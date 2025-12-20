8 Dollar Tree Items That Outshine Michaels in Price and Quality

It makes good financial sense to buy certain crafting essentials from Dollar Tree. Many key staples, from sketchbooks to crochet hooks, are much cheaper to pick up at the discount retailer than at a popular specialty chain like Michaels. And in addition to saving money, the sterling reviews for these products only further reinforce their high-quality nature.

Let’s get to it! Here are eight Dollar Tree items we found that are worth every penny compared to those sold at Michaels. Plus, take a look at the top five Dollar Tree buys that outshine similar Target offerings.

Scotch Matte Finish Magic Tape

Price: $1.25

Scotch matte finish Magic tape is super affordable to shop for at Dollar Tree. The same tape brand retails for $5.99 online at Michaels — and that’s for a single roll. For that amount, shoppers can buy up to four rolls of tape with a little change left over.

Crafters Square Safety Pin Kit (100-Count)

Price: $1.50

Here’s where the savings get exceptionally good. An assorted-size safety pin kit (currently out of stock online at Michaels) retails for $47.99.

The Crafters Square equivalent comes with 100 safety pins in a variety of sizes and is definitely not nearly $50. Can you guess which crafters should shop?

Crafters Square Craft Pickers

Price: $1.25

Dollar Tree shoppers have nothing but positive things to say about the Crafters Square craft pickers, which can be used for everything from knit looming to picking out glue in a mosaic.

The Enkay brand sold at Michaels comes with four picks for $6.99. And even though Crafters Square only has three picks, the savings are still greater. You’d spend $1.75 per pick at Michaels and 42 cents at Dollar Tree.

Crafters Square Jumbo Glitter

Price: $1.25

The best deal on jumbo-sized glitter is the Crafters Square brand by a mile. Creatives get to pick from a variety of sparkly colors and pay $1.25 for a generously sized 1.4-ounce glitter tube. The Recollections brand at Michaels runs $4.99 each for a one-ounce tube.

Crafters Square Aluminum Crochet Hooks

Price: $1.25

If you know about these wildly popular aluminum crochet hooks at Dollar Tree, you know. The legendary hooks maintain a 100% overall five-star rating on Dollar Tree’s website and have been compared to the Clover Amour brand in their ergonomic friendliness.

They’re also an absolute steal to buy single and in bulk. A 24-count case costs $30 online at Dollar Tree. Brace yourself: a 10-count set of the Clover Amour hooks retails for $99.99 at Michaels.

Jot Sketchbook

Price: $1.25

You don’t have to pay more for a high-quality sketchbook. The Jot brand sketchbooks at Dollar Tree have been praised for their thick paper with 30 sheets in each pad. By comparison, a close match sold at Michaels — the Zieler 30-sheet paper pad — typically retails online for $12.50.

Crafters Square Wooden Clothespins (24-Count)

Price: $1.25

Need clothespins to craft a wreath, make teeny puppets or use on a quilting project? Shop the Crafters Square wooden clothespins for extra savings.

Both Dollar Tree and Michaels carry 24-count clothespins, but you’ll pay a lot more for a name brand. The Creativity Street craft pins usually retail for $7.29 per bag.

Prang Tempera Paint

Price: $1.25

You can get a bigger bottle of Prang tempera paint at Michaels (16 ounces) compared to Dollar Tree, where the same brand comes in an eight-ounce bottle.

The bigger Prang bottle, however, would set you back $7.99. To reach the 16-ounce size, all you need to do is buy two Prang paint bottles from Dollar Tree and pay just $2.50 total.

Editor’s note: Prices and availability are accurate as of December 18, 2025, and are subject to change.

