9 Analysts Assess BOK Financial: What You Need To Know

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $114.56, a high estimate of $124.00, and a low estimate of $102.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.31% from the previous average price target of $110.89.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of BOK Financial among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $112.00 $105.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $105.00 $102.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $113.00 $111.00 Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $114.00 $116.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Lowers Buy $123.00 $124.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Maintains Neutral $115.00 $115.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Buy $124.00 $113.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $102.00 $100.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $123.00 $112.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to BOK Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BOK Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of BOK Financial's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of BOK Financial's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into BOK Financial's Background

BOK Financial Corp is the largest financial institution in Oklahoma and it provides a comprehensive range of nationally competitive financial products and services. Its operating segments consist of commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company has various products and services including cash management services, loans and deposits, fiduciary and insurance services, mortgage banking and brokerage and trading services. It generates maximum revenue from the commercial banking segment. Its commercial banking segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services, and customer risk management products to small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Breaking Down BOK Financial's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: BOK Financial's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.38%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: BOK Financial's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 27.33%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BOK Financial's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): BOK Financial's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: BOK Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.86, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

