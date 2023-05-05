8 Tips for Saving on Sam’s Club Auto and Tires

We’re all looking to save money right now, and a great way to cut back is on auto expenses, including servicing and tires. There are few better places to do that than at Sam’s Club. That’s right, the retail warehouse club is an excellent choice when it comes to taking care of all your car needs. For example, Sam’s Club is one of the cheapest places to buy your tires and get them installed. It offers a wide selection of tires from top brands, including Michelin, Goodyear and Bridgestone, at competitive prices.

That said, you can always stretch your dollar a little bit further. Here are some strategies for getting the best value for your money on your Sam’s Club automotive purchases.

Get a Membership

First of all, to take advantage of Sam’s Club’s great prices on tires and service, you’ll need to be a member. Sam’s Club doesn’t make its tires available to non-members.

“It’s a no-brainer,” said Robert Walden, founder of Vehicle Freak. “The savings you’ll enjoy on auto and tire purchases will more than cover the cost of the membership. Plus, you can benefit from tons of other great deals throughout the store. And best of all, they often run promotions that can get you a discounted or even free membership.”

Get a Sam’s Club Mastercard

Sam’s Club offers a credit card with cash-back benefits on various purchases, including those made for automobiles. When you use the Sam’s Club Mastercard for such purchases, you can earn rewards that can be used to offset future expenses.

Keep an Eye Out for Promotions

Sam’s Club regularly offers rebates and discounts on tires.

“I remember scoring an amazing deal on a set of Goodyear tires for a restoration project,” Walden said. “I saved nearly 40% on the tires, which was a massive win for my budget.”

Walden continued, “Always check their website or mobile app before heading to the store. Sam’s Club updates its deals and promos frequently, and you don’t want to miss out on any potential savings. Sometimes, they even have exclusive online offers you can’t find in-store.”

Andrew Kuttow, a car blogger at LamboCARS, recommended using The Krazy Coupon Lady to stay on top of promotions. “By downloading the KCL app and favoriting ‘Sam’s Club,’ you can keep track of what’s on sale at Sam’s Club and potentially find additional savings,” Kuttow said.

Price Matching

Sam’s Club has a price-matching policy for tires, meaning you’ll get the best deal possible on every purchase. To be sure you’re receiving the best bargain, compare prices at different stores. If you find the same tire for a lower price at another store, Sam’s Club will match the price. It’s that simple! While Sam’s Club usually offers some of the best prices around, it’s still a smart move to do some research before you buy.

Buy During Off-Peak Times of Year

You may be able to save money by buying seasonal tires when demand is lower. Keep this in mind if your purchase can wait.

“For example, you can snag better deals on winter tires in the spring or summer when demand is lower,” Walden said. “Likewise, all-season and summer tires can be cheaper during the winter months. I once bought a set of all-season tires in January and saved a pretty penny.”

Make Use of the Tire-Buying Guide

“Sam’s Club provides a tire-buying guide that can help you understand when your tires need to be replaced, potentially saving you from buying new tires prematurely,” Kuttow said.

The tips in the guide are fairly standard, but they are good things to keep in mind before you make a purchase.

You can also take advantage of the Sam’s Club Tire Finder tool, which helps you find the right tires for your vehicle based on its make, model, year and trim. You can compare prices and features of different brands and sizes, and order online or in-store.

Add an Installation Package

When you buy tires at Sam’s Club, consider adding an installation package to your purchase to save on mounting and balancing costs, and to have your old tires disposed of for you. The installation package, which costs $20 per tire, provides a variety of benefits and services, including tire mounting, valve stem replacement, lifetime balance and rotation, flat repair, road hazard protection, and emergency roadside assistance. With these added services, you can enjoy a hassle-free tire buying and maintenance experience.

“In my experience, their technicians are knowledgeable and efficient, ensuring that your tires are properly mounted and balanced,” Walden said. “And, you know what they say, ‘Time is money!’ So, not only will you save on installation costs, but you’ll also save time.”

Tasia Boland, founder of My Wholesale Life, added, “When you purchase and install tires at Sam’s Club, the protection expands the tire manufacturer’s warranty to include the replacement of a damaged tire for up to four years from the date of purchase.”

Take Advantage of Other Included Services

Sam’s Club also offers its members many other services for free. So you’ll want to be sure to use them and avoid going elsewhere to save money on services such as wiper blade installation, tire balancing and rotation, and battery installation.

“In addition to road hazard protection, Sam’s Club offers members no-charge lifetime tire repairs. Even if your tire isn’t eligible for replacement, the lifetime tire repair may still cover it,” Boland said. “With all that Sam’s Club has to offer its members, you won’t need to look elsewhere for your tire needs.”

