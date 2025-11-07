8 States With the Youngest Millionaires

Historically, young millionaires have been drawn to New York’s global financial center, Silicon Valley’s tech hub and Hollywood’s entertainment industry in pursuit of wealth and opportunity.

While New York and California still reign as the states with the youngest millionaires, many affluent young households are relocating to other states in an attempt to hold onto more of their wealth — in search of a lower cost of living, a luxurious lifestyle and a lighter tax burden — such as no state income tax.

Another reason to pack up? Several states charge a “millionaire tax” on income. In California, the rate is 10.3%, which may be why 3,226 young Americans aged 26 to 35, earning over $200,000, left the Golden State, according to IRS data compiled by a SmartAsset study.

However, the study may not account for wealth transferred from inheritances, such as stocks and other assets, until they are sold or data on Gen Z millionaires by state, since it wasn’t available.

Beyond income tax, real estate levies such as the “mansion tax” in several states and in Los Angeles County have also influenced young millionaires to head for greener pastures. The mansion tax applies to properties valued at over $1 million and can vary by location, ranging from 1% to 16%, according to CNBC.

These are the states with the youngest millionaires, according to 2024 IRS tax return filings. Also, learn about the youngest billionaires and how they built their empires.

California

Total young wealthy households: 184,454

Net gain of rich young households: -3,226

Average adjusted gross income (AGI) per household: $480,776

Inflow of wealthy young households: 7,411

New York

Total young wealthy households: 84,586

Net gain of rich young households: -345

Average AGI per household: $457,137

Inflow of wealthy young households: 7,235

Washington

Total young wealthy households: 50,509

Net gain of wealthy young households: 383

Average AGI per household: $389,713

Inflow of wealthy young households: 3,471

Florida

Total young wealthy households: 33,456

Net gain of rich young households: 1,786

Average AGI per household: $526,273

Inflow of wealthy young households: 3,870

Colorado

Total young wealthy households: 19,911

Net gain of rich young households: 720

Average AGI per household: $389,859

Inflow of wealthy young households: 2,137

Arizona

Total young wealthy households: 10,992

Net gain of wealthy young households: 994

Average AGI per household: $518,274

Inflow of wealthy young households: 994

Tennessee

Total young wealthy households: 10,438

Net gain of rich young households: 347

Average AGI per household: $451,633

Inflow of wealthy young households: 1,051

South Carolina

Total young wealthy households: 6,120

Net gain of rich young households: 372

Average AGI per household: $370,613

Inflow of wealthy young households: 771

