8 Unexpected Products You Can Buy With Your HSA

It's the end of the year, and you know what that means: open enrollment time for health insurance! Okay, so it's not particularly exciting, but it is necessary. I've gone without health insurance before at a few points in my life (due to both circumstance and affordability) and I don't recommend you skip it. If you're looking to save money on premium costs, you might be considering signing up for a high-deductible health plan (HDHP).

For 2023, a HDHP is defined by the IRS as one that has a deductible of at least $1,500 for an individual plan and $3,000 for family coverage. If you sign up for one of these plans, you may be eligible to open a health savings account (HSA).

Health savings accounts were created by Congress in 2003 to give tax advantages to Americans who set aside money for health care costs. An HSA is essentially a special type of savings account that is funded with pre-tax money. So if you contribute to an HSA, you won't be taxed on that money, and your withdrawals are also tax-free if you're using the money for qualified medical expenses. With this in mind, here are eight unexpected things you can pay for with your HSA.

1. Sunscreen

The future's so bright, we gotta wear shades -- and sunscreen. Luckily, you can buy it using your HSA funds. And do note that sunscreen expires, so if you're still using the same bottle from three summers ago, use your HSA money to buy a new one.

2. Eye care products

It's probably not a surprise that you can use your HSA money to buy glasses or contact lenses (and if you're as nearsighted as I am, these can be super expensive). But did you know you can also buy supplies like contact lens solution and cases? You can also use HSA funds to pay for eye surgeries like LASIK.

3. Vitamins and supplements

If you take vitamins and supplements, you may be able to pay for them out of HSA funds, although it depends on the circumstances. If you're pregnant and taking prenatal vitamins at a doctor's recommendation? Those qualify. But if you take a daily multivitamin to improve your general health and your doctor didn't tell you to, those won't qualify.

4. Menstrual care products

A newer addition to the list of qualifying HSA expenses is menstrual care products. They were added as a part of the 2020 CARES Act. This means you can buy pads or tampons, or even reusable menstrual products like cups or period underwear. This is a big win, especially since most states still tax these purchases (which are medically necessary) at the same rate as nonessential items. Some states are changing their laws, thankfully.

5. Alternative treatments

You can use HSA funds to pay for treatments like acupuncture, aromatherapy, and traditional Chinese medicine. This is wonderful as many of these treatments are not covered by health insurance directly.

6. Guide dogs or other service animals

Yes, you read that right! The cost of obtaining or training a service animal for a person with a disability falls under the umbrella of HSA-qualified medical expenses.

7. First aid supplies

Are you keeping up with your household first aid kit? Bandages and ointment are things you can easily run out of and not realize it until someone cuts themselves. You can buy first aid supplies using HSA money, so you have no excuse not to take a quick inventory of your medicine cabinet to see if you're running low on these essentials.

8. Future medical expenses

Finally, here's another cool feature of HSAs: The money in them can be rolled over every year. Unlike flexible spending accounts (FSAs), which must be spent down annually lest you lose the money in them, HSA money is yours to keep for the long haul. Got money in an HSA, and in a few years, want to spend it on medical expenses you incur then? Go ahead! HSAs can even become another retirement account; some banks will let you invest the money in them.

If you're trying to decide what kind of healthcare plan to choose for 2023, consider a HDHP if you're interested in getting an HSA. They truly have some cool benefits and uses.

