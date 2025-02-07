8 Things That Have Dropped in Price by a Shocking Amount

Despite the persistent rise in living costs due to inflation over the past two years, certain goods and services have become more affordable, offering a reprieve for consumers. While inflation has generally pushed prices upward, factors such as technological advancements, increased supply and market competition have driven prices down in various sectors.

Read Next: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Learn More: 10 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford in Less Than a Decade

Here are some surprising items that have seen significant price reductions.

1. Smartphones

Over the past five years, smartphone prices have dropped, falling from over $318 in 2021 to $287 in 2024. Enhanced production efficiencies, a growing market for refurbished models and increased competition among manufacturers have contributed to this decline. Consumers now have access to advanced technology at lower prices, making high-end smartphones more affordable than ever. However, it’s unlikely such a trend will last.

Warren Buffett: 10 Things Poor People Waste Money On

2. Televisions

Television prices have dramatically decreased, allowing consumers to purchase a 32-inch TV for under $100. This significant reduction is driven by increased competition from brands like TCL and Hisense, advancements in manufacturing technologies and the rise of smart TVs that generate revenue through data collection. Additionally, according to CNN, more efficient production processes have enabled manufacturers to lower costs while enhancing quality, making advanced TVs more accessible than ever.

3. Solar Panels

Over the last decade, solar panel prices have dropped dramatically, according to The Conference Board, with manufacturing costs falling from $5 per watt in 2000 to less than $0.25 in 2023. This steep decline is driven by technological advancements, increased competition and supportive government policies, making solar energy the most affordable power source in many areas and paving the way for a greener, more sustainable future.

4. Used Cars and Trucks

The average price of used cars has dropped significantly as the market stabilizes, according to CNBC. With new vehicle production catching up, the high premiums placed on used cars during the chip shortage have eased. Improved supply chains and rising inventory levels have made reliable transportation more affordable for consumers. However, some experts warn that this trend of declining prices may not last much longer.

5. Smart Home Assistants

The growing adoption of smart home devices has led to lower prices for voice-controlled assistants like Amazon Echo and Google Nest, according to Grenton Smart Home. Increased production, technological improvements and heightened competition have made smart home automation more affordable. Consumers can now integrate voice-activated lighting, security and entertainment into their homes at reduced costs.

6. Sporting Goods

The price of sporting goods has declined, making fitness and recreational equipment more affordable. Increased market competition, supply chain improvements and shifts in consumer demand have contributed to these reductions. Whether shopping for workout gear, outdoor sports equipment or athletic apparel, now is a great time to take advantage of lower prices.

7. Cell Phone Services

Unlimited talk, text and data plans are now more affordable thanks to advancements in network technology and intense competition among carriers. Prepaid options and family or multi-line discounts have also helped lower the overall cost for consumers. Additionally, bundled deals and promotional offers have made high-quality cell phone service accessible at a fraction of what it used to cost, allowing more people to stay reliably connected without breaking the bank.

8. Electric Vehicles (EVs)

The cost of electric vehicles has dropped as mass production scales up and battery technology improves, according to The New York Times. Government incentives and increased competition among automakers like Tesla, Nissan and Chevrolet have made EVs more accessible. Lower prices and expanding charging infrastructure are encouraging more consumers to consider electric vehicles as a viable alternative to traditional gasoline-powered cars.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Things That Have Dropped in Price by a Shocking Amount

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.