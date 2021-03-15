8 Types of Flooring

The floor is the largest surface in the home, and picking the best type of flooring for your space depends on your budget, lifestyle and personal tastes. Each type has its unique benefits, and determining which flooring is best depends on each room’s needs and location.

Popular flooring options include wood, engineered flooring materials, vinyl, tile and carpet. Learn more about the most common flooring types, the materials’ best attributes and the best usage of each one.

Hardwood Flooring

Hardwood flooring comes from a solid piece of milled wood and contains solid wood all throughout. Popular hardwood varieties include maple, oak, walnut or cherry. Its versatility and quality make it a desirable flooring option for many home buyers.

However, it’s one of the more expensive flooring materials on the market and does take regular maintenance, such as using a specialty hardwood floor cleaner once a month and applying a fresh coat of finish every three to five years, to keep them looking great. The average cost for installed hardwood flooring is $5 to $10 per square foot.

Pros

Increases home value

Can be refinished multiple times

Many options available

Strong and durable

Cons

Expensive

Can incur scrapes, scratches and dents in high-traffic areas

Susceptible to moisture damage

Not suitable for bathrooms, laundry rooms and basements

Engineered Wood Flooring

Engineered wood flooring offers the look of real wood at a more affordable price than solid wood. The floor features a thin layer of hardwood bonded over a high-quality plywood substrate. It’s as durable as solid hardwood flooring and can last as long with proper care.

Engineered wood flooring is a good choice for DIYers to install, which will save you money on installation costs. The average cost for installed engineered wood flooring is $4 to $9 per square foot.

Pros

DIY-friendly

Has real hardwood top layer

Greater resistance to moisture and water than real wood

Less likely to warp

Multiple installation methods

Cons

Can’t be refinished more than once

Not fade-resistant

Wide variation in quality

Can sound hollow underfoot

Emits VOCs

Laminate Flooring

Laminate is an affordable flooring option for homeowners who prefer an alternative to carpet but want to avoid the cost of hardwood or tiles.

The floors consist of a particleboard wood base topped by wood or tile photo beneath a clear plastic protective layer. This flooring is very DIY-friendly, and laminate offers a multitude of texture and color options. The average cost for installed laminate flooring is $3 to $7 per square foot.

Pros

Inexpensive compared to wood

Easy to clean

Scratch-resistant

DIY-friendly

Many styles and colors available

Cons

Susceptible to moisture damage

Chips easily

Does not look and feel like wood

Has a hollow sound underfoot

Vinyl Flooring

Vinyl flooring is extremely water-resistant and won’t sustain damage even if water sits on the surface for an extended amount of time. Composed of plastic, it’s available in plank, tile and sheet form.

Luxury vinyl plank (LVP) and luxury vinyl tile (LVT) are two forms that have gained popularity recently because of their durability and variety of styles available. The average cost for installation varies depending on the form; the average range is $1.50 (sheet vinyl) to $6 or more (LVP and LVT) per square foot.

Pros

Good for kitchens, bathrooms, laundry rooms and basements

Durable

Water- and fade-resistant

DIY-friendly

Many design choices available

Easy to maintain

Cons

LVP and LVT is more expensive than laminate

Lower ROI than wood

Tile

Tile flooring is a popular choice for moisture-prone areas like bathrooms and kitchens. The most common tile materials are ceramic or porcelain. Tile is water-resistant, durable and comes in a variety of styles and colors.

The installation cost varies depending on the material; for instance, glazed ceramic is less expensive than porcelain tile. The average cost ranges from $2.50 per square foot for ceramic tile and $3 to $10 for porcelain tile.

Pros

Waterproof

Durable

Long-lasting

Cons

Expensive

Hard to install

Lot of prep work is needed before installation

Cold and slippery

Stone Flooring

Natural stone, such as granite, marble, travertine and sandstone, are popular flooring choices for both indoor and outdoor spaces. Like ceramic and porcelain, stone is extremely durable and waterproof.

The stone’s finish determines the amount of care needed to maintain the floor. However, stone offers natural beauty and quality that is unparalleled by most types of flooring. The average costs range from $5 to $10 per square foot.

Pros

Bold and elegant

Long-lasting

Waterproof

Cons

Expensive

Hard to install

Lot of prep work is needed before installation

Cold and slippery

Difficult to maintain

Linoleum Flooring

Linoleum is a durable, eco-friendly flooring option made from linseed oil and cork. Linoleum flooring is affordable and easy to install. The flooring comes in sheet form and in a variety of colors and styles. It is resilient (made with elastic materials) and can last for decades if cared for properly.

Linoleum is gaining in popularity as flooring manufacturers offer more modern colors and styles. The average cost to install linoleum flooring ranges from $4 to $8 per square foot.

Pros

Inexpensive

Eco-friendly

DIY-friendly

Available in a variety of colors and patterns

Requires little maintenance

Cons

Does not increase home value

Easily dented or cut

May darken or turn yellowish when exposed to sunlight

Not suitable for moisture prone-areas

Carpet

Carpet is a favorite flooring option for homeowners, especially in bedrooms. It comes in a variety of colors, materials and textures. Carpet technology has improved over the years, and modern carpets have stain-resistant qualities. It’s also the most cost-effective flooring option on the market.

Carpet installation varies in price, depending on the type of material and thickness of the carpet padding. The average cost of installing carpet ranges from $2.50 to $10 per square foot.

Pros

Soft and warm on feet

Visually warms up the space

Multiple colors, materials and designs available

Great for soundproofing

Stain-resistant varieties exist

Cons

Hard to clean

Can stain

Shows wear pattern

Not suitable for allergy sufferers

Alternative Materials

Flooring isn’t limited to the materials mentioned above. There are plenty of non-traditional materials used for flooring. Here are some alternative materials to consider:

Cork: A natural material made from a cork oak tree’s bark that features excellent fire resistance and sound-blocking ability

Rubber: A natural material with good resilience and a non-slip surface

Bamboo: An environmentally friendly choice that is a real wood alternative to hardwood floors

Terrazzo: A durable composite made of natural stone chips and resin

Bottom Line

Choosing the best flooring for your home isn’t as simple as selecting the best-looking or the one that’s on sale. Several factors such as moisture, durability, ease of maintenance and budget greatly influence the decision. A new floor can be an investment, so your floor choice should balance your needs with your style.

