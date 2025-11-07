Personal Finance

8 States With the Youngest Millionaires

November 07, 2025 — 06:05 pm EST

Written by Stacy Sare Cohen for GOBankingRates->

Historically, young millionaires have been drawn to New York’s global financial center, Silicon Valley’s tech hub and Hollywood’s entertainment industry in pursuit of wealth and opportunity.

While New York and California still reign as the states with the youngest millionaires, many affluent young households are relocating to other states in an attempt to hold onto more of their wealth — in search of a lower cost of living, a luxurious lifestyle and a lighter tax burden — such as no state income tax.

Another reason to pack up? Several states charge a “millionaire tax” on income. In California, the rate is 10.3%, which may be why 3,226 young Americans aged 26 to 35, earning over $200,000, left the Golden State, according to IRS data compiled by a SmartAsset study. 

However, the study may not account for wealth transferred from inheritances, such as stocks and other assets, until they are sold or data on Gen Z millionaires by state, since it wasn’t available.

Beyond income tax, real estate levies such as the “mansion tax” in several states and in Los Angeles County have also influenced young millionaires to head for greener pastures. The mansion tax applies to properties valued at over $1 million and can vary by location, ranging from 1% to 16%, according to CNBC.  

These are the states with the youngest millionaires, according to 2024 IRS tax return filings. Also, learn about the youngest billionaires and how they built their empires.

California

  • Total young wealthy households: 184,454
  • Net gain of rich young households: -3,226
  • Average adjusted gross income (AGI) per household: $480,776
  • Inflow of wealthy young households: 7,411

New York

  • Total young wealthy households: 84,586
  • Net gain of rich young households: -345
  • Average AGI per household: $457,137
  • Inflow of wealthy young households: 7,235

Washington

  • Total young wealthy households: 50,509
  • Net gain of wealthy young households: 383
  • Average AGI per household: $389,713
  • Inflow of wealthy young households: 3,471

Florida

  • Total young wealthy households: 33,456
  • Net gain of rich young households: 1,786
  • Average AGI per household: $526,273
  • Inflow of wealthy young households: 3,870

Colorado

  • Total young wealthy households: 19,911
  • Net gain of rich young households: 720
  • Average AGI per household: $389,859
  • Inflow of wealthy young households: 2,137

Arizona

  • Total young wealthy households: 10,992
  • Net gain of wealthy young households: 994
  • Average AGI per household: $518,274
  • Inflow of wealthy young households: 994

Tennessee

  • Total young wealthy households: 10,438
  • Net gain of rich young households: 347
  • Average AGI per household: $451,633
  • Inflow of wealthy young households: 1,051

South Carolina

  • Total young wealthy households: 6,120
  • Net gain of rich young households: 372
  • Average AGI per household: $370,613
  • Inflow of wealthy young households: 771

