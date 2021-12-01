Markets
EGHT

8x8, Inc. To Acquire Fuze - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - 8x8, Inc. (EGHT) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Fuze, a provider of cloud-based communications for the enterprise. 8x8 will acquire Fuze for approximately $250 million in stock and cash. Up to $130.2 million will be used to retire Fuze's debt and pay for the equity owned by non-accredited stockholders of Fuze.

8x8, Inc. said the acquisition will accelerate 8x8 XCaaS innovation and expand 8x8's enterprise customer base and global presence. The company expects to file a resale registration statement for the shares to be issued in connection with the transaction after the closing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EGHT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular