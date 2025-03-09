8 Ways To Make $200 (or More) a Day Working From Home

If you’re looking for ways to earn $200 or more a day from the comfort of your home, you’re in luck. There are plenty of options for making money based on your skills, interests and how much time you’re willing to commit.

Some of these methods are relatively passive, meaning you don’t have to do much beyond the initial setup to keep the money coming in. Others require a more hands-on approach. Whatever the case, they can all be a great way to supplement your regular income. Or, if you’re interested in turning what you do into more of a full-time gig, you might even be able to do that.

Here are eight ways to earn at least $200 a day working from home.

Become a Prompt Engineer

Pay estimate: $47 per hour

“As an owner of an online business, I always stress that if you want to earn money online, you have to treat whatever gig you are doing as a business,” said Ryan Carrigan, the CEO and co-founder of moveBuddha.

One way to earn money from home is to become a prompt engineer. “As a prompt engineer, you train generative artificial intelligence (generative AI) to generate solutions to the desired output,” Carrigan said. “All it requires is a good command of English.”

You can earn as much as $55 an hour, according to Carrigan. If you work four hours a day, you can easily clear the $200 goal.

Get Into Affiliate Marketing

Pay estimate: $39 per hour

Affiliate marketing is another way to earn money from home. It typically takes a bit of time and effort to get started, but if you’re willing to commit, you could earn $200 or more a day.

There are plenty of ways to earn money as an affiliate marketer, but Carrigan suggested Home Depot specifically. “Home Depot is one of the [most] renowned and reputable companies in the home appliances market,” he said. “With this gig, you can earn between $20 to $200 per qualified gig which translates into more than $200 a day.”

Earnings largely depend on how many people purchase products through your site or links.

Become a Freelancer

Pay estimate: $48 per hour

As a freelancer, you can start earning money from home using the skills you already have. Even if you have a traditional job, you could supplement your income this way.

“Put your work skills to use,” said Erika Kullberg, an attorney, personal finance expert and the founder of Erika.com. “Do you freelance as a writer? Or are you a website designer, looking for logo design and web layout creation work? Maybe you’re a programmer or digital marketer with a specialized skill.”

You can use sites like Fiverr, Upwork or Freelancer to promote and offer your services to prospective clients. You’ll typically earn money by the hour or project.

Write and Sell eBooks

Pay estimate: 99 cents to $5 per eBook

Another way to earn $200 a day from home is to write and sell books on platforms like Amazon. You can get started by learning how to design these books on YouTube. Then, sign up on the Amazon KDP site and list your eBooks there.

“As the market is saturated now, you can carve a new market niche by using less competitive social media sites like Pinterest,” suggested Carrigan.

It’ll take some time to learn how to format and then write the actual book. It also helps if you already have a social media presence with people who’d be willing to purchase your book. But even if you don’t, you can start promoting it. Once you have enough interest, you could start earning a couple of hundred dollars a day.

Become an Online Tutor

Pay estimate: $39 per hour

Online tutors typically earn almost $40 an hour, meaning you could earn $200 a day by working a little over five hours.

“Use what you know to help others as an online tutor or teacher for subjects like math, science, languages or test prep,” recommended Kullberg. “You can land a job working via Skype or another interface from places such as Chegg Tutors and Tutor.com to help students around the world with their homework and test prep.”

Open an E-Commerce Store

Pay estimate: $62 per hour

If you have an artistic bent, consider opening an e-commerce store online and earning money that way.

“Set up an online store or sell on platforms like Shopify, Etsy or Amazon FBA,” Kullberg said. “Whether you want to make your own handicrafts, source products from around the world or dropship them, e-commerce provides a source of more passive income that you can operate and grow from home.”

While it may take some time to build your store to the point where you’re making $200 each day, it’s possible with hard work and dedication.

Become a Virtual Assistant

Pay estimate: $24 per hour

While your hourly earnings can vary wildly as a virtual assistant, you could earn $200 by putting in just a few hours each day.

You could potentially earn even more if you start a small business and run everything through your own site. But if you’re just getting started, consider going through an established platform first.

“Help an entrepreneur or a small business get off the ground working from your home as a virtual assistant,” Kullberg said. “These services could include setting appointments, responding to emails or doing research, marketing or clerical work.

“People looking to hire virtual assistants can be found on Remote.co and Zirtual.”

Flip Vintage Clothing

Pay estimate: $33 per hour

If you don’t have the technical skills to open an e-commerce store or if you have a knack for sniffing out deals, you can flip vintage clothing online. While the average income for this job is $33 per hour, we’ve shared stories of those making over $4,000 monthly through reselling vintage clothing on platforms like Poshmark and Mercari.

You can make $200 per day once you figure out what items to look out for and how to market them online. After you get a knack for thrift store shopping, you can turn this into a gig that allows you to make money from home.

You can also flip items without leaving your home by knowing how to spot deals online.

Dog Boarding

Pay estimate: $18 per hour

If you enjoy staying active or want to spend more time with furry friends, you can get paid to walk local dogs or have dogs stay at your place. While the average wage for a dog walker is $18 for an hour, you can charge up to $40 if you’re experienced or if you’re in a busy location.

If you don’t want to leave home, you can focus on dog boarding and take care of your furry tenants while you work on another gig from this list.

Martin Dasko contributed to the reporting for this article.

Please note all pay estimates are sourced via ZipRecruiter unless otherwise stated and are accurate as of March 6, 2025.

