8 Types of Roofing

Most homeowners in the U.S. choose asphalt shingles because they are of the easiest to find, most affordable and versatile types of roofing. The most durable types of roofing are slate and clay tiles but they’re more expensive than materials like metal or wood. Functional roofing alternatives like green roofs and solar shingles are among the most expensive types.

Replacing an old roof is one of the best and most profitable ways to invest in a home. Choose the type of roof that suits your home, climate and budget.

Shingles (Asphalt, Fiberglass, Composite)

Almost 90% of homes in the US use composite asphalt shingles because they’re affordable, durable and easy to install. Asphalt shingles only cost $1.50 to $5.50 per square foot or roughly $8,000 per roof installation. They can last up to 30 years and can be recycled to make pavement.

Manufacturers mix fiberglass, asphalt and mineral composite to create a variety colors like gray, brown, red, green or blue. However, their color will fade over time due to sun exposure. The color and quality will look different depending on whether you choose architectural or three-tab shingles.

Pros

Affordable

Low-maintenance

Easy to find

Works well in most climates

Comes in a variety of colors

Recyclable

Cons

Color fades with sun exposure

3-tab style prone to wind damage

Short lifespan

Architectural and Three-Tab

Architectural asphalt shingles are individual tiles that are thicker than three-tab to create a layered, durable texture on your roof. The higher quality material and longer installation make architectural shingles more expensive. However, they can last 15 to 30 years and are more weather resistant.

Three-tab asphalt shingles are thinner and cut to look like three shingles. This allows for faster installation and creates a uniform, brick-like pattern. They are prone to high winds and generally last 7 to 15 years. These are usually the most affordable roofing option.

Metal Roofing

Metal roofing feels like a modern choice, but they’ve been around since the 1800s. Metal sheets and shingles continue to be a popular choice today because materials like aluminum and zinc are affordable, easy to transport, low-maintenance and beautiful—even with age. They can last up to 80 years and cost between $6 to $14 per square foot depending on design and material.

There are two types to choose from: shingles and sheets (also called panels) that are connected with a “standing seam.” You can also have the metal pre-treated with sealants. While metal roofing can come in a variety of colors, you can also paint some styles.

Did You Know? The blue-gray rooftops of Paris get their color from zinc panels that were first installed in the 1830s.

Pros

Low-maintenance

Durable

Can mimic slate, asphalt or wood

Variety of colors

Lightweight

Recyclable

Cons

Needs soundproofing to reduce noise

May warp or develop ripples with improper installation

Requires specialized labor to install and repair

Standing Seam and Shingles

Standing seam metal roofing takes careful installation to keep panels from rippling to create clean vertical lines. Installing metal sheets like this is usually more expensive, pricing between $9 and $14 per square foot.

Metal shingles are manufactured to mimic slate, asphalt or wood roofing. These, on average, are about $1 to $3 per square foot less expensive than standing seam.

Wood Roofing

Wood roofing pairs well with charming Cape Cod cottages, cozy Craftsman and Tudor-style homes. They start sandy brown and silver with age. Wood roofs can last 50 years in dry climates but need to be treated in fire-prone areas like California. Wet climates, such as the East Coast go through wood roofing more quickly due to water damage.

Cedar, redwood and pine are common building materials because they each repel insects. Cedar shake roofing is the most popular choice and averages $5 to $7 per square foot.

Pros

Curb appeal

Natural material

Cons

Susceptible to water damage, mold, mildew and rot

May require treatment with fire retardants and chemical preservatives

High-maintenance

Shakes and Shingles

There are two ways to shape wood roofing:

Shakes are split into wedges to produce a more natural, rugged look. These are the more expensive option, pricing around $3.50 per square foot and $7 to $13 to install.

and to install. Shingles are sawmilled into a uniform length, width and thickness to create clean lines. These, on average, are about $1 to $2 less expensive than shakes.

Clay Tiles

Clay tiles are one of the most popular roofing materials in the world and date back 5,000 years to glazed earthenware rooftops in China. They cost $10 to $18 per square foot and last 50 to 100 years or more. You can choose from a variety of styles like Spanish, French, Scania and more.

While expensive to install and repair, clay tiles last longer than almost all other types of roofing. It’s common in places like Southern California and Florida because clay roofing is perfect for hot climates, can endure winds of up to 150 miles per hour and is incredibly fire-resistant.

Pros

Low-maintenance

Great curb appeal

Colors include terracotta, red, brown and gray

Made from natural materials

Regulates temperature inside the home

Cons

Vulnerable to impact

May need extra structural support for its weight

May require specialized labor to install and repair

Slate Roofing

Slate is one of the most durable types of roofing material and is similar in cost to clay tiles, ranging from $9 to $20 per square foot. This material can last 50 to 200 years. In addition to being fireproof and resistant to high winds and extreme temperatures, it is also resistant to impact from hail and small branches.

You can choose from natural, quarried slate or synthetic alternatives like fiber cement slate or bituminous styles. Synthetic slate is much more affordable and has many of the same benefits of natural.

Pros

Long lifespan

Low-maintenance

Durable

Colors include gray, blue, green, brown and red

Cons

Cost

May need extra structural support for its weight

Green Roofing

Green roofs (or living roofs) cover your home with vegetation like grasses or native wildflowers that support pollinators. They cost between $10 and $25 per square foot to install and have many benefits such as combatting excessive heat outside the home and reducing rainwater runoff. Green roofs often last 30 to 50 years.

Once you know the truth about green roofing, it might top of your list.

Pros

Durable

Supports the environment

Cons

Gardening and water maintenance

Needs extra structural support for weight and water.

Requires specialized labor

Solar Shingles

Solar shingles are one of the newest types of roofing materials. You’ll need to hire a roofer who specializes in building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) to install it.

While solar shingles may work efficiently for 20 to 30 years, this renewable energy solution is an expensive investment. Installation ranges from $21 to $25 per square foot. However, they can boost the value of your home by $15,000 or more. The future of US solar power looks bright.

Pros

Produces usable, renewable energy for your home

Improves resale value

Cons

Requires specialized labor to install and repair

Moderate maintenance

Needs extra structural support for weight and wiring

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.