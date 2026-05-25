This $8 Stock Could Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status

Key Points

SoundHound AI has experienced roller-coaster price action since its public debut in 2021.

This voice artificial intelligence solutions provider may be out of favor right now, but recent news suggests this stock could be ready for a comeback.

While high risk and uncertainty remain, don't rule out SoundHound AI's potential to become a millionaire maker.

10 stocks we like better than SoundHound AI ›

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) has fallen out of favor once again, but don't assume this means Wall Street has finally had it with this early-stage artificial intelligence (AI) play. The company, which focuses on developing AI-based voice assistant platforms, has experienced waves of popularity among investors since its public debut in 2021.

Yet while past enthusiasm for this AI stock may have arrived too soon, SoundHound AI today trades with greater uncertainty factored into its valuation. Given scaled-back expectations, it could be a millionaire maker.

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Recent results suggest substance, not hype

Don't buy into SoundHound AI's reputation too much. It isn't some speculative pre-revenue start-up. Since going public, it has built up a diversified customer base, developing AI voice agent products for companies including Stellantis and Chipotle Mexican Grill. The company has also expanded its presence in the agentic AI space.

SoundHound AI will further expand into AI agents after completing its acquisition of LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN). It is acquiring the company on favorable terms that enable it to pay off LivePerson's outstanding debt at a discount to its face value.

Why the bull case still stands

SoundHound AI continues to grow at an impressive clip. Last quarter, revenue increased by 52%. So why are investors still souring on this stock? Admittedly, losses, including on a non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) basis, have held steady at around $25 million per quarter. SoundHound AI has also recently announced plans for a $300 million at-the-market (ATM) equity offering, so there are concerns that management will continue to tap dilutive funding sources.

However, once the LivePerson deal closes, it could mark a major turning point. Management anticipates that the merger could generate up to $100 million in annual growth synergies. Achieving this could spark renewed bullishness, sending shares back toward their high-water mark in the mid-$20s. As SoundHound AI trades around $8 per share today, strong growth could help investors build a million-dollar portfolio.

Should you buy stock in SoundHound AI right now?

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Thomas Niel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill and SoundHound AI. The Motley Fool recommends Stellantis and recommends the following options: short June 2026 $36 calls on Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.