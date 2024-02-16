8 Ways You Can Secure Your Middle Class Status in 2024

If you’ve worked hard to achieve a middle class lifestyle, you know how important it is to secure it. Reaching this level of financial stability is no small feat, and you should take careful steps to ensure you stay there.

“With prices on the rise over the last few years, it has become more difficult for members of the middle class to retain their class status,” said Ann Martin, director of operations at CreditDonkey.

However, she said you can ensure you stay in the middle class this year by controlling your expenses.

“For example, tracking your everyday spending can help you find ways to reduce and eliminate unnecessary purchases,” Martin said. “This will leave you with more money available for other financial goals, such as saving for retirement and paying off and avoiding debt.”

Here are some more ways to help you secure your current lifestyle.

Stick to a Solid Budget

According to Jake Hill, finance expert and CEO of DebtHammer, to avoid slipping out of the middle class, make sure that you develop and stick to a good budget.

“Often what causes people to slip out of their financial class is simply being careless and unaware about their spending habits,” he explained. “When you budget well, you can more effectively keep yourself in your current class or work toward getting to the next class up.”

Carter Seuthe, CEO of Credit Summit Debt Consolidation, agrees — he recommends both cutting expenses where you can and looking to increase your income however you can.

“If you’re making enough to be considered middle class, it’s likely there’s at least some bloat in your budget,” Seuthe said, “and I’d recommend trimming back on some of this to better be able to allocate money toward savings and investments to help keep you in the middle class.”

Additionally, he suggested making a bit more — through angling for raises or promotions or finding a new position — as a great way to keep your household solidly middle class even in the face of inflation and rising costs.

Avoid High Levels of Debt

One of the first steps to securing your middle-class status, according to Mike Kojonen, financial advisor and owner of Principal Preservation Services, is to avoid high levels of debt, especially high-interest consumer debt.

“This can be a significant drain on your financial resources, making it difficult to save for emergencies or retirement,” he said.

“Many of my clients have benefited from a debt snowball or avalanche strategy, focusing on paying down the highest interest debt first or the smallest balances first, respectively,” he added.

He said this approach not only helps improve their financial situation but also provides psychological wins that encourage further debt reduction.

Invest Wisely

Experts agree that investing wisely is another cornerstone to securing your middle class status.

“While not everyone has access to high-risk, high-reward investment strategies, the power of compound interest in a diversified portfolio should not be underestimated,” said Kojonen.

“For instance, a client of mine started late in her career with what she felt was an insignificant amount to invest,” he said. “However, by consistently contributing to her retirement accounts and diversifying her investments, she was able to build a substantial nest egg by retirement age.”

He said this principle applies to anyone looking to secure or elevate their middle-class status: “Start early, contribute regularly and diversify.”

Have an Emergency Fund

Having an emergency fund cannot be overstressed, said Kojonen.

“Financial setbacks can happen to anyone, and without a safety net, these setbacks can knock a family out of middle-class stability,” he explained. “I advise aiming for at least three to six months’ worth of living expenses. This fund should be readily accessible but separate from your main checking account to reduce the temptation to dip into it for non-emergencies.”

Invest in Financial Literacy Today

“Educating oneself about personal finance is invaluable,” Kojonen said. “Many clients I’ve worked with came in feeling overconfident yet underprepared.”

He said learning about budgeting, saving, investing and the psychological aspects of managing money can make a significant difference in making informed decisions and securing your financial future.

“Staying informed also helps in avoiding common financial mistakes that could jeopardize your middle-class status,” he added.

Prioritize Estate and Tax Planning

According to David Brillant, tax, trust and estate lawyer at Brillant Law Firm, one of the most effective ways to secure one’s middle-class status is through meticulous estate and tax planning.

He said leveraging contributions to tax-advantaged retirement accounts, such as IRAs or 401(k)s, can significantly reduce your taxable income and enhance your financial security during retirement.

“In my practice,” he said, “I’ve seen how strategic contributions aligned with tax planning can compound over time, representing a robust safety net against the erosion of middle-class status due to inflation or unforeseen financial challenges.”

Diversify Your Investments

Another critical strategy, Brillant advised, is diversifying your investments to protect against market volatility.

“This involves not putting all your financial eggs in one basket,” he noted. “For example, a client of mine effectively preserved and grew their wealth through a balanced mix of stocks, bonds and real estate investments, cushioned against market shocks that affected any one sector.

“This diversification, coupled with regular reviews of their estate plan to adapt to changing laws and financial circumstances, has been central to maintaining their middle-class status.”

Get Savvy With Taxes

Understanding and leveraging the benefits of current tax laws can play a significant role in financial stability, said Brillant.

“Recent discussions around changes in the tax code, such as adjustments to individual income tax rates and potential taxation of unrealized capital gains, underscore the importance of staying informed and adaptable.”

He said that by watching these developments and adjusting your financial and estate planning strategies accordingly, you can position yourself to mitigate your tax liabilities and secure your financial future.

“Securing one’s middle-class status in 2024 demands a proactive approach to financial planning, incorporating tax strategies, investment diversification and staying abreast of legislative changes,” he said.

