8 Top-Paying Side Gigs Parents Can Do To Earn Extra Income

Being a parent is expensive. Between school supplies, sports fees and saving for college, it feels like money goes out faster than it comes in. The good news? There are plenty of ways to bring in extra cash that actually work around your family schedule.

Here are eight legitimate side gigs that can bring in extra income without sacrificing time with your kids. After all, the years pass quickly, and you want to spend as much quality time as possible with your favorite people. Here’s how to do that while also helping to pay for all those groceries that seem to disappear overnight. (Ah, teenagers!)

Virtual Assistant Work ($15-$50/hour)

Virtual assistants help businesses with everything from email management to social media posting, and most of the work can be done from home during naptime or after the kids go to bed.

What you’d do: Schedule appointments, manage social media accounts, handle customer service emails and organize digital files.

Why it works for parents: Completely flexible schedule, no commute, and you can often work in small chunks of time throughout the day.

Getting started: Check out sites like Belay, Time Etc, or Fancy Hands. You can also find clients on Upwork or reach out directly to small businesses in your area.

Online Tutoring ($20-$80/hour)

If you’re good at explaining things and have subject matter expertise, online tutoring can be incredibly lucrative. The best part? You already understand how kids learn since you help with homework every night.

What you’d do: Help students with math, science, English, foreign languages or test prep through video calls.

Why it works for parents: You can schedule sessions around your family’s routine, and many platforms let you set your own rates and availability.

Getting started: Try Wyzant, Tutor.com, or Varsity Tutors. If you’re bilingual, teaching English as a second language through VIPKid or Cambly can be especially profitable.

Freelance Writing ($25-$100/hour)

Every business needs content for websites, blogs and social media. If you can write clearly and meet deadlines, there’s steady work available.

What you’d do: Write blog posts, website copy, product descriptions or social media content for businesses.

Why it works for parents: Most writing work is project-based with flexible deadlines, so you can work when it’s convenient for you.

Getting started: Build a simple portfolio with a few writing samples, then look for clients on Contently, ClearVoice or by reaching out to local businesses directly.

Rideshare Driving ($15-$25/hour)

When your kids are at school or activities, driving for Uber or Lyft can bring in quick cash. Some parents even make this work by driving during school pickup and drop-off times when demand is high.

What you’d do: Pick up and drop off passengers using your own car.

Why it works for parents: Complete control over when you work, and you can turn the app on or off instantly based on your schedule.

Getting started: Sign up with Uber or Lyft, complete their background check process, and make sure your car meets their requirements.

Print-on-Demand Business ($100-$1,000+/month)

This is perfect for creative parents. You design products once, then earn money every time someone buys them — no inventory to manage or orders to ship.

What you’d do: Create designs for T-shirts, mugs, phone cases or stickers that get printed and shipped automatically when customers order them.

Why it works for parents: After the initial design work, it’s mostly passive income. Plus, you can involve your kids in brainstorming fun design ideas.

Getting started: Use platforms like Printful with Etsy, Teespring or Amazon Merch on Demand. Even simple text-based designs or kid artwork can sell well.

Pet Sitting and Dog Walking ($15-$50/visit)

Many pet owners need help during work hours or when they travel. This side gig is perfect for animal lovers and can often be done close to home.

What you’d do: Walk dogs, feed pets or watch them in your home or theirs while owners are away.

Why it works for parents: Flexible scheduling, and if you’re pet-sitting at home, your kids might enjoy spending time around the animals. Just be sure they’re appropriately supervised and not involved in any hands-on care unless it’s safe and agreed upon.

Getting started: Sign up with Rover or Wag, or advertise your services in local Facebook groups and neighborhood apps like Nextdoor.

Bookkeeping Services ($20-$50/hour)

Small businesses always need help organizing their finances, and basic bookkeeping doesn’t require a fancy degree — just attention to detail and some software skills.

What you’d do: Enter receipts, categorize expenses, reconcile bank statements and prepare basic financial reports.

Why it works for parents: Most bookkeeping can be done remotely on your own schedule, and it’s steady, recurring work once you build a client base.

Getting started: Learn QuickBooks basics through free tutorials, then find clients through Belay, Bookminders or by reaching out to local small businesses.

Reselling Items Online ($200-$2,000+/month)

This works especially well for parents since you probably already know what items kids outgrow quickly or which brands hold their value.

What you’d do: Buy items at thrift stores, garage sales or clearance sections, then resell them online for a profit.

Why it works for parents: You can shop for inventory during school hours and list items for sale during downtime. Plus, your kids can help spot good deals.

Getting started: Start with unused items around your house, then expand to sourcing from thrift stores. Sell on eBay, Facebook Marketplace, Poshmark or Mercari.

Making It Work With Family Life

The key to successful side hustling as a parent is being realistic about your time and energy. Start with one side gig and see how it fits into your routine before adding more.

Consider involving your kids when appropriate. They might enjoy helping with a pet-sitting business or coming up with creative designs for print-on-demand products. This can also teach them valuable lessons about work and money. Plus, they can probably set up an online marketplace way faster than you can!

Setting Income Goals

How much you earn depends on how much time you can dedicate, but here’s what’s realistic:

5 hours/week: $300-800/month

$300-800/month 10 hours/week: $600-1,600/month

$600-1,600/month 15 hours/week: $900-2,400/month

Remember, even an extra $500 per month adds up to $6,000 per year — enough to cover a family vacation, build an emergency fund, or make a serious dent in debt.

Bottom Line

The best side gig for you depends on your skills, available time and family situation. The beauty of today’s gig economy is that you don’t have to commit to anything long-term. Try one or two options, see what works and adjust as your family’s needs change.

With a little creativity and some dedicated time, you can boost your family’s income without sacrificing what matters most — time with your kids.

