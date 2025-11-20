8 Grocery Deals To Buy at Target Ahead of Thanksgiving

Target is still engaged in a significant turnaround effort aiming at recapturing its former “Tarjhay” image — and part of that is putting a great deal of focus on the upcoming holiday season, including everyone’s favorite feast: Thanksgiving.

And while Christmas sales (such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday) are looking to steal some of turkey day’s spotlight, those who appreciate a more autumnal spread would do well to consider stocking up on these Thanksgiving meal deals at Target before shelves get too bare.

Also here a few fall items you’ll regret not picking up from Target.

Good & Gather Basted Young Turkey

Price: $15.80

What’s Thanksgiving dinner or supper without the centerpiece — a turkey fresh out of the oven? Target is selling its private label Good & Gather basted young turkeys at an attractive price point of 79 cents per pound.

Kevin’s Natural Foods Turkey Breast and Gravy

Price: $13.99

If firing up the oven for hours isn’t exactly your thing, the red-and-white-branded retailer also carries Kevin’s Natural Foods turkey breast and gravy to be whipped up in a matter of minutes. It’s $13.99 for a 16-ounce portion, but lays claim to being gluten free.

Market Pantry Ham

Price: $14.90

If poultry isn’t a crowd favorite in your household, Target is also offering a good deal on its Market Pantry spiral-cut bone-in ham. Priced at $1.49 per pound and boasting excellent reviews (about 4.5 stars with approximately 260 ratings), you can’t go wrong with this hickory-smoked main course.

Yukon Gold Mashed Potato

Price: $3.99

When it comes to side dishes, Target also has you covered. Presented in a homestyle or garlic variety, this Good & Gather product weighs in at a hefty 24-ounce portion and costs just $3.99.

Good & Gather Macaroni and Cheese

Price: $3.99 to $5.99

Three different versions — cheddar and parmesan, cheddar and parmesan with breadcrumbs or white cheddar, are available through Target’s Good & Gather label. The price is $3.99 ($4.99 for the one with breadcrumbs) and all there are served in a 20-ounce tray. A 28-ounce tray of the cheddar and parmesan flavor is also available for $5.99.

Good & Gather Roasted Vegetable Assortment

Price: $4.99

Cubed potatoes, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, carrots and string beans are accompanied by shaved parmesan cheese in this 16-ounce vegetable assortment tray priced at $4.99.

Favorite Day Frozen Tarts

Price: $6.99 per pair

To close out the family gathering, Target is also promoting a variety of interesting and easy-to-prepare desserts for Thanksgiving. Available in chocolate or triple berry varieties, these Favorite Day dessert options come in at $6.99 per pair (5.6 ounces in total for the chocolate or 7 ounces for the triple berry flavor).

Favorite Day Frozen Macarons

Price: $6.49 per dozen

This 12-pack of macarons comes in an array of tasty flavor profiles, ranging from pistachio to salted caramel and from lemon to raspberry to more traditional vanilla and chocolate hazelnut. Priced at just $6.49 per dozen, these bite-sized snacks are affordable and delicious for a Thanksgiving dessert.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

