8 Dollar Tree Items To Buy To Help You Get Organized in 2025

You don’t have to spend a lot of money to declutter and reorganize your home. While containers and organizers can get pricey at many retailers, Dollar Tree sells a number of items that can help you get your closets, drawers and pantry in order and save money.

Here’s a look at the Dollar Tree items that can help you get organized on a budget.

Essentials Gray Collapsible Storage Containers

Price: $1.25

This 11-inch storage container can help you organize closet or pantry shelves, and the handle makes it easy to grab whenever you need its contents.

Essentials Gold Wire Trays

Price: $1.25

These chic wire trays will help you contain loose papers or create a go-to spot for unopened mail. They’re perfect for a home office space.

Birch + Vine Weaving Straw Basket

Price: $1.25

These 5.8 x 2.8-inch straw baskets can help you store crafting materials or other small items.

Home Collection 3-Sectioned Clear Plastic Vanity Organizers

Price: $1.25

This on-trend plastic vanity organizer looks much more expensive than its $1.25 price tag.

Clear Plastic Storage Boxes With Split-Hinged Lids

Price: $1.25

The split-hinged lids make it easy to access whatever you store in these clear plastic boxes. They’re great for organizing closets, garages and more.

Clear Fridge Clip-On Basket

Price: $1.25

Add extra storage to your fridge with this clip-on basket that easily attaches to shelves.

Clear Plastic Desktop Organizer Drawers

Price: $1.25

These stackable drawers can help declutter an office or vanity space. They’re ideal for storing small office supplies, hair accessories, makeup and more.

Essentials Clear Rectangular Drawer Organizers

Price: $1.25

Keep larger drawers tidy with these 8.75 x 6.25-inch drawer organizers.

Heather Taylor contributed to the reporting for this piece.

Editor’s note: Prices and availability are accurate as of Feb. 14, 2025, and are subject to change.

