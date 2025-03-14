9 Analysts Have This To Say About Accenture

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for Accenture (NYSE:ACN), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $400.11, along with a high estimate of $455.00 and a low estimate of $355.00. This current average has increased by 2.13% from the previous average price target of $391.78.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Accenture. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $396.00 $429.00 David Grossman Stifel Lowers Buy $380.00 $390.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $380.00 $335.00 Surinder Thind Jefferies Lowers Hold $355.00 $385.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $425.00 $390.00 Surinder Thind Jefferies Raises Hold $385.00 $355.00 Kevin Mcveigh UBS Raises Buy $455.00 $450.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $429.00 $422.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $396.00 $370.00

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Accenture's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global IT services firm that provides consulting, strategy, and technology and operational services. These services run the gamut from aiding enterprises with digital transformation to procurement services to software system integration. The company provides its IT offerings to a variety of sectors, including communications, media and technology, financial services, health and public services, consumer products, and resources. Accenture employs just under 500,000 people throughout 200 cities in 51 countries.

Breaking Down Accenture's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Accenture showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.03% as of 30 November, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Accenture's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.88%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Accenture's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.93% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.94%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Accenture's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.28, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

