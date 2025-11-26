8 New Target Items Under $25 That Will Make Great Stocking Stuffers This Year

Target’s latest under-$25 arrivals offer a beautifully curated mix of small gifts that feel both thoughtful and festive.

From cozy home accents to clever little luxuries, these budget-friendly stocking-stuffer picks add warmth and ease to the holiday season. Below are eight new Target items under $25 that will make great stocking stuffers this year.

Also here are Christmas items (both gifts and décor) from Target under $10.

Oreo Red and Green Festive Limited-Edition Christmas Cookies

Price: $2.19

This limited-edition king-size Oreo holiday pack from Target brings a festive flourish to a classic favorite. With red-and-green crème filling and five seasonal cookie designs — Penguin, Snowman, Elf, Reindeer and Nutcracker — it’s a small, playful treat that nestles easily into any stocking. At just over $2, it both delights and fits effortlessly into a holiday budget.

Liar’s UNO Card Game

Price: $6.99

A new twist on a classic, Liar’s UNO adds a light layer of bluffing to a game nearly everyone already knows. The deck from Target is compact and easy to tuck into a stocking and the updated rules make it fun for kids and families to play together. It’s a small, lively addition to holiday gatherings — familiar, but with just enough surprise to feel fresh.

Unique Bargains Copper Engraved Initial Men’s Cufflinks

Price: $10.99 (originally $14.69)

These copper-finish cufflinks, newly arrived at Target, offer a refined way to personalize a stocking-stuffer. Engraved with an initial and finished in subtle metallic tones, they bring a quiet sophistication to men’s accessories without going over the top. A compact, elegant gift that feels thoughtful and fits seamlessly into the holiday mix.

Bombas Women’s Marl Ankle Socks

Price: $13

These newly arrived marl ankle socks from Bombas are a simple winter pleasure. Soft, well-constructed and subtly textured, they offer just enough warmth without feeling heavy. Their muted, seasonal colors make them an easy addition to any wardrobe and a quietly thoughtful choice for a stocking.

r.e.m. Beauty x Wicked Tulip Field Lip Stain

Price: $18

This new Wicked collaboration brings a touch of the story’s familiar magic into everyday wear. Tulip Field is a soft, easy shade. The lip stain is gentle enough for daily use, yet still tied to a world many people love. It’s also a small way to carry a bit of that enchantment into the season.

The Cutting Edge LCD T-Blade Trimmer

Price: $24.99

New at Target, this trimmer combines a sleek “dragon” motif with zero-gap precision and up to 90 minutes of cordless use. It’s a gift that blends thoughtful design with practical use. It’s ideal for the man who appreciates neat grooming without fuss.

Jinx Banana and Beef Flavor Tiny Dog Treats

Price: $3.99

These small Jinx treats are an easy way to include the family dog in holiday celebrations. The banana-and-beef recipe is gentle and appealing and the bite-size pieces slip neatly into a stocking without taking up much space. It’s a simple, cheerful addition for a pet who’s always nearby during the season’s gatherings.

Quirky Kitty Cold Days Hot Drinks Cat Plush Toy

Price: $4.99

This small plush toy from Quirky Kitty adds a bit of seasonal charm for the household cat. Light and palm-sized, it tucks easily into a stocking, with catnip and crinkle details that invite a little play. A small gift that brings the household’s holiday spirit full circle.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

