding Bathtub

“Built-in deck bathtubs used to be the thing, but now they look dated and take up a lot of space,” Ariana Lovato, owner of Honeycomb Home Design in Shell Beach, California, told Forbes Advisor.

Instead, she recommends freestanding bathtubs, which are elegant, chic and timeless. The one caveat? Freestanding tubs can be hard to get in and out of for some people, so keep that in mind before you commit.

2. Select an Undermount Sink

Undermount sinks are known for the sleek design, but one of their best features is the fact that they are so much easier to clean than their traditional overmount counterparts, Lovato says.

What exactly is an undermount sink? As the name implies, it is one that you install from beneath the countertop (overmounts, on the other hand, are dropped in from above).

Available in a range of colors, styles and price points, adding an undermount sink to your bathroom is an upgrade won’t regret—and one that will likely leave you wondering why you waited so long to make the switch.

3. Upgrade Your Toilet

While a basic toilet gets the job done, a bathroom remodel is the perfect opportunity to switch the basic out for something a little more luxurious. One of the obvious choices, Lovato says, is to add a bidet (something that feels almost like a requirement after the great toilet paper shortage of 2020).

However, you don’t have to stop there—today’s toilet manufactures are incorporating heated seats, automatic flushing, self-cleaning and smart technology into their designs.

4. Consider a Medicine Cabinet

Wait, a medicine cabinet? Aren’t they a little on the antiquated side? Believe it or not, medicine cabinets are making a comeback, says Lovato. And today’s medicine cabinets are a far cry from the medicine cabinets of yore, she says, explaining that you can now find medicine cabinets that offer just as much in terms of design appeal as they do in space to store your ibuprofen.

Some higher-end medicine cabinets even incorporate USB ports so you can keep all those electric toothbrushes hidden behind closed doors.

5. Add Steam to Your Shower

These days, everyone is looking for ways to incorporate a little self-care into the daily routine. One way to do this, Lovato says, is by replacing your regular shower with a steam shower. Steam showers essentially re-create the spa experience at home, and some even incorporate aromatherapy, Wi-Fi, lighting and other high-tech features.

Naturally, steam showers aren’t going to be easy on everyone’s budget—but if you have the resources, this is a bathroom remodeling project that you most certainly will not regret.

6. Contemplate Your Color Palette

Whoever decided that a bathroom had to be neutral in color? The truth is, the bathroom is just as apt to benefit from a color scheme change than any other room in your house. So, instead of going for the color you think should go in a bathroom, select colors that you love.

This may result in bright green cabinets, pink tile or dark walls that coordinate perfectly with your vinyl flooring. All are acceptable, as long as you like it—just be sure to think about whether the color scheme is something you are willing to either live with or modify in the event that your taste changes in the future.

7. Prioritize Lighting

If the only lighting in your bathroom comes from the bulbs above your vanity, you are probably not getting the most out of your personal grooming routine. Vanity lighting is important, but you’ll enjoy your bathroom much more if that isn’t all you have.

Options include adding ambient lighting fixtures around the bathroom or bringing in some accent lighting into the space (this is a light fixture that is as much about looks as it is about function). You can install shower lighting, as well.

8. Install a Ventilation Fan

If your bathroom doesn’t have a fan, now is the time to put one in (plus, it is now a code requirement). Fans allow air to circulate so mold is kept at bay, and they also reduce moisture and humidity (especially helpful for anyone who decides to get on the steam shower bandwagon).

When installing a fan, make sure it exhausts to your home’s exterior (not to your attic). Concerned about noise? No worries—many modern fans are as quiet as they are effective at minimizing moisture.

9. Incorporate Storage Solutions

If you’ve ever stepped out of the shower to discover that you forgot to grab a towel from the hallway linen closet, you’ll understand why adding storage is an essential component of any bathroom remodeling project. And believe it or not, you can find space for storage even in the smallest of bathrooms.

Hooks and baskets are no-nonsense, but you can also incorporate built-ins or install floating shelves (and don’t forget about the trusty medicine cabinet mentioned above). And if you have enough room for dedicated bathroom storage cabinets, definitely go for it—you’ll never regret having a convenient place to keep towels, extra shampoo and all those other bathroom incidentals.

