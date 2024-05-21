88 Energy Limited Reports Performance Rights Cessation

88 Energy Limited (AU:88E) has released an update.

88 Energy Limited has announced the cessation of 34,860,000 performance rights due to unmet conditions as of May 21, 2024. The performance rights lapsed because the set conditions were not, or could not be, satisfied, affecting the company’s issued capital.

For further insights into AU:88E stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.