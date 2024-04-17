8 Hotel Afternoon Teas Around the World Worth a Visit

Attending a hotel’s afternoon tea party can be a classy way to experience a luxury hotel — even if you're not staying there.

Some hotel tea parties are so extraordinary that they're practically worth planning a trip around. We’re spilling the tea on eight of the most exquisite afternoon tea experiences in New York City, London and beyond — plus how to save on your bookings.

1. The Palm Court at The Plaza, New York City

(Photo courtesy of The Plaza – a Fairmont Managed Hotel)

Like a scene straight out of the movie “Eloise at the Plaza,” sip on afternoon tea under the soaring stained-glass dome of The Palm Court in New York City’s iconic Plaza Hotel. The historic hotel has been serving afternoon tea for more than 115 years in an elegant affair that requires formal attire.

Kids are welcome, and there’s even a specific version of the menu with an Eloise theme available to children under 13.

2. Afternoon Tea at Claridge’s Hotel, London

(Photo courtesy of Claridge’s)

Tea is a classy affair at Claridge’s, a British landmark that began operations in 1856. Tea is served in The Foyer & Reading Room alongside a classic combination of finger sandwiches, scones and pastries. It’s all served on fine bone china and silverware, made specifically for Claridge’s.

3. H Tasting Lounge at The Westin Bayshore, Vancouver, Canada

(Photo courtesy of The Westin Bayshore Vancouver)

On weekends, the H Tasting Lounge at The Westin Bayshore, Vancouver transforms into the Hundred Acre Wood. And though Westin is Marriott’s wellness-focused brand, this particular hotel equates wellness with whimsy thanks to its Winnie the Pooh-inspired afternoon tea.

You might channel your inner bear and drizzle honey in your cup, and much of the food is honey-infused, too. That includes a snack tray dubbed “Pooh’s Pot of Gold” featuring cotton candy with honey crystals. Savory dishes include honey-smoked salmon and salad with honey-poached chicken. One of the desserts is a meringue whipped to resemble a beehive, served with — what else? — honey mousse.

4. Afternoon Hi Tea at The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur, India

The Oberoi Udaivilas sits on the banks of Lake Pichola, in Udaipur, India, a destination that ranks as one of American Express Travel's 2024 Trending Destinations. Afternoon tea at the opulent hotel is reminiscent of an English tea experience while embracing local cuisine, including shufta (a sweet dish of dry fruit, sugar and saffron) and Anjeer badam ladoo (fig and almond sweet dumplings).

5. Afternoon Tea at Baccarat Hotel, New York City

(Photo courtesy of Baccarat Hotel)

The tea party at Baccarat Hotel offers another option for afternoon tea in NYC. And some of the packages — which are named for historical, royal personalities — are ultra-luxurious.

The “Princess of Monaco - Grace Kelly” package goes for $125. Meanwhile, bigger spenders might splurge on the “King Louis XV Caviar Tea,” which costs as much as $450, depending on the type of caviar you choose.

The cheapest package is designed for kids and inspired by “The Little Prince.” For $85, the tea service includes chicken and waffles, apple cider doughnuts and a mini-lobster roll.

6. Afternoon Tea at The Ballantyne, Charlotte, North Carolina

(Photo courtesy of The Ballantyne)

The Marriott-owned Ballantyne touts its classic Southern hospitality, but its tea service embraces Western Europe. You sip tea from London-based Rare Tea Co. and nosh on French macarons.

Plus, the Ballantyne occasionally hosts themed tea service, like the “Bridgerton” afternoon tea party inspired by the Netflix hit series. There, English Regency attire is encouraged.

7. Petrossian Bar at Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas

(Photo courtesy of Bellagio Hotel & Casino)

In a city known for alcoholic beverages, Las Vegas offers a fair amount of tea. That’s particularly relevant as more young people cut back on alcohol. Just 62% of Americans ages 18 to 34 say they drink, according to a Gallup Consumptions Habits survey of 1,015 adults conducted in July 2023. That’s down from 72% two decades ago.

For tea on the Las Vegas Strip, visit Petrossian Bar at Bellagio Hotel & Casino, which features a live pianist tickling the ivories on a grand piano.

8. Mad Hatters Afternoon Tea at Sanderson, London

(Photo courtesy of Ennismore)

For a whimsical experience, head to the Sanderson hotel in London. Inspired by “Alice in Wonderland,” the menu includes a sandwich filled with smoked carrots and seaweed creme mousse called “The Cheshire Cat.” There’s also a White Rabbit-inspired carrot cake on the menu.

Unlike many of the other hoity-toity tea parties on this list, afternoon tea here is a more casual affair, with no fancy dress required.

How to save on a hotel tea party

While delightful, splurging on a fancy hotel tea party is typically not cheap. Here are some ways to save:

Pay with a hotel credit card: Many hotel-branded credit cards grant bonus points on hotel spending (which often includes spending at their restaurants, too).

These co-branded credit cards (usually associated with big hotels or airlines) are popular. In fact, almost 74 million U.S. consumers accrue rewards by using co-branded credit cards, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s 2023 Consumer Credit Card Market Report.

Some co-branded credit cards also offer statement credits on qualifying travel purchases. Sometimes — though not always — purchases at hotel restaurants can trigger those credits.

Flex your hotel elite status: Some hotel loyalty programs offer freebies to elite status members, which can help cover the cost of tea. For example, Hilton Honors members with Hilton Honors Gold Status or higher receive a daily food and beverage credit at certain hotels. The credit’s value varies by property but can run as high as $25 per guest (up to two guests) per day. Marriott Bonvoy members with Platinum Elite status or higher are eligible for a similar credit, but it’s only at certain hotels, and it’s just $10 per stay. Neither credit will cover a tea service completely, but it can make it cheaper.

