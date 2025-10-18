8 EVs To Buy for Under $40,000

Want to buy an electric vehicle before the year is over, but have a tight budget to be mindful of? Searching Kelley Blue Book, GOBankingRates was able to find eight EVs with starting prices under $40,000. One popular model even starts for less than $30,000!

Take a look at the most affordable EVs to buy for less than $40,000 in 2025, ranked from cheapest to most expensive.

2025 Nissan Leaf

Starting price: $29,280

2025 Fiat 500e

Starting price: $32,495

2025 Hyundai Kona Electric

Starting price: $34,470

2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV

Starting price: $34,995

2025 Toyota bZ4X

Starting price: $38,465

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6

Starting price: $39,095

2025 Subaru Solterra

Starting price: $39,915

2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Starting price: $39,990

