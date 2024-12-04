News & Insights

Stocks

8common Ltd Director’s Stock Options Expire

December 04, 2024 — 11:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

8Common Ltd (AU:8CO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

8common Limited has announced a change in the interest of Director Kah Wui Lim, with the expiration of 350,000 options exercisable at $0.16 by November 30, 2024. This update leaves Lim holding 27,248,713 fully paid ordinary shares and remaining options set to expire in December 2024 and 2026. Investors might see this as a key update in understanding the director’s investment strategy and potential future moves in 8common’s stock.

For further insights into AU:8CO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.