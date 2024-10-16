8 Subtle Ways You Can Tell Someone Is Really Rich

If someone is often telling you how much they spent on their new shoes or luxury car, chances are they aren’t as wealthy as they are trying to advertise.

Simply put, people with money don’t have to prove they have it.

Consider This: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire — 6 Steps I Took To Become Rich on an Average Salary

Check Out: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

If an ordinary person meets a millionaire, it’s likely that they might not even know it. But those who work with rich people for a living have learned to spot the subtle signs of unadvertised affluence.

If you meet a seemingly average person exhibiting one of these telltale traits of the low-key rich, you might be talking to an incognito millionaire.

They Are Wealthy in Social Graces

Manners may maketh the man, but social graces let you know that man could be rich.

They speak and socialize with people with ease and charm and always have great hosting etiquette. Wealthy people don’t need to flaunt their success with cars and clothes because they have an air about them that projects it naturally.

Brittany Greene, familiar to her social followers as The Credit Crusader, is the founder of Crowned Financials, where she specializes in helping college students build and maintain strong credit profiles.

“True wealth can often be felt in a person’s aura,” she said. “Look for individuals who exude a calm and peaceful energy. Their ability to maintain serenity amid life’s challenges is a subtle but powerful indicator of an inner wealth transcending material possessions.”

Explore More: Grant Cardone — Passive Income Is the Key To Building Wealth — Here’s My No. 1 Tip

Read Next: 10 Genius Things Warren Buffett Says To Do With Your Money

They Are Worldly and Speak Multiple Languages

Many high-profile earners are often found on the international professional stage. Speaking other languages besides their native one often indicates a well-educated and well-traveled person.

In Greene’s experience, education often precedes the accumulation of wealth, and the many people who get rich despite a lack of formal schooling pursue it urgently as soon as they have the means.

“Wealthy individuals often prioritize continuous learning and education,” she said. “Their investment in knowledge and skills speaks volumes about their focus on long-term success.”

For You: Mark Cuban — 9 Rules To Get Rich

They Have a Quiet but Designer Style

You shouldn’t necessarily dress with what’s on the runway but rather with what the designers themselves are wearing.

Many famous brands like Armani, Gucci and Prada now like to have people wearing their clothes act as billboards for faux wealth. Someone who is really rich does wear quality and designer, but not necessarily the items you might think.

Ashley Akin is a CPA, senior tax associate and expert contributor at the accounts receivable management platform MakeGood. A tax compliance specialist, she worked with some very wealthy individuals during her time with a Big Four firm, and she has noticed that while they’re less likely than the posers to be gaudy, millionaires reveal their fortunes through what she calls “stealth wealth” or “quiet luxury.”

“Sophistication is more subtle than shouting ‘affluence,'” she said. “It’s showing a more refined understanding of what it really means to be rich at its deeper level. Quiet luxury is all about a subtle sense of style. It is not about displaying your brand names or flashy lifestyle but purchasing classy and classic attire.”

She cited high-end brands like Bottega Veneta and The Row, which both incorporate the stealth-wealth concept into their lines.

Akin said the notion also applies to interior design, “where it means luxury, welcoming spaces, quality, and sustainability.”

“These interior designs are meant to be tranquil and serene, unlike the gaudy luxury designs that wealthy people are often linked to,” she said.

They’re Well Connected and Know How To Network

Money can buy influence, but it doesn’t always have to come to that.

While wannabes are adept at name-dropping, authentically wealthy people cultivate and nurture vast and varied webs of contacts on their journeys to prosperity.

“One way you can tell someone is wealthy is if they have a good network and connections,” said Baruch Silvermann, financial expert and CEO of The Smart Investor. “Wealthy individuals often cultivate strong networks because they recognize that relationships are invaluable assets. Networking provides access to opportunities, insights and collaborative ventures, contributing to both personal and professional success.

“Wealthy individuals understand the power of collaboration and the potential for synergies that arise from diverse and influential connections, making networking a strategic element in their wealth-building journey.”

They Are Financially Literate and Educated

Though the super wealthy don’t necessarily advertise the amount in their bank account, they may drop subtle hints as to which prestigious school or Ivy League institution they went to, and what their advanced degree is in. They casually major in areas such as finance or business and are consistently investing in furthering their education and financial literacy.

No matter what industry, investment, product or path led them to wealth, rich people tend to understand money, how it works, how to gain it and how to lose it.

“Another sign of being wealthy is having a good grasp of financial understanding,” Silvermann said. “Wealthy individuals are often financially educated, because they recognize the significance of making informed and strategic decisions about their money.

“Knowing how to handle money well helps them deal with tricky things like investments, taxes and managing their wealth wisely. A strong grasp of financial matters enables wealthy individuals to diversify their portfolios intelligently, plan for long-term goals and build generational wealth.”

They Pay You For Time

Time is money, and the uber-rich know this is more than just a proverbial concept.

Whether they are paying for expedited yet extravagant travel accommodations such as helicopter rides, trips on a private jet or simply writing you a check for a brief consultation, they know time is money and they spend their time wisely.

Their Credit Card Makes a Statement

Having all the right credit cards is an understated way you can spot a multimillionaire.

If your American Express, Master Card or Visa weighs more than your wallet, it probably doesn’t have a spending limit. The color and general sturdiness of the plastic means someone is packing.

For example, if you work at a restaurant and someone hands you a card that is black or gold and is made of metal, you are hopefully in for a big tip.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Subtle Ways You Can Tell Someone Is Really Rich

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.