8 Hacks for Dining Out: Are They Clever or Just Cheap?

Going out to dinner is more expensive. The consumer price index for full-service meals has risen 3.2% over the last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Due to rising costs, some people have resorted to using hacks to dine out more affordably.

For example, a couple posted a video on TikTok that showed them sharing a drink that comes with free refills while they were seated at a table in a restaurant. They placed the drink in the center of the table and took turns drinking out of it. Most social media users who commented on the post were not impressed and criticized the couple for their choice, writing that they shouldn’t go out if they don’t have the money or they should just order water.

The bottom line is that when dining out, using hacks to save money can either be viewed as acceptable or not. To find out which money-saving hacks are considered clever and which are simply cheap, GOBankingRates interviewed two etiquette experts. To avoid being “that” diner, find out what they had to say.

Reducing the Tip To Lower the Overall Cost of a Meal

You may have witnessed nearby diners leaving a dollar bill or two on the table after their expensive meal and wondered how they could be so cheap. In the U.S., leaving a tip is customary and the polite thing to do. Additionally, many servers depend on it because their hourly wages are so low. Even so, some people dine out when they know they won’t have enough money to cover a tip equal to 15%-20% of their bill.

Cheap: “This is never acceptable,” said Lisa Mirza Grotts, a renowned etiquette consultant. “Once a service has been completed, it deserves a gratuity. If you can’t afford to tip, don’t eat out.”

Cheap: “Restaurant servers work extremely hard and should not be penalized because of a patron’s budget for the meal,” said Tami Claytor, image and etiquette consultant and owner of Always Appropriate: Image & Etiquette Consulting.

Ordering Water With Lemon Slices To Make Lemonade

In an attempt to save money, some people order multiple lemon slices with their water, squeeze the lemon into the water and stir sugar from the complimentary sugar packets the restaurant offers to make their own lemonade.

Clever: “I have done this but only because they didn’t serve lemonade,” explained Grotts. However, she said you should still tip as if you ordered a beverage.

Cheap: Claytor noted that this hack is cheap but didn’t comment further.

Ordering One Meal for 2 People and Asking for an Extra Plate

This may or may not be a good idea depending on where you dine. Some restaurants are revising their menus to discourage diners from this practice because it hurts their bottom line.

Cheap: “Many restaurants do not allow this,” Grotts said. “Order two entrees and take one home for dinner the next night.”

It Depends: “This practice is acceptable if the restaurant is known for serving generous portion sizes and diners are only interested in sampling a dish,” explained Claytor.

Asking for Complimentary ‘Extras’ To Take Home

Some restaurants offer complimentary bread, chips and salsa or other snacks before your meal. And while you can save some money by asking your server to pack up some complimentary extras to take home, it’s considered a cheap move.

Cheap: Grotts noted that this hack is unacceptable.

Cheap: Claytor had no further comment.

Ordering an Appetizer as Your Main Course

When you’re not very hungry or you have plans to eat a full meal shortly after, you might opt to order an appetizer as your main course.

Clever: “This is very common,” said Grotts, “but usually, it’s done with two appetizers versus one main course.”

It Depends: “This practice is acceptable if multiple appetizers are ordered and shared with two or more people,” explained Claytor. “It is also acceptable if the diner wants a light bite.”

Asking the Server If You Can Order a Half Portion

Asking to order a half portion and only pay for a half portion is definitely a way to save money if the restaurant will grant your request, but it’s looked down upon by both etiquette experts.

Unacceptable: Grotts wouldn’t even acknowledge this as a cheap hack. Instead, she said asking to order a half portion is unacceptable. “This just happened to a friend of mine on a date when he asked for half a glass of wine,” she said. “That was the first and last date.”

Cheap: Claytor left it at that.

Bringing Your Own Dessert for a Special Occasion

If you’re celebrating a birthday or other special occasion at a restaurant, it can make sense to bring your own cake or other dessert to share with your dining party — and it can save money.

Clever: “As long as you realize that a cake fee will be charged, I don’t see anything wrong with it,” said Grotts. “People do this all the time, present company included, especially if you know someone has a favorite type of dessert they want for their birthday.”

It Depends: “This practice is acceptable if the restaurant doesn’t serve dessert or the preferred dessert of the diners,” said Claytor.

Asking People in Your Dining Party If They’ll Split a Meal With You

If you’re with colleagues or having a formal dinner with people you don’t know very well, this hack can be considered awkward and inappropriate. However, if you’re with good friends or family members and the restaurant permits it, it can be acceptable.

Cheap: Grotts had no further comment.

It Depends: “This practice is acceptable if the portions are large and the diner does not want to take home a doggie bag,” explained Claytor.

