9 Analysts Assess TE Connectivity: What You Need To Know

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated TE Connectivity and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $159.44, accompanied by a high estimate of $170.00 and a low estimate of $142.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 4.21%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of TE Connectivity by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Luke Junk |Baird |Lowers |Outperform | $147.00|$150.00 | |Asiya Merchant |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $142.00|$165.00 | |Mark Delaney |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Buy | $170.00|$190.00 | |Chris Snyder |UBS |Lowers |Buy | $155.00|$188.00 | |William Stein |Truist Securities |Lowers |Hold | $163.00|$165.00 | |Colin Langan |Wells Fargo |Raises |Equal-Weight | $155.00|$151.00 | |Wamsi Mohan |B of A Securities |Raises |Buy | $170.00|$167.00 | |Luke Junk |Baird |Raises |Outperform | $168.00|$162.00 | |Asiya Merchant |Citigroup |Raises |Neutral | $165.00|$160.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to TE Connectivity. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to TE Connectivity. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TE Connectivity compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of TE Connectivity's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of TE Connectivity's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into TE Connectivity's Background

TE Connectivity is the largest electrical connector supplier in the world, supplying interconnect and sensor solutions to the transportation, industrial, and communications markets. With operations in 150 countries and over 500,000 stock-keeping units, TE has a broad portfolio that forms the electrical architecture of its end customers' cutting-edge innovations.

TE Connectivity: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: TE Connectivity's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.13%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: TE Connectivity's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.76%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.26%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): TE Connectivity's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.33%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: TE Connectivity's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.34, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

