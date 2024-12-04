8common Ltd Director’s Stock Options Expire

8Common Ltd (AU:8CO) has released an update.
8common Limited has announced a change in the interest of Director Kah Wui Lim, with the expiration of 350,000 options exercisable at $0.16 by November 30, 2024. This update leaves Lim holding 27,248,713 fully paid ordinary shares and remaining options set to expire in December 2024 and 2026. Investors might see this as a key update in understanding the director’s investment strategy and potential future moves in 8common’s stock.
