8 Highest-Paying Creative Careers To Start Today

There are jobs and then there are careers, and if you’re a creative person, you might struggle to find a career that makes use of your creativity and pays a good wage.

Fortunately, we’re living in creative times, and there are many creative careers you can start today. Some of these you may need prior experience in, but others you could either retrain into or start fresh. Take a look.

Food Stylist

It’s not just celebrities who need to be styled, so does food, according to Madhuram Prabhakar, founder of Eggless Cooking. “These artists work their magic to make food look attractive in photography and video, often for adverts and magazines. They earn around $60,000 a year, with experience in culinary arts being critical.”

Research Chef

All of those fabulous recipes you find on the internet or experience at restaurants might have been dreamed into creation by a research chef, Prabhakar said. “This profession may earn over $80,000 annually. They need solid culinary training and a flair for creativity to develop new recipes for food manufacturers and restaurants.”

Culinary Consultant

The food industry is a lot more complex than just making and serving food. Manufacturing, distribution, customer service, retail and much more pose many challenges, and the problem solvers of the food industry — culinary consultants — help keep it all running smoothly.

Prabhakar said these workers can earn over $70,000 per year. “A deep understanding of culinary arts and business strategy is necessary.”

Cannabis Product Designers

Since the legalization of cannabis, the industry has exploded and continues to mature, according to Tyler Browne, founder and CEO of To the Cloud. Careers like product designers, content creators and digital marketing specialists are booming and lucrative within this sector.

“For instance, a product designer who focuses on creating vaporizer devices and accessories can earn between $70,000 and $100,000 per year. This role requires expertise in industrial design as well as an understanding of cannabis culture,” he said.

Cannabis Content Creators

Additionally, content creators specializing in cannabis-related topics are also highly sought after, Browne said.

“These individuals are responsible for generating creative materials for marketing campaigns or education and can earn between $50,000 and $75,000 annually. A background in marketing, journalism, or creative writing, along with knowledge about cannabis and its community, is typically required for this role.”

UX/UI Designers

If you’re savvy in computer programming, then UX/UI designers are crucial in this digital age, according to Dominik Mąka, a decade-long SEO/SEM expert.

“UX/UI designers are at the forefront of this [digital era], ensuring that websites and applications are not only aesthetically pleasing but also user-friendly and intuitive. They bridge the gap between the technical backend and the user interface, making sure that navigating a platform is a seamless experience,” Mąka said.

These creative folks can earn between $85,000 and $120,000 annually depending on region and complexity of the projects. “You will need a background in graphic design, a deep understanding of user behavior, and proficiency in design software. A portfolio showcasing past projects can be a significant advantage when seeking top-tier positions or clients.”

Transcreators

If you speak two languages and you have experience or qualifications as a copywriter, you can become a transcreator, according to Domenico Trimboli, freelance translator and transcreator.

“Sitting just in between translation and copywriting, transcreation is the art of adapting advertising materials for foreign markets. From taglines to marketing emails, from luxury items to hotels and cars, every brand that operates in different markets need transcreation services.”

This job pays between $50 and $100 per hour, and he said, “it’s safe from the danger of AI.”

AI and Machine Learning Engineers

These creatives are at the forefront of creativity in technology, crafting the algorithms that will define our future, said Michał Kierul, CEO of INTechHouse and the founder of SoftBlue S.A. “With salaries ranging from $100,000 to $150,000, it’s evident that their expertise is highly valued.”

