8x8, Inc. To Acquire Fuze - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - 8x8, Inc. (EGHT) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Fuze, a provider of cloud-based communications for the enterprise. 8x8 will acquire Fuze for approximately $250 million in stock and cash. Up to $130.2 million will be used to retire Fuze's debt and pay for the equity owned by non-accredited stockholders of Fuze.

8x8, Inc. said the acquisition will accelerate 8x8 XCaaS innovation and expand 8x8's enterprise customer base and global presence. The company expects to file a resale registration statement for the shares to be issued in connection with the transaction after the closing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.