8 Must-Read Personal Finance Books To Grow Your Wealth in 2025

Personal finance books can be fantastic resources to help you learn about everything from smart shopping habits to how to save for retirement, and there are thousands of books out there to guide you on your personal finance journey. In fact, plenty of insightful personal finance books were published in the last year alone.

If you’re not sure of where to start, GOBankingRates did the hard work for you, rounding up the best personal finance books published in 2024 that you’ll want to add to your bookshelves this year.

Best for Investors

“The Intelligent Investor – Third Edition”

Originally published in 1949, this book has just been released in a 75th anniversary edition that’s been updated with commentaries by financial journalist Jason Zweig.

The book outlines Benjamin Graham’s “value investing” philosophy, providing a guide to investing for individuals looking to develop sensible strategies and protect their investments. Zweig’s commentary provides additional details and helps readers understand how to apply Graham’s timeless practices to today’s investment market.

Warren Buffett said that this book is “by far the best book about investing ever written.” Reviewers praise the book’s quality and value, noting that the commentary is helpful and further breaks down Graham’s ideas so that they’re easily understood.

Since the content from the original edition is bolded, individuals who already have the original can quickly identify and read the commentary for additional depth.

Best for Minimizing Taxes

“Tax-Free Wealth: How to Build Massive Wealth by Permanently Lowering Your Taxes”

Written for businesses and individuals looking to minimize their tax obligations, this third-edition book by Tom Wheelwright, certified public accountant (CPA), focuses on how to use the tax code as a road map to building wealth. This new version covers topics such as tax deductions, credits and incentives, as well as the latest tax reforms. It explores ways to legally minimize tax burdens to build and preserve wealth.

Reviewers found the book to be highly detailed yet also clear and easy to understand. Several reviewers praise Wheelwright for incorporating stories and using them to illustrate tax principles, which makes the book more entertaining and engaging. They also applauded the book as a good investment, particularly for business owners.

Best for Building Habits

“Financial Joy: Banish Debt, Grow Your Money and Unlock Financial Freedom in 10 Weeks”

Authors Ken and Mary Okoroafor started as working-class immigrants and built their financial freedom with good money habits and savvy investing.

They share their expertise in this book so readers can take control of their finances, develop good money habits, multiply their income, save for retirement, and more. The book is suitable for those who may be financially struggling, worried about retirement or who just want to improve their personal finance habits.

This book has amassed many positive reviews from finance professionals. Reviewers praised it for being entertaining yet providing detailed and practical information and advice. Several reviewers noted that the book not only focuses on financial wellness, but also on how finances impact our personal wellbeing.

According to reviews, the book is very easy to understand, includes practical guides on how to reach your financial goals, and is overall positive and inspiring.

Best for Homeownership

“Real Estate the Ramsey Way: Making Homeownership a Blessing, Not a Burden”

Dave Ramsey shares his advice to help potential homeowners avoid financial pitfalls and mistakes when buying a home. He does so in a concise 70 pages, making this book a detailed yet easy read. This book is ideal for the first-time homeowner and explores real estate buying, selling, and investing strategies to help you build wealth.

This book is also packed full of valuable information. Reviewers praised the amount of detail the book contains, saying they returned to it again and again.

Best for Getting to the Root of Your Money Problems

“Money’s Not a Math Problem: The Real Reason You’re Broke and What to Do About It”

Jade Warshaw, financial coach and co-host of “The Ramsey Show,” gets to the root of the issues behind money problems.

She shares her personal story of how she and her husband paid off $460,000 in debt and provides tips and advice to change your attitude about budgeting. This book is just 70 pages, making it a user-friendly and accessible read for anyone struggling with budgeting and finance concerns.

This book takes a straight, to the point approach. Reviewers found it helpful and eye-opening, and enjoyed the fact that it was a quick and easy read.

Best for Learning About Current Investment Options

“A Random Walk Down Wall Street: The Best Investment Guide That Money Can Buy”

This book is a comprehensive investing guide for anyone who is just getting started or working toward retirement.

Burton G. Malkiel shares strategies for achieving above-average investment results. In this 50th anniversary edition, he also explores current investment trends and analyzes meme stocks, NFTs and cryptocurrencies. The book includes step-by-step guidance to protect and grow your investments.

This book has received praise from top publications, including Money, The New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and The Los Angeles Times. Reviewers lauded the work as a must-read investment book.

It’s engaging and entertaining, includes detailed advice on what investors should and shouldn’t do, and is informative without being overwhelmingly technical.

Best for Retirement Planning

“How to Retire: 20 Lessons for a Happy, Successful, and Wealthy Retirement”

Ideal for anyone who wants to prepare for and enjoy a comfortable retirement, this book can help you maximize your retirement savings.

Author Christine Benz, a Morningstar columnist and podcaster, interviewed 20 retirement thought leaders. She shares the lessons they believe can contribute to retirement success while also covering ideas like how to optimize happiness and live life with no regrets.

This book is thought-provoking and full of actionable advice. Readers enjoyed the differing opinions from the many contributors, and they appreciated that the book focuses on finance details, as well as other, broader retirement concepts. While the book doesn’t contain templates or formulas, it does feature entertaining interviews and concise summaries of key points.

Best for Making Money Changes

“The Great Money Reset”

This book is an excellent choice for anyone who wants to reevaluate their approach to money and make big life improvements.

Financial expert Jill Schlesinger explores how to change your life in post-pandemic. She presents 10 steps to help you change your work, wealth and life, and guides you through the process of rethinking some finance concepts that may have changed since the pandemic.

Reviewers called the book thought-provoking and praised the practical framework it presented. The book is straightforward and easy to follow, while also incorporating a dose of humor to keep it entertaining.

