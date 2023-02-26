8 Items You May Not Realize Are WIC-Eligible

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) is a valuable resource. The program helps low-income pregnant, breastfeeding, and postpartum women and infants and children up to age 5 with nutritional risks. Participants can use WIC benefits to purchase eligible food and drink items from participating stores.

WIC helps struggling women and their children

For many low-income households, it's a challenge to afford everyday living costs -- even more so now as prices are higher due to rampant inflation. When you have children, your expenses can quickly become more costly, and staying afloat can be a struggle.

WIC is a valuable resource for many women and their children. Using program benefits to buy eligible supplemental items for their families can allow women to stretch the dollars in their checking accounts to afford other costly living expenses.

Eight items you may not realize are WIC-eligible

WIC covers eligible supplemental foods and beverages. Some may know that the program covers items like milk and baby formula. Here are a few other items that you may not realize can be purchased using WIC benefits:

Breakfast cereal Canned fish Peanut butter Tofu Yogurt Juice Whole wheat bread and other whole-grain items Fruits and vegetables

Note: There are specific rules for each eligible item to ensure they meet set nutritional requirements. For example, not every canned fish on the grocery store shelf is WIC-eligible. The U.S. The Department of Agriculture outlines these requirements, so reviewing these requirements is recommended if you're new to the WIC program.

Five tips to get the most out of WIC

If you're new to WIC or are thinking about applying for benefits, the following tips may help you get the most out of the program.

Use mobile apps: If you're struggling to remember what items are eligible, you may want to use an app to stay on track. Apps like WICShopper allow users to scan barcodes as they shop to ensure they choose WIC-eligible items. Look for WIC stickers: Many stores that accept WIC benefits mark eligible items with stickers. You may notice a small sticker near the price tag that indicates if an item is WIC-eligible. These stickers can make it easier to shop. Shop at farmers' markets: In addition to regular WIC benefits, participants in most states also receive WIC Farmers' Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) coupons. You can use these coupons to buy eligible items from farmers' markets that partner with FMNP. Use free nutritional counseling services: Participants can access nutrition counseling for free. This resource can help you improve your nutrition knowledge and help you better plan meals to get the most out of your benefits. Get breastfeeding support: WIC participants can also get breastfeeding support for free. This valuable resource can help you better navigate your breastfeeding journey.

Don't be afraid to use resources like this

If you're pregnant or are a mother struggling financially, don't be afraid to use resources like WIC. This program can help eligible women feel less financial stress as they care for their kids. Reach out to your local WIC agency to learn more or apply for benefits. Using resources that are available to you can help you improve your personal finance situation.

