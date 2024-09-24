8 Surgical Robotics Stocks (Updated 2024)

Robotics technology is quickly disrupting a variety of sectors, including the medical space, and surgical robot applications are a major component of the overall medical robots market.

In fact, a Grand View Research report projects that this industry will reach a value of US$7.42 billion by 2030, up from an estimated US$4.31 billion in 2024. According to the firm, the increased need for procedure-specific surgical robots and advancements in medical robot technology are seen as the main drivers of this sector.

Surgical robotics companies are developing products for a variety of surgery types, including cardiac, spinal and endoluminal surgeries. The tools these firms provide can increase surgeons’ performance ability and can lessen scarring, incisions, blood loss and more. They can also make surgeries safer and lead to a more comfortable recovery.

Here the Investing News Network takes a closer look at robotic surgery stocks, from the biggest names in the industry to lesser-known companies that are still working on product development.

The NASDAQ and NYSE listed robotic surgery stocks below were gathered using TradingView’s stock screener on September 10, 2024, and are listed in order of market cap from largest to smallest.

1. Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Market cap: US$171.48 billion; share price: US$482.55

First on this list of surgical robotics stocks is Intuitive Surgical, the company behind the da Vinci system. Its this system that has made it a global leader in surgical robotics, as well as one of the best-known surgical robotics companies. Started in 1999, the da Vinci system is used internationally as an aid in cardiac, thoracic, urology, gynecologic, colorectal, pediatric and general surgeries.

The company states that over 10 million surgical procedures have been performed using the da Vinci and Ion robotic systems. The company is integrating machine learning and artificial intelligence into its robotic medical devices. In April 2023, the da Vinci SP surgical system was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in simple prostatectomy procedures. In March 2024, the company received the FDA’s 510(k) clearance for its da Vinci 5 next-generation multiport robotic system.

In its Q2 2024 report, Intuitive Surgical highlighted a 14 percent increase in the installed base of its da Vinci surgical system to 9,203 systems over the same quarter in the previous year.

2. Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Market cap: US$138.59 billion; share price: US$363.69

Stryker is responsible for the Mako robotic arm system for assisted joint replacement surgery, which can be used in partial knee, total hip and total knee surgeries.

In early 2023, the company launched its Mako Total Knee 2.0 surgical robotics platform. Stryker launched Ortho Q Guidance, its fully autonomous guidance system for knee and hip procedures, in July 2023. The platform is designed to allow for the integration of robotics technology.

In H2 2024, the medical robotics company is looking to expand Mako to orthopedic shoulder and spine surgery applications. The FDA approved the shoulder replacement surgery application in February 2024, and the spinal surgery applications in July 2024. CEO Kevin Lobo has recently intimated that soft tissue focused surgical robotics may also be in the workings.

3. Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Market cap: US$116.35 billion; current share price: US$90.73

Third on this list of medical robotics stocks is Ireland-based Medtronic, one of the world’s largest medical technology companies. The company’s portfolio of medical devices includes surgical, respiratory, patient-monitoring, gastrointestinal and hepatology, lung health and renal care products.

The company launched its Hugo robot-assisted surgery platform in 2019, and it was used in mid-2021 to perform a robotic prostatectomy in Santiago, Chile. The procedure heralded the launch of the Hugo system patient registry, which the company uses to collect clinical data to support regulatory submissions across the globe.

In 2023, Hugo found a home in the UK's Guy’s and St. Thomas’ Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. In May of 2024, Medtronic announced it is launching clinical studies of its Hugo robotic-assisted surgery system for indications for hernias and gynecology.

4. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Market cap: US$68.04 billion; share price: US$235.39

Becton, Dickinson and Company manufactures and sells medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. The company was a major investor in 2021's US$1.1 billion deal between next-generation medical robotics company Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) and special purpose acquisition company D8 Holdings.

Becton Dickinson’s software solution BD Cato can be integrated into existing hospital IT infrastructure, and allows for the inclusion of robotic compounding devices into these ecosystems. In fact, several hospitals in Europe have been able to implement system interfaces between BD Cato and the robotic compounding system APOTECA.

5. Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH)

Market cap: US$21.39 billion; share price: US$105.02

Global medical technology leader Zimmer Biomet Holdings has a suite of innovative products and integrated digital and robotic technologies that incorporate data analytics and artificial intelligence to provide real-time insights. Its multi-application ROSA robotics platform assists surgeons in performing procedures in a minimally invasive manner.

Zimmer Biomet’s ROSA robotics platform features the ROSA ONE Brain to assist surgeons in planning and performing complex neurosurgical procedures, and the ROSA Knee system to support surgeons when performing total knee replacements, including assisting with bone resections and assessment of soft tissue state.

6. Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)

Market cap: US$13.77 billion; current share price: US$31.64

Known for orthopedic reconstruction, advanced wound management, sports medicine and more, Smith & Nephew is behind the Navio surgical system. Navio works for both partial and total knee replacement procedures.

In 2021, the company launched its Real Intelligence brand of enabling technology solutions, as well as its handheld robotics platform known as the CORI surgical system. CORI has FDA clearance and is for sale in the US for both total and unicompartmental knee replacement applications.

More recently, in June 2024, Smith & Nephew launched its CORIOGRAPH Pre-Operative Planning and Modeling Services for total knee arthroplasty procedures. It is designed to be used with the company's CORI surgical system.

7. Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Market cap: US$9.41 billion; current share price: US$69.48

Globus Medical develops and commercializes spinal and orthopedic implants and surgical instruments that help surgeons treat patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It offers the ExcelsiusGPS robotic navigation platform.

Globus states that the platform has been shown to increase accuracy, reduce radiation and lessen procedure time compared to conventional spine procedures. In early 2023, Globus announced the acquisition of NuVasive in a US$3 billion all-stock deal aimed at improving its competitiveness in the spinal device market.

The FDA gave Globus clearance for its ExcelsiusFlex reconstructive orthopedic surgery robot in June of 2024, placing the company on the path toward further expansion into the global hip and knee market.

8. Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Market cap: US$3.996 billion; current share price: US$76.94

The last surgical robotics company on this list is San Jose, California-based Procept BioRobotics. With an initial focus on applications in urology, the commercial-stage company has developed its AquaBeam Robotic System, the first surgical robot providing autonomous tissue removal for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, more commonly known as enlarged prostate.

In August 2024, Procept BioRobotics was granted FDA clearance for its next-generation AI-powered platform, the HYDROS robotic system.

“We are pleased to bring the HYDROS Robotic System to the U.S. market. This milestone marks a pivotal moment for PROCEPT as Aquablation therapy continues its rapid adoption, with over 400 robotic systems now installed across the United States," PROCEPT BioRobotics CEO Reza Zadno said.

This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2018.



