88 Energy Limited Reports Performance Rights Cessation

May 21, 2024 — 03:11 am EDT

88 Energy Limited (AU:88E) has released an update.

88 Energy Limited has announced the cessation of 34,860,000 performance rights due to unmet conditions as of May 21, 2024. The performance rights lapsed because the set conditions were not, or could not be, satisfied, affecting the company’s issued capital.

