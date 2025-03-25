8 Surprising Designer Items You Can Buy at Costco

Shoppers might not immediately think of going to Costco for designer finds, but the warehouse actually has a lot to offer when it comes to luxury. Costco customers can find Versace, Burberry and more. All it takes is a Costco membership to access.

Here’s a look at some top designer picks selling on Costco’s website right now.

Versace Man Eau Fraiche

Price: $49.99

As Donatella Versace once said, “Versace Man is synonymous with elegance and seduction. It is dedicated to the modern man, full of charisma and self-confidence.”

Emanate pride with 6.7 fluid ounces of Versace Man Eau Fraiche cologne, which has top notes of bergamot, Brazilian rosewood, cardamom, lemon and carambola with base notes of amber, saffron, sycamore, wood and musk.

Burberry Check Scarf

Price: $399.99

This classic cashmere accessory sells for $590 on the store’s website, but Costco members are given a nearly $200 discount on the Burberry Check scarf. Shoppers can choose from three colors: beige, blue or dark gray.

DKNY Sneakers

Price: $39.99

Women with designer tastes can slip into these chic, comfy DKNY sneakers for less than $50.00. Choose a pair in black or pink. With the price as low as it is, customers might even treat themselves to both pairs.

Gucci Guilty Pour Homme

Price: $63.99

Though this fragrance typically goes for $122 on Gucci’s website, this bottle of Gucci Guilty Pour Homme sells for almost half that at Costco. Top notes include lavender and lemon, while base notes smell of cedarwood and patchouli.

Tory Burch Mini Miller Sandal

Price: $59.97

These sell for $98 on the Tory Burch website. Costco members can snag these Tory Burch Mini Miller sandals for just under $60.

Gloria Vanderbilt Women’s Heel

Price: $29.99

Slip into glamor with these classy Gloria Vanderbilt heels. They add three inches and go with pretty much anything. They also have a cushioned insole so customers can wear them all night long without having sore feet.

Versace Sport Tech Watch

Price: $599.99

The Versace Sport Tech women’s watch is Swiss-made with ion-plated, yellow gold stainless steel. It comes with a black silicone strap and the watch is also water resistant.

Thom Browne TBS418 Sunglasses

Price: $199.99

Summer’s coming up, and these Thom Browne TBS418 sunglasses will look great blocking the sun’s rays. With flecks of navy and brown, these shades offer a unique style that will complete any summer outfit.

Editor’s note: Prices are accurate as of Mar. 25, 2025. Prices and availability may vary by location.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Surprising Designer Items You Can Buy at Costco

