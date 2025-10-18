Want to buy an electric vehicle before the year is over, but have a tight budget to be mindful of? Searching Kelley Blue Book, GOBankingRates was able to find eight EVs with starting prices under $40,000. One popular model even starts for less than $30,000!
Take a look at the most affordable EVs to buy for less than $40,000 in 2025, ranked from cheapest to most expensive.
2025 Nissan Leaf
- Starting price: $29,280
2025 Fiat 500e
- Starting price: $32,495
2025 Hyundai Kona Electric
- Starting price: $34,470
2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV
- Starting price: $34,995
2025 Toyota bZ4X
- Starting price: $38,465
2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6
- Starting price: $39,095
2025 Subaru Solterra
- Starting price: $39,915
2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E
- Starting price: $39,990
Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 EVs To Buy for Under $40,000
