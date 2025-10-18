Personal Finance

8 EVs To Buy for Under $40,000

October 18, 2025 — 09:28 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates

Want to buy an electric vehicle before the year is over, but have a tight budget to be mindful of? Searching Kelley Blue Book, GOBankingRates was able to find eight EVs with starting prices under $40,000. One popular model even starts for less than $30,000!

Take a look at the most affordable EVs to buy for less than $40,000 in 2025, ranked from cheapest to most expensive.

Nissan Leaf parked by the seaside.

2025 Nissan Leaf

  • Starting price: $29,280

2019 Fiat 500e

2025 Fiat 500e

  • Starting price: $32,495

2020 Hyundai Kona Electric

2025 Hyundai Kona Electric

  • Starting price: $34,470
Front 3/4 view of 2024 Chevrolet Equinox RS in Radiant Red Tintcoat.

2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV

  • Starting price: $34,995
2024 Toyota bZ4X Limited AWD HeavyMetal

2025 Toyota bZ4X

  • Starting price: $38,465

Hyundai Ioniq Electric

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6

  • Starting price: $39,095
2024 Subaru Solterra

2025 Subaru Solterra

  • Starting price: $39,915
Ford Mustang Mach-E

2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E

  • Starting price: $39,990

