8 Underrated Retailers That Save You Just as Much as Amazon

When it comes to scoring deals online, Amazon dominates the conversation. But as Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst at DealNews, explained, other retailers also offer great value. In fact, there are a number of underrated stores that provide just as much value as Amazon.

Here are some of these under-the-radar retailers where savvy shoppers can save big.

Target

This mega retailer has cultivated a loyal following for good reason. It offers a convenient one-stop shopping experience, both online and in stores.

“And if you can’t find exactly what you’re looking for [at Target], there’s a good chance you’ll find a suitable replacement,” said Ramhold.

The selection includes popular national brands plus Target’s own private label items spanning groceries, home goods, apparel, electronics, toys, furniture and more. Nearly every category is covered, so you can likely find everything on your list.

For additional savings, Target Circle provides hundreds of special deals each week. And paying with a Target RedCard gets you an automatic 5% off your purchases. Consider making Target your first shopping stop, and you may end up crossing everything off your list while saving.

eBay

Many still think of eBay as just an auction site, but it has evolved into much more. In addition to traditional bidding, eBay now hosts brand name retailers with fixed-price storefronts.

“Some retailers even host their outlets through eBay, which means you can find name-brands at much lower costs, as well,” explained Ramhold.

The immense selection includes new and used products across all categories. Shoppers can find tech, home goods, apparel, toys, collectibles and more at eBay. Compared to retail prices, the deals and savings opportunities are immense.

For tech items in particular, Ramhold recommends checking out eBay’s certified refurbished products. They come with warranties and can cost considerably less than buying new.

Bed Bath & Beyond

This home goods chain underwent major upheaval in 2022, shuttering all physical stores. But the brand lives on after merging with Overstock.com.

“You can still find amazing prices on home goods and some kitchen items that you would expect from shopping in-store but with the convenience of doing so online,” said Ramhold.

The online selection includes all the usual categories the brand is known for — bedding, bath accessories, storage items, small kitchen appliances and more. As an added perk, you can still get 20% off any one item by signing up for emails.

For quality yet affordable options on household essentials, Bed Bath & Beyond remains a reliable source for savvy shoppers.

Uncommon Goods

As the name suggests, Uncommon Goods features some of the most unique, high-quality artisan-made products online.

“If you’re looking for quirky picks for yourself or to gift, it’s definitely worth checking out,” shared Ramhold.

The selection ranges from personalized jewelry to cocktail kits to tech accessories, all reasonably priced but with creative flair. There are always new conversation-starting products to discover.

For the biggest enthusiasts, joining Uncommon Perks for $25 per year provides free shipping, credits, early access to sales and more exclusive benefits. It’s a top destination for finding special items from small businesses.

World Market

This retailer offers an eclectic mix of furniture, home décor, food items and more. Its physical stores are limited, but the online selection is vast.

“It’s well worth taking some time to poke around the World Market site and see what you can find,” said Ramhold.

Categories include global foods and beverages, cookware, serveware, rugs, lighting and a myriad of home accents. Sales run frequently, especially on food items.

When you need a special ingredient or unique accent piece, don’t forget to check World Market for hidden gems at reasonable prices.

Dollar General

When every dollar counts, this national chain is a budget-saver. It boasts over 18,000 locations across the U.S., mostly in rural areas underserved by big-box retailers.

While its name implies only dollar items, Dollar General actually carries brand name goods now, too — all at steep discounts. Groceries, household essentials, clothing and seasonal items cost up to 40% less than at other stores. Tight budget? Make Dollar General your first stop to stretch those dollars.

J.Crew Factory

For quality basics at a fraction of retail prices, J.Crew Factory is a well-kept secret. This off-price arm offers similar staple styles as the main J.Crew brand.

Prices are generally 40% to 60 % less than you would pay shopping directly through J.Crew, and it’s a great place to find things like dress shirts for men at $29, women’s pants from $39, T-shirts from $9.95 and kids’ styles starting at $14. Sweaters, outerwear, dresses, swimwear, shoes and accessories all cost significantly less, too.

Pro tip: Sign up for emails to get insider promo codes for extra savings at this fashion gem.

Sam’s Club

This membership warehouse grants access to bulk pricing on grocery, household items, electronics, tires, furniture, outdoor living and more. The savings especially add up when you can buy larger sizes or multi-packs of products you use frequently.

An annual membership costs $45, quickly offset by the lower prices. Additional perks like discounts on gas, free shipping and prescription savings make Sam’s Club well worth considering, alongside rival Costco.

Takeaway

The bottom line is savvy shoppers should look beyond Amazon to find deals. Take advantage of loyalty programs, exclusive sales and other perks offered by these underrated retailers.

