This 8% Yield ETF Is a Top Position for One Fund That Just Executed Another $10.2 Million Buy

Cornerstone Advisory increased its GPIX holding by 195,336 shares in the fourth quarter; the estimated trade value was $10.23 million (based on quarterly average pricing).

Meanwhile, the quarter-end GPIX position value rose by $10.96 million, reflecting both trading and price movement.

The post-trade stake was 1.34 million shares valued at $70.58 million.

On January 28, Cornerstone Advisory disclosed a buy of 195,336 shares of the Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX), an estimated $10.23 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated January 28, Cornerstone Advisory increased its position in the Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Premium Income ETF by 195,336 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of the shares added was $10.23 million, calculated using the quarter’s average closing price. Meanwhile, the fund’s quarter-end position in GPIX increased in value by $10.96 million, a figure that includes both new purchases and market price fluctuations.

What else to know

The fund’s post-trade position in GPIX represents 6.73% of Cornerstone Advisory’s 13F reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT:JEPI: $112.30 million (10.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ:GPIX $70.58 million (6.7% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:VYM: $49.59 million (4.7% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:IVV: $47.93 million (4.6% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:VIG: $33.88 million (3.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ:GOOGL: $31.08 million (3.0% of AUM)

As of January 27, GPIX shares were priced at $53.41, up about 5% over the past year. However, the fund also carried a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 8.0% as of late January.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $2.67 billion Dividend Yield (TTM) 8% Price (as of 1/27/26) $53.41 1-Year Total Return 16%

ETF snapshot

GPIX’s investment strategy focuses on generating premium income by investing at least 80% of assets in S&P 500 equities, seeking to mirror the benchmark's style, capitalization, and sector allocation.

The portfolio is composed primarily of large-cap U.S. equities included in the S&P 500, with holdings diversified across sectors to reflect the index's composition.

The fund structure is an exchange-traded fund with a transparent, rules-based approach.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Premium Income ETF provides investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of S&P 500 equities while targeting enhanced income through a premium-oriented strategy. GPIX seeks to maintain style, capitalization and industry characteristics similar to its benchmark.

What this transaction means for investors

Why this move matters starts with portfolio construction, not market timing. Adding more than $10 million to an income-focused equity ETF pushes this position into the fund’s top tier, alongside core holdings like JEPI, VYM, and IVV. That tells you this is not a tactical nibble. It is a structural decision about how returns get generated from here.



The appeal is obvious in the current setup. The ETF holds roughly 500 S&P 500 stocks, stays close to benchmark sector weights, and layers in option premiums to produce consistent monthly cash flow. As of late January, the trailing 12-month distribution rate sat around 8%, while the share price itself was up roughly 5% over the past year. That combination matters for investors trying to balance participation with predictability.



The fund is also operating at scale, with nearly $3 billion in assets and a net expense ratio under 0.30%. That matters when income strategies move from satellite positions into core allocations.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF, and Vanguard Whitehall Funds - Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

