8 Investment Strategies to Consider for Low Risk Investing

Investing is key to building wealth and ensuring financial stability, though different investments carry varying levels of risk. Low-risk investment strategies can offer more security while delivering modest returns. They are useful for individuals nearing retirement, those with low risk tolerance, or anyone seeking to balance riskier investments with safer options. These strategies aim to protect assets and reduce potential losses, making them an important part of a diversified investment plan.

A financial advisor could help you create an investment plan that includes low-risk investment strategies designed to meet your needs and goals.

Why Should You Own Low-Risk Investments?

Low-risk investing can offer several benefits that can contribute to a well-rounded and secure financial portfolio. These investments aim to reduce the risk of losing your principal, making them a common choice for investors. Unlike high-risk investments, which could earn higher returns in exchange for higher risks, low-risk investments can offer greater stability, especially during economic downturns.

Many low-risk investment options, such as bonds and fixed annuities, also offer regular interest payments or dividends, which can provide a steady income stream. This predictability can be particularly valuable for retirees or individuals who rely on investment income to cover living expenses.

Investors also use low-risk investments to diversify their portfolios. This strategy aims to reduce overall volatility and improve risk-adjusted returns by combining low-risk and high-risk investments to capitalize on growth and protect against downturns.

8 Low-Risk Investments to Consider

If you want to invest in low-risk investments, start out by researching and selecting options such as savings accounts, CDs, or government bonds, and allocate funds according to your financial goals and risk tolerance. Here are eight common options to consider:

Bottom Line

Low-risk investing is an essential part of a financial plan. This strategy can help preserve capital, provide steady income and diversify your portfolio, making it a popular choice for investors who seek stability. Though you should also note that since low-risk investments generally offer lower returns when compared with higher-risk options, you will need to strike a balance between both types of investments to create opportunities for substantial growth.

Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you create a financial plan that will include low-risk investments. Finding a financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

If you want to figure out how your portfolio will perform over time, SmartAsset's investment calculator can help you get an estimate.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/eclipse_images, ©iStock.com/Anchiy, ©iStock.com/Pinkypills

The post 8 Investment Strategies to Consider for Low Risk Investing appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.