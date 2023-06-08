8 Quick Getaways Using Your Amex Platinum $200 Hotel Credit

The Platinum Card® from American Express (Terms apply) comes with an impressive list of included credits and benefits, but not all of them are easy to use. Among them is a $200 hotel credit every calendar year: primary cardholders earn a $200 statement credit after booking a qualifying prepaid reservation through Amex Travel. The problem? Only properties participating in Amex Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection qualify—and they can be so pricey that a statement credit barely makes a dent.

If you’re passing through a city with a participating property anyway, that may be the best use of your statement credit. After all, these hotels come with complimentary room upgrades (when available) and a $100 property credit per stay to use on qualifying dining, spa or activities on-site. Properties specifically designated under the Fine Hotels + Resorts umbrella also offer complimentary breakfast and other perks like early check-in or late checkout.

Another way to squeeze value out of the credit is to stack two years’ worth into a single trip. Credits need to be booked by Dec. 31 each calendar year, but can be booked for stays into the next year. You have to book them for separate stays so use this trick when you have two or more options to choose from.

Between your statement credit and the on-site credit, some stays may actually pay for themselves—especially considering a single night will qualify for all benefits when booking from Fine Hotels + Resorts (properties in The Hotel Collection only qualify for the Platinum’s statement credit when booking a minimum of two consecutive nights). The trick is finding hotels at the right price. We’ve got eight suggestions right here to inspire your next getaway.

Loews Ventana Canyon Resort (Tucson, Arizona)

If winter travel sounds terrible to you, the opposite holds true as well: you’ll find summer travel deals in the southwest. Among them, Arizona’s Loews Ventana Canyon Resort offers everything you need for an escape. Play a round of golf, hit the spa or spend time in one of the pools. Summer rates are especially cheap, but spring and fall can have deals as well.

Tucson doesn’t get the same attention as Phoenix farther north, but it’s still a fantastic place for a quick trip. You could spend a weekend—or more—eating through this UNESCO-designated City of Gastronomy, all in comfortable air-conditioning. Another way to beat the heat is to go out late at night. The region is known for stargazing with experiences nearby at Mt. Lemmon SkyCenter and Kitt Peak National Observatory.

Bellagio (Las Vegas, Nevada)

It only takes one trip to Las Vegas to realize that hotel rates can be anything from extreme bargains to sky-high splurges. For travelers with date flexibility, that leads to a steal when combining your Amex credits with the included perks through Fine Hotels + Resorts. In a city where dining can be astronomically expensive, complimentary breakfast makes a big difference—as can early check-in, late checkout and room upgrades which normally cost extra.

One huge downside to Vegas, though: regardless of which hotel you pick, you should prepare to pay resort fees. Unfortunately, these aren’t waived when booking through Amex Travel.

The American Club (Kohler, Wisconsin)

Though summer rates at The American Club north of Milwaukee will make you cry, the winter rates are much more palatable. And, with everything from a luxury spa to hot cocktails around the firepit, heading to a winter wonderland doesn’t sound so bad. Plus, at less than 2.5 hours from Chicago, it’s a fabulous way to chase away the winter blues.

On-property, you’ll be able to choose from all types of activities: they offer fat tire biking, snowshoeing, curling, ice skating, cross-country skiing and more. If you prefer to stay indoors, you can stay cozy while trying the golf simulator or attending an infrared-heated yoga class.

The Duniway Portland, a Hilton Hotel (Portland, Oregon)

If you’ve been meaning to visit Portland—or get back there—you’re in luck. Amex has three properties participating in Fine Hotels + Resorts with consistently reasonable rates and a handful of others in The Hotel Collection where you can redeem your credit. The Duniway tends to be one of the best values and rest assured, it’s rated and reviewed highly.

Of particular note here is the on-site Mayrose restaurant. With delicious meals at both breakfast (included) and dinner (a solid use of your food and beverage credit), it makes it easy to stay in and relax. Of course, when you wish to go out and explore the city, that’s easy too. The Duniway has a prime location downtown in walking distance to many attractions and the MAX light rail.

Lorien Hotel & Spa (Alexandria, Virginia)

While Washington, D.C. gets all the attention, its next-door neighbor Alexandria is worthy of a quick trip, even if you never hop the metro into the capital. Cobblestone streets are lined with historic architecture and beautifully-manicured gardens, making for a relaxing stroll on your way to the banks of the Potomac. Museums, breweries and waterfront patios add to the appeal.

The Lorien Hotel sits close to King Street Station, for easy access to Amtrak and metro connections for your arrival and departure. Do be aware that a two-night minimum applies to use your Amex credit, since it’s part of The Hotel Collection—but there’s plenty to justify staying that extra night. Besides, the hotel is pet-friendly, so you won’t even need to shell out for a dogsitter.

Auberge Saint-Antoine (Quebec City, Quebec)

When you don’t have time for a trip to Europe, Quebec City still offers a hint of the same experience a lot closer to home. Cobblestone streets and centuries-old architecture set a magical ambiance, with the French language adding to the experience.

While the Auberge Saint-Antoine isn’t the most famous hotel in town, it might be the most interesting. Artifacts uncovered during an archaeological dig prior to construction are on display throughout the hotel to connect you to the area’s history. The rooms and dining, though, are nothing short of contemporary luxury, bringing you the best of both worlds.

The Fives Downtown Hotel & Residences, Curio Collection by Hilton (Playa del Carmen, Mexico)

The Riviera Maya is dotted with secluded resorts, but if you’re the type of traveler who prefers to be able to walk everywhere, The Fives Downtown Hotel might be more your style. With a rooftop infinity pool for lazy days and the beach just two blocks away, you can enjoy Mexico’s sunshine, tacos and tours at an affordable price.

Bonus: The nearby adults-only Thompson Playa del Carmen also has consistently affordable rates. If you have access to a second Amex credit—for example, if your travel companion also has a Platinum card—this is an easy way to extend your Mexican vacation for a few nights.

Waldorf Astoria Panama (Panama City, Panama)

Panama may give you the impression of being far away, but it can be faster to fly there than it is to fly cross-country. That leaves you no excuse to soak in its vacation vibe. With tropical weather year-round, man-made world wonders and a rainforest juxtaposed against skyscrapers, this destination is one-of-a-kind.

Stays at the Waldorf Astoria put you in easy walking distance of restaurants and bars with cheap Uber rides to nearly everything else in town. Or, if you’re looking for an excuse to take it easy, the hotel gets top marks for both service and its (included) breakfast buffet.

Bottom Line

It might take a little searching to find properties where you can use your Platinum American Express hotel credit without taking out a second mortgage, but they’re definitely out there and can lead to an affordable weekend when combined with the included benefits for booking through Amex.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.