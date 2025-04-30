9 Analysts Have This To Say About Incyte

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $72.89, a high estimate of $92.00, and a low estimate of $59.00. Experiencing a 1.94% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $74.33.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Incyte. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Derek Archila Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $59.00 $58.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $67.00 $64.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $68.00 $70.00 Vikram Purohit Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $65.00 $69.00 Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Lowers Hold $72.00 $74.00 Michael Schmidt Guggenheim Maintains Neutral $92.00 $92.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $68.00 $70.00 David Lebowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $88.00 $97.00 Stephen Willey Stifel Raises Hold $77.00 $75.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Incyte. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Incyte compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Incyte's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Incyte's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Incyte focuses on the discovery and development of small-molecule drugs. The firm's leading drug, Jakafi, treats two types of rare blood cancer and graft versus host disease and is partnered with Novartis. Incyte's other marketed drugs include rheumatoid arthritis treatment Olumiant (licensed to Lilly), and oncology drugs Iclusig (chronic myeloid leukemia), Pemazyre (cholangiocarcinoma), Tabrecta (lung cancer), and Monjuvi (diffuse large B-cell lymphoma). The firm's first dermatology product, Opzelura, was approved in 2021 for atopic dermatitis and 2022 for vitiligo. Incyte's pipeline includes a broad array of oncology and dermatology programs.

Key Indicators: Incyte's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Incyte's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 16.32%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Incyte's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 17.07%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Incyte's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.08%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Incyte's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.85%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

