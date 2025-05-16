Personal Finance

8 Summer Clothing Items You Should Buy at Kohl’s Now

May 16, 2025 — 10:01 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

The first day of summer may be a few months out, but the opportunity to save money at Kohl’s on summer apparel starts now. Online shoppers can save up to $20 on everything from shirts to shorts and even on summer apparel for babies. 

Start building your summer wardrobe for less by adding these eight summer clothing items to your Kohl’s shopping cart.

under_armour_womens_fly_by_shorts

Under Armour Women’s Fly-By Shorts

  • Price: $18 – $24.99

Stay fit all summer long in a pair of Under Armour fly-by shorts, originally priced at $30 each. These women’s shorts feature three pockets (two open hand pockets and one invisible zip pocket to fit car keys and earbuds) and are made with moisture-wicking material to keep you cool. Choose from women’s sizes X-Small up to 3X Large while your preferred size is in stock.

lands_end_canvas_tote_bag

Lands’ End Open Top Canvas Tote Bag

  • Price: $17.47

Bring along the marked down Lands’ End open top canvas tote bag to the beach, the pool or a long road trip this summer. 

This tote bag is designed to stand upright with its wide felled seams and prevent items inside from falling down. Pockets are also stitched into this tote to hold onto smaller items like smartphones and car keys and keep them from getting lost.

nine_west_womens_square_rose_sunglasses

Nine West Women’s 59mm Square Rose Sunglasses

  • Price: $16.99

These pretty Nine West women’s square rose sunglasses are at a price you can’t beat. They will protect your eyes from the sunlight while instantly dressing up any ensemble.

lee_womens_capri_pants

Lee Women’s Capri Pants

  • Price: $29.99

Dress up summer Fridays at the office with Lee women’s capri pants, now discounted $7 off their online listed price. Available in khaki, mauve, indigo, gray and black, these capris are wrinkle-free and feature four pockets along the sides and backside.

nike_mens_swim_trunks

Nike Men’s Core Contend Swim Trunks

  • Price: $36

Score a pair of Nike men’s swim trunks while saving $24 online at Kohl’s. This sale pricing is valid on all eight brightly colored swim trunks, which are a must-have if you’re planning to spend the summer swimming, surfing or snorkeling. 

eddie_bauer_baja_shirt

Eddie Bauer Big & Tall Baja Shirt

  • Price: $25

Add a festive flair to your summer ensemble with Eddie Bauer big and tall baja shirts. Regularly $50, Kohl’s shoppers receive $25 off when they shop online. 

These comfortable, short-sleeve shirts come in men’s big and tall sizes, M Tall up to 4XB and are selling out fast. Don’t wait too long to shop for your favorite style and size.

carters_baby_girl_ice_cream_romper

Carter’s Baby Girl Ice Cream Cotton Romper

  • Price: $7.99

It’s a win-win to shop Carter’s ice cream romper at Kohl’s. Not only will baby girl look absolutely adorable in this summer-friendly romper, but shoppers save $8.01 on their purchase. Available sizes include newborn up to 24 months.

carters_baby_bucket_hat

Carter’s Baby Offset Reversible Bucket Hat

  • Price: $12

Protect your baby’s head from the sunlight while you’re pushing the stroller or visiting the park with Carter’s baby bucket hat.

Each hat is now discounted by $8 off its original price. Made with UPF 50 protection, these bucket hats are available in 0-9 months and 12-24 months sizing for the perfect fit on young heads.

Editor’s note: Prices and availability are accurate as of May 15, 2025, and are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Summer Clothing Items You Should Buy at Kohl’s Now

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

