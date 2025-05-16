8 Summer Clothing Items You Should Buy at Kohl’s Now

The first day of summer may be a few months out, but the opportunity to save money at Kohl’s on summer apparel starts now. Online shoppers can save up to $20 on everything from shirts to shorts and even on summer apparel for babies.

Start building your summer wardrobe for less by adding these eight summer clothing items to your Kohl’s shopping cart.

Under Armour Women’s Fly-By Shorts

Price: $18 – $24.99

Stay fit all summer long in a pair of Under Armour fly-by shorts, originally priced at $30 each. These women’s shorts feature three pockets (two open hand pockets and one invisible zip pocket to fit car keys and earbuds) and are made with moisture-wicking material to keep you cool. Choose from women’s sizes X-Small up to 3X Large while your preferred size is in stock.

Lands’ End Open Top Canvas Tote Bag

Price: $17.47

Bring along the marked down Lands’ End open top canvas tote bag to the beach, the pool or a long road trip this summer.

This tote bag is designed to stand upright with its wide felled seams and prevent items inside from falling down. Pockets are also stitched into this tote to hold onto smaller items like smartphones and car keys and keep them from getting lost.

Nine West Women’s 59mm Square Rose Sunglasses

Price: $16.99

These pretty Nine West women’s square rose sunglasses are at a price you can’t beat. They will protect your eyes from the sunlight while instantly dressing up any ensemble.

Lee Women’s Capri Pants

Price: $29.99

Dress up summer Fridays at the office with Lee women’s capri pants, now discounted $7 off their online listed price. Available in khaki, mauve, indigo, gray and black, these capris are wrinkle-free and feature four pockets along the sides and backside.

Nike Men’s Core Contend Swim Trunks

Price: $36

Score a pair of Nike men’s swim trunks while saving $24 online at Kohl’s. This sale pricing is valid on all eight brightly colored swim trunks, which are a must-have if you’re planning to spend the summer swimming, surfing or snorkeling.

Eddie Bauer Big & Tall Baja Shirt

Price: $25

Add a festive flair to your summer ensemble with Eddie Bauer big and tall baja shirts. Regularly $50, Kohl’s shoppers receive $25 off when they shop online.

These comfortable, short-sleeve shirts come in men’s big and tall sizes, M Tall up to 4XB and are selling out fast. Don’t wait too long to shop for your favorite style and size.

Carter’s Baby Girl Ice Cream Cotton Romper

Price: $7.99

It’s a win-win to shop Carter’s ice cream romper at Kohl’s. Not only will baby girl look absolutely adorable in this summer-friendly romper, but shoppers save $8.01 on their purchase. Available sizes include newborn up to 24 months.

Carter’s Baby Offset Reversible Bucket Hat

Price: $12

Protect your baby’s head from the sunlight while you’re pushing the stroller or visiting the park with Carter’s baby bucket hat.

Each hat is now discounted by $8 off its original price. Made with UPF 50 protection, these bucket hats are available in 0-9 months and 12-24 months sizing for the perfect fit on young heads.

Editor’s note: Prices and availability are accurate as of May 15, 2025, and are subject to change.

